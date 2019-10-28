METRO FAB 5
1. Bettendorf (7-2, LW: 1)
The Bulldogs have their two highest scoring outputs of the season in the past two weeks (61 and 55). Harrison Bey-Buie has 1,551 rushing yards, eighth on the program's all-time list for a season. Bettendorf meets a Linn-Mar offense whose quarterback has thrown for 1,657 yards and 18 touchdowns versus one interception.
This week: at Linn-Mar (6-3)
2. North Scott (8-1, LW: 2)
Coach Kevin Tippet's program won eight regular-season games for the third straight year. The Lancers are giving up around 9 points per game, among the best in Class 3A. Ty Anderson's five picks are tied for fifth in 3A. North Scott welcomes two-time defending state champion Xavier for the playoff opener.
This week: vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier (8-1)
3. Rock Island (7-2, LW: 4)
The Rocks pulled out a 26-12 victory over Alleman on Friday to finish in sole possession of second place in the Big Six. Davion Wilson needs 48 rushing yards to reach 1,000 for the second consecutive season. Coach Ben Hammer's squad is plus-11 in turnover margin, tied with Sterling for best in the conference.
This week: at Dunlap (7-2)
4. Davenport North (6-3, LW: 5)
The Wildcats matched the 1987 squad for the best season in program history with a 23-12 win over Muscatine on Friday. Still, 6-3 wasn't enough to get North into the Class 4A playoffs as it was 18th in the RPI rankings. QB Jack West finished the year with 2,184 yards of total offense and accounted for 21 touchdowns.
This week: Season concluded
5. Moline (5-4, LW: NR)
In a must-win game to reach the playoffs, Moline made the long trek to Quincy and collected a 48-21 win. The Maroons have won four of their last five going into the playoff opener at Willowbrook. Moline is 180 yards rushing shy of 3,000 for the season. Kaeden Dreifurst is team leader with 1,094.
This week: at Willowbrook (8-1)