Falcons secure first winning season in 23 years with victory over Hempstead

Students stormed the Brady Street Stadium turf to celebrate and take selfies with their classmates. One teenager brought out a dry-erase board sign reading "5-0." Coach Brandon Krusey sat back and soaked it all in.

Class 5A ninth-ranked Davenport West High School’s football program secured its first winning season since 1999 Thursday night with a 14-7 victory over Dubuque Hempstead at Brady Street Stadium.

“There is nothing better than standing back and watching your student body on the field celebrating with the guys and watching them smile and enjoy things,” Krusey said. “You can’t replace those feelings.”

For a program which has been saddled with winless and one-win seasons for the better part of the last 15 years, the Falcons were savoring this moment.

“This is great,” senior Devon Sanders-Howard said. “(Our students) have been believing in us this year, they knew what we were going to do, and it feels great to have them on the field to celebrate.”

The challenges get steeper in the coming weeks, but West has guaranteed its first winning season in the lifetime of its current players. Krusey was a sophomore in college the last time it happened.

“Man, our confidence is growing like crazy,” Sanders-Howard said. “It feels good to get this one. It gives us a boost of confidence we needed to have a winning season, but we’ve still got more to do.”

Turnovers were the difference.

West came up with five takeaways — three interceptions and two fumble recoveries — to stave off Hempstead (0-5).

Sanders-Howard had two interceptions and a fumble recovery. Quarterback Brady Hansen also picked off a pass late in the fourth quarter to make a one-score lead hold up.

“We wouldn’t have got this without all those takeaways,” Krusey admitted. “Hempstead did a good job and grounded us a little bit, but defense is the thing we’ve relied on all year, and they continue to step up.”

Hempstead quarterback Joe Helminiak delivered a 39-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Helle late in the first quarter to put the Mustangs in front.

West answered back with two scores in the second quarter.

Hansen, who carried the ball 22 times for 118 yards, plowed in from 7 yards to make it 7-6.

The game-changer came in the final minute of the half.

Hempstead was near midfield and Sanders-Howard picked off Helminiak and returned it to the end zone. A West penalty negated the touchdown, but it gave the Falcons a first down inside the Mustangs’ 30-yard line.

Three plays later, Hansen found Ian Keeney on a wheel route for a 21-yard touchdown with 24 seconds left before halftime. The two-point conversion run from Hansen gave West a 14-7 lead.

“We tried to catch someone off guard and it worked in our favor,” Hansen said.

“I had to use my legs a lot more tonight, but it worked out. The offensive line was doing a tremendous job giving me holes.”

The second half was a stalemate.

Hempstead had the ball in West territory on three of its four possessions, including one with less than two minutes to go. The Falcons came up with a sack and an incomplete pass to take over on downs to secure the win.

“(Defense) played really well,” defensive lineman Duro Johnson said. “Everybody stepped up. Defense really got us the win.”

The Falcons were out-gained 273-227 and penalized more, but a plus-four turnover margin offset that.

Among West’s five wins, three have been by one possession.

“The first two games of the year really helped that, especially the first one (at Clinton),” Krusey said. “They stay the course and it helps the kids trust each other as well. They know their teammates aren’t going to quit on them.

“They’re coming through in crunch time right now.”

Now that a winning season is guaranteed, the next goal is to make the playoffs. West has Dubuque Senior (3-1), state-ranked Cedar Rapids Kennedy (4-0) and Iowa City High (2-2) the next three weeks before closing with Muscatine (1-3).

The Falcons will need at least one, probably two wins, to get into the 16-team playoff field.

“The competition definitely steps up and we knew that was coming,” Krusey said. “We knew if we put ourselves in the right places, we can build a little confidence in what we’re doing.

“We’ll be ready for Senior and we’ll see what we got.”