First-time head coaches adjust to delayed prep football start

A plan approved by the IHSA's Board of Directors will instead have football taking place in the spring of '21, along with other traditional fall sports such as girls volleyball and boys soccer.

"From my standpoint, I can see both sides," said first-time head coach Clark, who took over at West Carroll after a lengthy career as an assistant at high schools in Alabama and Mississippi. "There are people that will stress safety, and those who say we need football now. There's a lot of kids who haven't done anything for several months now, but I tend to lean on the side of safety."

Clark has good reason to, as the Thunder's summer workouts were recently halted when the parent of a student — not a member of the football squad — tested positive for coronavirus.

"We've had 70% to 80% of our kids show up," he said, "but with this virus, there are some parents who are uneasy about letting their kids go to workouts. The situation we have now, we want to keep our options open."

While Clark has had to contend with an abnormal situation both as a first-year head coach and a newcomer to the region, Henry has had a slightly smoother transition. He has been a part of the Rockets' football staff for nearly two decades, and in 2005 served a one-year stint as Rockridge's head coach.