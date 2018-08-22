Like almost every high school football team across the country, Davenport West spent ample time in the weight room during the offseason.
The physical gains certainly are essential for a program that has dropped 23 of its last 24 games since a 3-0 start in 2015.
But for coach Justin Peters and his squad, there was something just as vital in beginning to turn around its fortune.
"As everybody knows, the easiest way to tear down a team is make them fight with each other," Peters said. "We've had some guys on our team in the past who tore our teams apart.
"We really wanted to bring the guys together, make sure they are coachable and they are unified. There are no distractions with this group."
West has around 40 players on its varsity roster, 15 of those seniors.
Unlike the past where receiver Malik Westerfield said there was a disconnect between the juniors and seniors, the Falcons have noticed more cohesion and players uniting for a common goal.
"When we get into school, we need to stay together and not act like we don't know each other," Westerfield said. "In the past, that has hurt us. We'd have kids who wouldn't talk to each other inside the building, and there was a lot of arguing."
The incoming juniors have witnessed the struggles in the program. They're eager to write their own script.
The 2020 class won two games at the freshman level and four last season as sophomores.
"I'm excited for this group because they're hungry for it," Peters said. "The sophomore group behind them is even hungrier."
West will lean on several of those juniors in key spots.
Zach Trevino is taking over at quarterback, and Camren Carter expects to see a large chunk of the touches in the backfield.
Peters is excited about Trevino's knowledge of the pistol-read offense.
"He understands the scheme and understands how it is supposed to work," Peters said. "When you get that, along with his skill level where he can run and throw it and his height (6-foot-3), it translates over into someone who can run the offense and run it well."
Jacob Milem, who has served as the quarterback the past two seasons, is shifting to receiver.
"I like the move because it opens up our offense a lot more," Milem said. "It puts our skill level kids where they need to be. Trevino is going to be very good for us."
Peters said Milem played quarterback more out of necessity. He believes the change has made his senior happier.
"He's all smiles and getting the ball," Peters said. "I think he is poised to have a fantastic year for us and really show what he can do."
Milem is just as ecstatic about playing defense, something Peters does not allow his quarterbacks to do. Milem will line up at strong safety.
"I'm ready to go downhill and hit some people," Milem said.
Westerfield, who had 17 grabs for 241 yards last season, joins Milem on the outside.
The offensive line remains a work in progress for the Falcons.
Christian Jacobsen and Sebastian Frick comprise part of that unit with several newcomers in the mix as well.
Trevino said one of the keys for West's success is to have the linemen stick together and remain positive.
"In the past, we had too complicated of an offensive playbook for them, especially on the line," Peters said. "It wasn't fit for us.
"We've simplified it, and gotten to the point regardless of what defense teams are in or what blitz they throw at us, we follow the same rules."
Other than the 13 points it allowed in a win over Burlington last year, West yielded more than 25 points in every other contest.
The Falcons have plenty of competition for spots on defense heading into Friday's opener.
Juniors Jacob Mitchell, Kyle Burton, Josiah Hinton, Danny Mcglasson and Clayton Broderson are expected to see snaps on defense.
"The juniors have stepped up to show direction and what we should be doing," Westerfield said.
West has games where it can be competitive early in its schedule. It opens with United Township followed by Clinton, Muscatine and Davenport North in the non-district portion. None of those schools won more than three games in 2017.
Peters said winning close games, something the program hasn't been able to do the past two seasons, is critical in turning a 1-8 or 2-7 season into four or five wins.
"It is really important to come out Week 1 and get the win to give everybody some confidence going forward," Trevino said. "This losing stuff just gets old after a while, so everybody is confident we can end that."
With better team camaraderie and more energy on the practice field, Peters senses the Falcons are positioned for an improved season.
"These guys are picking each other up, and they're being positive," he said. "When they put someone on the ground, they pick them back up.
"They're playing hard between the whistle. If we continue to do that, good things will happen for us."