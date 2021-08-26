Falcons stifle River Kings to end losing streak

Davenport West had gone through a coaching change, a global pandemic and a winless season since the last time it experienced a victory on the football field.
The screams, the smiles and high-fives the Falcon players and coaches displayed coming off the turf at Brady Street Stadium on Thursday night following a season-opening 14-0 win over Clinton showed how vital this was for the program in the rebuilding process.
It was the first victory for West since Week 7 in 2019, a span of 685 days.
“It is huge,” said Brandon Krusey, who picked up his first win as Falcons coach. “As anything, losing ballgames is a drag and weighs on you. I know these kids have carried a lot of weight on their shoulders for a long time about that.
“I’m so happy for them to get over the hump.”
West was far from perfect, but it was a significant step forward from the 2020 season which saw the Falcons score only two touchdowns in eight games, average around two yards per rush and be on the wrong end of a continuous clock four times.
The Falcons found the end zone twice in the first half. Junior quarterback Brady Hansen had a 17-yard scoring run in the first quarter and carried it 9 yards for another touchdown in the second period.
“I knew I was going to have to use my legs a lot more and it paid off a lot,” Hansen said. “The passing wasn’t working too well, so we stuck with the run.”
Junior tailback Tucker Avis had 19 rushes for 143 yards. Hansen finished with 40 yards on the ground as the Falcons averaged more than 4.8 yards per carry.
“Coach (Rob) Erwin has done a great job trying to get everything organized there,” Krusey said. “Our kids, especially up front, have come a long ways with technique work and bought into the way we’re doing things.
“It also helps we have a little more depth there and our guys don’t have to play both ways all the time.”
West’s defense was stingy.
Coming off a strong performance in last week’s scrimmage against Bettendorf, the Falcons intercepted two passes and recovered two fumbles. They limited the River Kings to 77 yards on the ground.
“Defense played lights-out,” said defensive back Devon Sanders Howard, who had one of those picks in the first half to squelch a Clinton scoring chance. “We never quit. Even when they got in our territory, we played hard and that’s all that matters. We shut them out.”
West’s defensive front was able to get pressure throughout the game. It was the first shutout for the Falcons since blanking United Township in the 2018 season opener.
“Our DBs played well and our front was very good,” Krusey said. “Our ends caused a lot of havoc up there. With a combination of those things, our kids are starting to understand what a team defense looks like.”
Winless in its last 22 games, Clinton had some opportunities. The River Kings were undone by four turnovers and a holding penalty that negated a long touchdown pass.
“When we get inside their 30 or 25, we’ve got to make sure we execute better,” Clinton coach Nate Herrig said. “At times, we were in the right spots and would make a mistake. We’ve got to finish those drives.”
Herrig said there were positives to draw from the game.
“The big thing for us is you could tell on the kids’ face tonight this stung a little bit more than some of those losses last year,” Herrig said. “It is going to be a battle, going to be some work, but we’ve got to continue to fight and keep this group together.”
For West, it was pure joy.
After going 3-6 in coach Justin Peters’ last season, the Falcons were not very competitive a year ago.
But after an offseason in the weight room and more time to learn the schemes, West believes it has started to turn a corner.
“Our confidence is through the roof right now,” Hansen said. “We’ve got a lot more leaders, a lot of guys talking at practice and in the games.”
It was Hansen’s first win as a varsity quarterback.