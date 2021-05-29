Five area football players make first-team all-state

Five players from the Quad-Cities and the surrounding area earned first-team spots on the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association all-state teams.

United Township running back Cayne Smith made the Class 6A team following a season in which he rushed for 1,428 yards and 21 touchdowns in only six games.

Three of the four first-teamers were in Class 1A, led by Annawan-Wethersfield senior quarterback/defensive back Coltin Quagliano. He completed 58.5% of his passes for 1,235 yards and 17 touchdowns in just six games, throwing only two interceptions.

Also earning 1A first-team recognition were two seniors from Fulton's 4-1 squad that shared the Three Rivers Conference's Rock Division title. Wide receiver/running back Kyler Pessman scored 10 touchdowns, five through the air and five on the ground. Running back Ethan Rash collected 532 yards and eight TDs.

In Class 2A, Mercer County (4-2) placed senior two-way lineman Trace Seefeld on the first team. In addition to starring on offense, Seefeld made 48 total tackles, including 10 tackles for loss.

Earning honorable mention status were A-W linebacker/tight end Tuker Miller in 1A, MerCo tight end/linebacker Matthew Gray in 2A, Rock Island tight end/linebacker Cole Rusk in 6A and Moline wide receiver/defensive back Matthew Bailey in 7A.

