First year of 8-player football a major success for Ridgewood

The mood around the Ridgewood football co-op before beginning its debut 8-player football season was one of cautious optimism.

As the 2022 prep campaign has gone on, that optimism has proven to be justified as the Cambridge/AlWood gridiron partnership is enjoying a banner season.

With a 6-1 record, the Spartans have set the co-op's regular-season record for victories, a record they could break with a win Saturday afternoon at Kincaid South Fork (4-3).

Since beginning in 2010, the co-op had reached six wins just once, in 2019 when Ridgewood finished 6-4 and qualified for the IHSA Class 1A playoffs. That was part of a run of three straight winning seasons from 2018-20.

The Spartans have qualified for the I8FA (Illinois 8-Man Football Association) playoffs and are hoping to win their final two games to assure themselves of a first-round playoff date on their home turf of Cambridge's Goff-Stahl Field.

"We're excited to know we'll get to Week 10," said Ridgewood coach Pat Elder, whose squad closes the regular season at home on Oct. 22 against Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (2-5).

"With two more wins, we can get a home playoff game. That's our current focus right now. We've had three home games, and have had great crowds at all three, so the support here has been great."

Taking over as the Spartans' coach in time for their debut 8-player campaign, Elder felt the potential was there for Ridgewood to enjoy some level of success after struggling to an 0-9 finish in 2020.

"We were cautiously optimistic," he said. "We had a lot of guys returning. There wasn't a lot of success, but a lot of experience back from a year ago, so we were hoping that would work in our favor if, knock on wood, we stayed healthy. That was the big thing this year.

"By staying healthy, we've been able to focus on football, and not on other things. That's been helpful, not having to constantly shift and move parts. We've been able to stay consistent, especially on offense."

Leading the way for the Spartans on offense is senior running back Gavin McDonough, who went over the 1,000-yard mark by rushing for 290 yards and four touchdowns on 12 carries in last Friday's 70-36 win at Williams Bay (Wis.). Through seven games, McDonough has racked up 1,151 yards and 18 TDs on 108 carries, averaging 10.7 yards per carry.

"Gavin's had a great season, and he'd be the first one to tell you that our offensive line has helped him to be successful," said Elder. "The guys up front brought back a lot of experience from last year, and they've been really strong."

Junior running back Preston Moriarity seconds McDonough's efforts with 615 total yards and four TDs, with sophomore RB Roy Sandberg adding 421 yards and six touchdowns.

Junior quarterback Riley Catour has tallied 395 total yards, rushing for three TDs and throwing for three more.

"Riley's done a great job of putting us in successful situations," Elder said. "He's done a good job of making plays for us."

One of the benefits of switching from 11- to 8-player football for Ridgewood has been its ability to keep players at full strength and limit the number of those having to be full-time starters on both offense and defense.

"We've got just one guy, Ty Anderson, who is a full-time two-way starter at offensive guard and defensive end," Elder stated. "Going to 8-player has helped us to stay healthy, and we feel like we're playing very fresh right now."