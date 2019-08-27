High school football is back.
The season begins for teams across the Quad-Cities region Friday night. Alleman, Assumption and Geneseo wait until Saturday night to start.
Who are some of the top players in the metro and surrounding area this fall? From a half-dozen tailbacks who rushed more than 1,000 yards last season, talented wide outs and multiple offensive linemen with Division I offers to pass rushers and ball-hawking linebackers, there is no shortage of talent.
Here is 25 players expected to make an impact on their respective teams this fall:
Noah Abbott
Bettendorf
Senior | Tight end/defensive end
Listed at 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds, Abbott had 18 receptions for 285 yards on last year's state semifinal team. He's expected to have an expanded role, including a spot on the Bulldogs' defensive line.
Seth Adrian
Assumption
Senior | Linebacker
Elevated to the varsity squad during his freshman season, Adrian is in his third year as a starter. The 225-pound, three-sport athlete has more than 125 tackles in his career, including a team-high 66 a year ago.
Caiden Atienza
Maquoketa
Junior | Wide receiver
A starter on Maquoketa's state-ranked basketball team and state qualifier in track, he hauled in 26 receptions for 454 yards and three touchdowns in his first season of varsity football. That number could rise this fall.
Aboubacar Barry
Moline
Senior | Running back
After sharing carries with Harrison Bey-Buie last season, Barry is expected to be the featured back. He rushed for more than 1,100 yards last fall and the Maroons return their entire offensive line.
Ben Belken
North Scott
Senior | Outside linebacker/tight end
Northern Iowa football recruit had nine tackles for loss and four sacks for the Lancers a year ago. He's moving from defensive end to outside linebacker, but he'll still have ample opportunities to rush the quarterback.
Harrison Bey-Buie
Bettendorf
Senior | Running back
The offensive captain of last year's All-Metro team, Bey-Buie rushed for 1,386 yards and 21 touchdowns for Moline. Also a receiving threat, the 205-pound back has a scholarship offer from Eastern Illinois.
Trey Essig
Mercer County
Senior | Wide receiver/defensive back
First team all-Lincoln Trail Conference selection had 18 catches for 503 yards and seven touchdowns while also recording 64 tackles and seven interceptions on defense.
Eli Gaye
Muscatine
Junior | Wide receiver
No sophomore had more receiving yards in Class 4A than Gaye a season ago. The third team all-stater hauled in a metro-best 61 receptions for 862 yards. Coach Jake Mueller said he's become a more polished route runner.
L.J. Henderson
Camanche
Senior | Defensive end
The 6-foot-3 and 185-pound Henderson transferred from Clinton after posting 74 tackles (nine for loss) and four sacks. He should bring life to a defense that yielded more than 40 points on four occasions in 2018.
Zach King
West Carroll
Senior | Linebacker
Listed at 5-foot-10 and 190 pounds, the first team all-Northwest Upstate Illini Conference selection had 125 total tackles with two sacks and two forced fumbles for the Thunder.
Jose Lara
Pleasant Valley
Senior | Defensive back/Wide receiver
After a stellar baseball season, Lara figures to play a prominent role on both sides of the ball for PV. In his six receptions last year, the 6-2 and 175-pounder averaged nearly 26 yards per catch.
Griffin Liddle
Bettendorf
Junior | Offensive/defensive line
The 6-4 and 255-pounder, already with offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan State, Minnesota and Nebraska, is in his third year as a starter for the Bulldogs. He'll anchor the offensive and defensive lines.
Joe Lilienthal
Durant
Senior | Offensive/defensive lineman
Headed to play at Division I South Dakota next year, Lilienthal was a second team all-state selection in Class A. He was an anchor for an offense that piled up over 1,800 rushing yards last season.
Tim Nimely
Muscatine
Junior | Running back
Strong legs and difficult to bring down, Nimely rushed for more than 1,100 yards and earned third team all-state honors in Class 4A as a sophomore. He'll be the focal point for most opposing defenses.
Logan Paulsen
Central DeWitt
Senior | Wide receiver
Already has a scholarship offer from Division II Minnesota State-Mankato after catching 19 passes for 339 yards and two touchdowns last year for the Sabers. He was state high jump qualifier in May.
Ricky Pforts
Wapello
Senior | Running back/linebacker
After running for nearly 1,000 yards as a sophomore, he accumulated 1,380 yards — averaging 7.3 yards per carry — and 16 touchdowns last year while also leading the team with 74.5 tackles.
Patrick Pray
Moline
Senior | Offensive line
The returning first team all-Western Big Six and All-Metro choice leads a unit that returns in its entirety and helped the Maroons average 326 yards rushing and 41.7 points per game last fall.
Coltin Quagliano
Annawan-Wethersfield
Junior | Quarterback/defensive back
An all-stater on the basketball court, Quagliano was first team all-Lincoln Trail last year after throwing for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns along with adding 312 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.
Priest Sheedy
Davenport North
Senior | Wide receiver
Accounted for nearly half of North's 85 receptions and his 664 receiving yards ranked 10th in 4A. The 6-foot, 180-pounder had nine grabs for 114 yards and three scores in a win over Davenport West last year.
Nate Sheets
Alleman
Senior | Running back/defensive back
Three-sport athlete is integral for the Pioneers in all three phases -- leading rusher, free safety on defense and kick returner on special teams. He rushed for over 1,000 yards in Alleman's 5-5 season in 2018.
Jackson Stoefen
North Scott
Senior | Offensive line
Stoefen was uncertain if he'd even be a starter at this time last year. Now, he's committed to Les Miles' program at Kansas and the team's key cog up front. The tackle has added 25 pounds since last season and is up to 280.
Sam Strang
Davenport Central
Senior | Defensive end
Strang was one of the top pass rushers in the Q-C last year. He registered 16.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks. The defensive end also will see time in the offensive backfield for the Blue Devils this fall.
Nate Trenkamp
Easton Valley
Senior | Quarterback
He led 8-player football with 2,619 passing yards and threw for 38 touchdowns against 11 interceptions last season. In his third year as a starter, he's passed for 4,451 yards and 61 scores.
Davion Wilson
Rock Island
Senior | Running back
Nobody has rushed for more yards in the Q-C metro the past two years than Wilson (2,390). The first team all-Big Six and all-Metro performer had three games of 200 yards or more and scored 16 touchdowns.
Niko Zarlatanes
Rockridge
Senior | Linebacker/Running back
A first team all-Three Rivers Conference selection on both sides of the ball, Zarlatanes will be a key piece for a Rockets team with a new head coach. He rushed for more than 600 yards last season.