Falcons turn River Kings over four times to end 10-game losing streak

“Our DBs played well and our front was very good,” Krusey said. “Our ends caused a lot of havoc up there. With a combination of those things, our kids are starting to understand what a team defense looks like.”

Winless in its last 22 games, Clinton had some opportunities. The River Kings were undone by four turnovers and a holding penalty that negated a long touchdown pass.

“When we get inside their 30 or 25, we’ve got to make sure we execute better,” Clinton coach Nate Herrig said. “At times, we were in the right spots and would make a mistake. We’ve got to finish those drives.”

Herrig said there were positives to draw from the game.

“The big thing for us is you could tell on the kids’ face tonight this stung a little bit more than some of those losses last year,” Herrig said. “It is going to be a battle, going to be some work, but we’ve got to continue to fight and keep this group together.”

For West, it was pure joy.

After going 3-6 in coach Justin Peters’ last season, the Falcons were not very competitive a year ago.

But after an offseason in the weight room and more time to learn the schemes, West believes it has started to turn a corner.