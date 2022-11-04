First-time QB Deem coming up big for Rockets

EDGINGTON — Until several weeks ago, Rockridge High School junior Connor Deem had never taken one snap as a quarterback.

But when injuries pressed Deem into service under center, he not only answered the call but has come up big for the Rockets when they needed him the most.

After senior starter Jacob Bayne went down with what was later revealed to be a broken leg four weeks ago against Sherrard, Deem came in and helped Rockridge turn a 14-point halftime deficit into a 35-21 victory.

As it turned out, that win clinched the outright Three Rivers West Division championship for the Rockets (9-1), who ran the table in the conference with a 6-0 mark.

"We knew Connor was a kid who had a strong arm and could throw the ball, but he was not even on our radar as a quarterback," said Rockridge coach Sam Graves. "When we threw him in there, we knew what his attitude would be like.

"He was one of those vocal leaders, saying, we're not going to lose this game. He's the kind of kid you need at a position like that, the kind of kid who can will you to win."

Since taking over as quarterback, Deem has completed 32 of 52 passes (62%) for 520 yards and seven touchdowns with no interceptions. Additionally, he has rushed for 300 yards and three TDs on 42 carries.

The younger brother of former Rocket QB Brayden Deem, the 5-foot-11, 195-pounder was a tight end/wide receiver and defensive back by trade before a change of role was necessitated.

"At the time I went in there, it was all about eyes on the prize and getting the job done," Deem said of his quarterbacking debut. "We were down 21-7, and we had to win the game. Our offensive line really helped; they did their job and kept me calm. They made it real easy for me."

Going 2-0 as a starter with wins over Kewanee and Orion to close the regular season, Deem shined in his postseason debut last Saturday against Sterling Newman. He completed 11 of 17 passes for 126 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 103 yards and a TD on 11 carries in the fourth-seeded Rockets' 42-12 home victory.

"Getting more reps and practice has helped me get more confident, along with building relationships with the running backs and receivers," Deem stated. "It's been, go in there and trust in the guys around me, and do what I can."

It was injuries both to Bayne and to senior running back Peyton Locke that opened the door for Deem's opportunity on Oct. 7 at Clifford King Field.

"The funny thing is, Jacob was first string and Peyton was our second string at quarterback, so Connor had gotten no QB reps at all," Graves said. "Peyton couldn't go in for Jacob because he had a partial shoulder separation, so he couldn't play against Sherrard."

In adjusting to his new role, Deem has turned to his older brother, a freshman at Monmouth College — which also features another ex-Rockridge quarterback in Riley Fetterer — for advice.

"We've talked over the phone a lot, and Brayden's been home for our last couple of games," he said. "He sees everything I'm doing and helps me to correct what I'm doing wrong. It's definitely been great to have his help."

For the present, Deem hopes to lead Rockridge into its first quarterfinal berth since 2014 with a win in Saturday's IHSA Class 2A second-round matchup at Bloomington Central Catholic (7-3).

As for what lies ahead for Deem's senior season of 2023, he is very much open to remaining the Rockets' starting quarterback.

"Right now, it all depends on circumstances," he said. "I'll be fine with wherever they put me."