Falcons stifle River Kings to end losing streak

Davenport West had gone through a coaching change, a global pandemic and a winless season since the last time it experienced a victory on the football field.

The screams, the smiles and high-fives the Falcon players and coaches displayed coming off the turf at Brady Street Stadium on Thursday night following a season-opening 14-0 win over Clinton showed how vital this was for the program in the rebuilding process.

It was the first victory for West since Week 7 in 2019, a span of 685 days.

“It is huge,” said Brandon Krusey, who picked up his first win as Falcons coach. “As anything, losing ballgames is a drag and weighs on you. I know these kids have carried a lot of weight on their shoulders for a long time about that.

“I’m so happy for them to get over the hump.”

West was far from perfect, but it was a significant step forward from the 2020 season which saw the Falcons score only two touchdowns in eight games, average around two yards per rush and be on the wrong end of a continuous clock four times.

The Falcons found the end zone twice in the first half. Junior quarterback Brady Hansen had a 17-yard scoring run in the first quarter and carried it 9 yards for another touchdown in the second period.