Fifth-ranked Rocks overcome adversity to top upset-minded Panthers

Against an upset-minded United Township High School football squad and quarterback Devin Swift out with injury, Rock Island's Eli Reese stepped up at the Soule Bowl.

Reese tallied almost 350 yards of offense with five touchdowns in Class 6A fifth-ranked Rock Island's 54-38 win over UT, which ultimately lost its 47th straight Western Big 6 Conference game.

With Swift on the sideline and using crutches, Reese completed 20 of 23 passes for 295 yards and three touchdowns. He ran for two more scores and 42 yards as Rock Island did not punt in the game.

Rocky coach Ben Hammer said the team hopes to have Swift back at some point in this pandemic-shortened season.

Hammer said Reese converting a fourth-and-7 pass to Cole Rusk near midfield up only three was pivotal.

"Defensively we struggled a little bit tonight," Hammer said of the thought process of going for it. "We trust Cole a lot."

Rocky won despite a monster effort from UT senior tailback Cayne Smith, who rushed for 223 yards on 23 carries with four touchdowns. Smith had nearly 200 yards in the first half alone.

Smith, who was shaken up in the closing minutes, ran for a 54-yard rushing touchdown in UT's opening drive.