Falcons seek to be more competitive in Krusey's second season

Brandon Krusey has plenty of experience coaching high school football teams mired at the bottom of its district or classification.
There are two things he has learned: There is no quick fix to success and frequently things get worse before they improve.
About everything that could go wrong for Davenport West High School’s football program did last season in Krusey's first year.
West never scored a first-half touchdown and only found the end zone twice in eight games. Its starting quarterback was injured early in the season and never returned. Its offensive line struggled with protections. Its defense had trouble containing the edge. And thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Falcons had minimal time to implement Krusey’s system last summer.
“It felt like last year we were throwing stuff in randomly and thinking this might work this week,” linebacker Brock Teel said.
Krusey is confident the Falcons will have an improved product on the field this fall. Still in the early stages of his tenure at West, progress is not solely based on wins and losses.
“We’ve got to put some stuff together offensively this year,” he said. “The second year is about competing in ballgames and trying to put some things together.”
What is the next logical step for the Falcons?
“Our goal is to definitely win a couple games and make sure the city games are a lot closer than they were last year,” senior linebacker Hunter Jones said. “We want to compete with our own city and make sure everyone knows we’re a legit football team."
The Falcons believe they are much more prepared after the pandemic limited workouts with a new coaching staff last summer.
Krusey has seen players transform their bodies in the weight room. The upperclassmen have made a concerted effort to have a better grasp of the playbook.
"We're a lot further ahead this year," receiver and defensive back Devon Sanders said. "We've had a lot more time together as a team."
West had eight sophomores who played a considerable number of snaps last year on varsity.
Junior quarterback Brady Hansen, who stepped in after Payton Thompson was lost for the season, was one of them. Hansen completed more than 53% of his passes for 505 yards but was intercepted 11 times.
"He definitely looks a lot more mature," Krusey said. "He's a lot more poised in the pocket and able to read things a lot better. He's always thrown a pretty good ball, but I think his timing is getting better.
"We hope to use him a little bit more in the run game than we did last year."
Junior Tucker Avis will be the featured back. Sanders, Dalton Thompson, Kelton Youngberg and Jordan White are among the top receiving threats.
Drew Westpfahl and Jaylen Green, who both started as sophomores, anchor the offensive line.
"We return a lot of kids," Krusey said. "The one thing about last year was a lot of young kids got to play. The confidence level is a little bit higher now that it isn't their first time in the fire.
"Our whole offensive staff has done a really good job of installing things and have focused on technique."
Duro Johnson and Michael Ray are anchors on the defensive line with Jones, Teel and Landon Wright at linebacker. Thompson, Sanders and Ryen Larson spearhead the back end.
"Our game plan changed week to week depending on our opponent last year," Jones said. "This year we're looking to keep the game plan the same and make small adjustments so we're not getting a new defense pretty much implemented every week."
Krusey said it starts with doing a better job against the run.
"We gave up the edge a lot," he noted. "Any team that is going to be decent, you've got to be able to stop the run first. It starts with our front line doing their job and our outside backer play is huge. We didn't do a great job of that last year."
Dubuque Hempstead is the only team on West's schedule which finished with a winning record last season. The Falcons open at home next Thursday against Clinton, another school which was winless a year ago.
"We're really excited to get this turned around," Teel said. "Even if us seniors don't see what we want to see this year, we're going to make a foundation for this program to grow."
Jones thinks West fans will notice a difference on game nights.
"I'm very excited to see how much improvement we've made since last year," he said. "We've put in a lot of work and our chemistry has improved a lot.
"We're a lot more comfortable with everything this year."