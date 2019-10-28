AREA FAB 5
1. Annawan-Wethersfield (9-0, LW: 1)
The Titans went wire-to-wire atop the Fab 5 rankings, capping off their first undefeated regular season as a co-op with a 44-0 win over Stark County. The Titans have outscored opponents 358-79 this season, including 274-32 in their last seven games.
This week: vs. Lewistown (5-4)
2. Morrison (9-0, LW: 2)
After going just 2-7 the past two years, the Mustangs put an exclamation point on quite a turnaround season with a 35-6 win over Orion. Morrison's defense has been outstanding all year but has allowed 19 points in the last two games after surrendering just 22 in the first seven.
This week: vs. Ridgewood (6-3)
3. Easton Valley (8-1, LW: 3)
The River Hawks rebounded from their first loss of the season with a 73-6 win over West Central. Nate Trenkamp threw for three touchdowns and rushed for a score. The senior quarterback has accounted for 44 total touchdowns this year and now has 110 in his career.
This week: at Gladbrook-Reinbeck (7-2)
4. West Liberty (6-3, LW: 5)
A blocked extra point gave the Comets a 14-13 win over Tipton and their second straight district title. West Liberty has won four straight after a 2-3 start and haven't allowed more than 19 points in any of those contests.
This week: vs. Monticello (6-3)
5. Tipton (6-3, LW: 4)
The Tigers saw their hopes of a district title fall on a blocked extra point in a 14-13 loss to West Liberty. However, Tipton did still qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2015. The loss to West Liberty was the lowest offensive output of the season for the Tigers.
This week: at Waukon (9-0)