Fifth-ranked Rocks overcome adversity to top upset-minded Panthers

Against an upset-minded United Township High School football squad and quarterback Devin Swift out with injury, Rock Island's Eli Reese stepped up at the Soule Bowl.
Reese tallied almost 350 yards of offense with five touchdowns in Class 6A fifth-ranked Rock Island's 54-38 win over UT, which ultimately lost its 47th straight Western Big 6 Conference game.
With Swift on the sideline and using crutches, Reese completed 20 of 23 passes for 295 yards and three touchdowns. He ran for two more scores and 42 yards as Rock Island did not punt in the game.
Rocky coach Ben Hammer said the team hopes to have Swift back at some point in this pandemic-shortened season.
Hammer said Reese converting a fourth-and-7 pass to Cole Rusk near midfield up only three was pivotal.
"Defensively we struggled a little bit tonight," Hammer said of the thought process of going for it. "We trust Cole a lot."
Rocky won despite a monster effort from UT senior tailback Cayne Smith, who rushed for 223 yards on 23 carries with four touchdowns. Smith had nearly 200 yards in the first half alone.
Smith, who was shaken up in the closing minutes, ran for a 54-yard rushing touchdown in UT's opening drive.
Reese hit Jakobe Bea for a 52-yard touchdown on first down with just over a minute until halftime to give the Rocks a 34-30 halftime lead in what was a shootout throughout. Rocky outscored UT 28-14 in the second quarter.
Hammer credited UT's effort under coach Nick Welch. Hammer said he, Welch, and Moline coach Mike Morrissey have grown close in the frustrating offseason.
"Those kids play really hard for him, and I don't think that streak is going to last very long," he said. "I would be very surprised if it lasted through this spring season."
Hammer said the team missed Swift, who knows the offense so well. Hammer said he would consider giving him a spot as an assistant coach while he is out.
"We faced some adversity and UT threw everything at us," Hammer said. "they are a physical, good football team. I'm super proud of our guys because we kind of came together at halftime and found a way to get it done.
"Of course, we miss Devin tonight. He has huge play-making ability down the field, but Eli played a great game, too."
UT quarterback Daslah Geadeyan ran for 83 yards and passed for 69. Rocky's Kai Rios recovered a UT fumble to close the game.