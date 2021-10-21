Five Week 9 storylines: A pivotal metro game and small-school playoffs

We have reached the goal line of the regular season for the three largest football classifications in Iowa. Meanwhile, the road to the UNI-Dome begins Friday for the smaller four classes.
Come 9 a.m. Saturday, the Iowa High School Athletic Association will unveil four, four-team playoff pods for Class 5A, 4A and 3A.
For the other four classifications — 2A, 1A, A and 8-player — the 32-team postseason commences this week. Then on Saturday morning, there will be four, four-team pods released for them as well.
Here are five storylines to track:
Biggest metro game of the week
That would be at Brady Street Stadium between Bettendorf (4-4) and Davenport North (4-4). The Bulldogs are 16th in this week's Class 5A Ratings Percentage Index and the Wildcats are 18th.
Bettendorf is essentially in the 16-team field with a victory and could sneak its way in even with a loss depending on how other games across the state shake out. North, in all likelihood, needs a win to extend its season past Week 9.
Within the game itself, can North move the ball consistently against a Bettendorf defense which has yielded only three touchdowns in the last month? The Wildcats have had offensive success against sub-.500 teams, but are registering only 7.5 points per game in their four losses to North Scott, Dubuque Senior, Pleasant Valley and Iowa City High.
In Class 3A, Central DeWitt travels to Benton Community. The Sabers (5-3) need a win to have any shot at getting one of the four at-large berths that are awarded based on RPI. Coach Ryan Streets' team is 19th this week in the RPI.
Metro trio safely in playoffs
For PV (5A), North Scott (4A) and Assumption (3A), this week is all about fine-tuning and avoiding injuries for next week.
The Spartans (6-2) are guaranteed a spot in the 16-team field regardless of Friday's outcome at Iowa City West (2-6). North Scott (8-0) already has claimed a district title and secured a first-round home game. Assumption (5-3) is locked into the district runner-up spot behind Benton Community.
PV can possibly solidify a first-round home game with a seventh win. North Scott can claim its first perfect regular season in 15 years with a road victory at 1-7 Mount Pleasant. Assumption can go into the postseason with back-to-back wins if it can beat Maquoketa (0-8).
Area playoff outlook
Of the half-dozen eastern Iowa area schools participating in first-round games Friday, the most intriguing matchup might be in Camanche between the Storm (5-3) and Dubuque Wahlert (3-5) in a Class 2A tilt.
The Storm have won five of six after a 0-2 start. Quarterback Mike Delzell has passed for 1,413 yards and 15 scores this season. Tucker Dickherber has been his go-to target with 57 catches for 788 yards and five touchdowns.
Wahlert's record is deceiving. Four of its five losses are to state-ranked teams -- No. 2 (4A) Cedar Rapids Xavier, No. 5 (3A) West Delaware, No. 2 (2A) Waukon and No. 8 (2A) North Fayette Valley along with a loss to 3A playoff qualifier Assumption. Just eight years ago, Wahlert was playing 4A football.
Also in 2A, Northeast visits Mid-Prairie and West Liberty makes the long voyage to Waukon. Wapello (6-2) welcomes North Tama (6-2) in a Class A matchup.
Durant vs. Sigourney-Keota, Take II
Durant opened its season at home against Sigourney-Keota and lost by three points. The Wildcats make the trip to Sigourney on Friday to face the Cobras in a 1A opener.
Sigourney-Keota, unbeaten and ranked third this week, actually had to rally in the fourth quarter to beat Durant in the earlier matchup, 23-20. The Wildcats' all-state tailback Nolan DeLong had 144 rushing yards and two scores in that contest.
Durant has only two wins on the season, but it hasn't lost a game by more than 18 points. DeLong has rushed for 1,480 yards and 17 scores, and the Wildcats have intercepted 13 passes.
Easton Valley begins at home
After seven blowout wins, Easton Valley had to dig deep a week ago to remain unbeaten with a 51-46 come-from-behind victory over Lansing Kee to claim the district crown. The 46 points were more than coach Tony Johnson's team had allowed in the previous five weeks combined.
The third-ranked River Hawks play host to Dunkerton (4-4) in Friday's eight-player opener. Should Easton Valley win, it would host a Round of 16 game and possibly remain at home for the quarterfinal round. Easton Valley has made it to the quarterfinals each of the past two seasons.
Easton Valley has been stout in all phases.
Senior quarterback Conor Gruver has thrown 34 touchdown passes, junior tailback Charlie Simpson has recorded 23 rushing scores and junior Hayden Felkey has 30 tackles for loss (11 sacks).