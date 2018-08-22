ORION, Ill. — At an Orion football preseason practice two years ago, Chip Filler mentioned a sophomore tight end as someone with the potential to be an impact player for the Chargers.
He admits he didn't fully realize just how good Logan Lee would become.
"I didn’t quite know, when he filled out, how that would translate to the next level," the Orion head coach said. "I mean, we don’t have Division I kids here so that whole deal was really new for all of us."
Lee has exceeded even Filler's expectations. He won a state wrestling title as a sophomore and developed into one of the top football players in the area, committing to the University of Iowa before his junior year.
Throughout the whole process, Lee hasn't changed. He has remained the hard-working kid who caught Filler's eye just a few seasons ago.
"Growing up my whole life I was trying to prepare for the next level," Lee said. "I was hoping, and I was expecting with the work I put in to be able to get offers at some point but I was definitely not expecting to get one that early by any means.
"It’s very reassuring to know that people do see your work ethic."
A competitive drive
There's plenty of athleticism in Lee's family.
The son of Mitch and Susan, Lee's sister, Ashton, led the Orion volleyball team to a Class 2A state runner-up finish in 2015 and is a redshirt sophomore at Minnesota State-Mankato.
His cousin, Tanner Williams, played basketball for Loyola-Chicago before a knee injury ended his career. He's had other cousins play at small collegiate programs around the area.
"We never had to motivate them very much," Mitch Lee said. "The day (Logan) won wrestling as a sophomore, we had friends over at midnight, they stayed until 2 a.m. and he was up the next day at a football camp because the wrestling was over."
That competitive drive was evident from a young age, even during grade school flag football games at the St. Ambrose Dome in Davenport.
"We beat a team but some kid on the other team was super fast," Mitch recalled. "The game was over and I said to Logan, 'Hey, that kid over there is faster than you.'
"All of a sudden I look over and he's walking towards that group of kids and he goes in the middle of that huddle and pretty soon you see him and that other kid go out on a line because he was going to race him."
That competitiveness carried over to high school.
Lee started seeing playing time as a freshman. During a game in the second week of the season against Erie-Prophetstown, Filler got a glimpse of the potential that was lurking when Lee was matched up across from all-state lineman Jack Heflin, currently a redshirt sophomore on the Northern Illinois football team.
"He really handled himself very well against him," Filler said. "That's when we knew, we can start working with this kid. He's the most physical guy, when he gets his hands on you, people are on their backs, all the time. ... He's just got freak athletic strength."
A whirlwind experience
Heading into his sophomore year, Lee was ready to take on a bigger role with the Chargers. Orion was mainly run-oriented that season, but he finished the year with 11 catches for 155 yards and three touchdowns.
That was enough to get the attention of the Hawkeyes. Assistant coach Reese Morgan drove to Orion in early February to meet with Lee.
A whirlwind experience quickly followed, starting with Lee winning a Class 1A state wrestling championship at 220 pounds. That led to Iowa inviting him to its junior day in early March, followed by an official offer the next day.
Illinois, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri and Wisconsin were among the eight other schools to offer within a few weeks.
Suddenly, Lee was spending his time on visits across the Midwest.
"They said the next few weeks and months were going to be pretty wild," Mitch Lee said. "Everything they said would happen, happened. We were never really surprised; we were in awe, couldn't believe it was happening."
While it was fun at first, the novelty quickly wore off.
"It was fun for about the first two weeks, but after that I kind of got tired of it," Lee said. "It was tough having to travel to the schools for visits and do all the interviews. It was very stressful for me."
In the end, Lee kept coming back to Iowa. He finally committed on June 24, 2017.
"I wasn't expecting anything other than a little bit of recognition and they end up offering me," Lee said. "I was in complete shock.
"I was very happy, very excited because I knew what Iowa was built around, a hard-nosed football team, very good at producing tight ends. ... I knew they were a good fit for me at that time."
Suddenly, a school with 341 students found itself with an athlete ranked 16th at his position and a three-star prospect by 247Sports.
"It didn't matter if he was at Orion, if he was at Ridgewood, if he was at Bettendorf, Iowa would have found him, Division I schools would have found him," Filler said. "I don't think it matters where you go to school at, if you have a special kid like that, they do their due diligence and these schools are going to find you."
'A proving point'
With the Iowa commitment behind him, Lee headed into his junior year knowing he'd be game-planned for every week and prepared himself accordingly.
Even with the extra attention, whether from inside or outside sources, Lee's attitude and work ethic never changed.
"I just want to be the best person I can be on and off the field. I’m just trying to be an all-around good person," he said. "It’s just the way my parents raised me. Without the way they raised me, I’m not sure how I would have turned out. I’ve been very blessed to have them in my life."
His humility and unassuming nature is perhaps more impressive to some than his 6-foot-5, 235-pound frame or any of his statistics.
"He’s the same kid to me as when he came in as a freshman. I think that’s what makes him special," Filler said. "None of this is overwhelming. I’ve told his dad, if you gave this to me at 16 years old, how I would handle all this success or all this notoriety, I don’t know if I’d even come to school. He doesn’t do that. He holds the door for everybody, he sits in front of the class. He’s one of the best kids in our entire school."
In the end, Lee lived up to the hype.
He caught 28 passes for 505 yards and eight touchdowns on offense and was just as much a force on defense. Lee registered 74 tackles, 28 for a loss with 13 sacks and earned all-state honors.
With Lee's production adding to a running game that featured a pair of 1,000-yard rushers in Sam and Seth West, the Chargers went 9-3, falling in the state quarterfinals to Sterling Newman.
"It was very satisfying being able to go into my junior season and not worry about the recruiting process," Lee said. "I think, for myself, I knew the entire time I was deserving of (the Iowa commitment) but for other people, I think that was a proving point."
'Never satisfied'
Despite all that Lee has already accomplished, he still wants more.
That loss to Sterling Newman still stings. So too does failing to place at the state wrestling tournament despite wrestling up at 285 in the postseason.
"I’m really going to push to be the best I can be," he said. "I did not perform to the best of my ability in wrestling and it will not happen again. Never satisfied.
"Once you hit a goal, you can dwell on it for a day or two but then you have to move on from it and set a new goal."
Lee will also participate in track and field this spring, determined to give Orion his all in his senior year.
And when it comes to football, Lee continues to impress.
He took home the wide receiver/tight end MVP award from the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp, held in May in Glen Ellyn, Illinois, and though he'll be the focus again every week, the Chargers are confident he'll continue to help them win this fall.
"They’re not going to stop him. I don’t know that he’s going to have 12 catches every game but he’ll have some big plays," Filler said. "And what he’s going to do in our run game, helping (Seth West), and if you want to bracket him, then Seth is going to open it up and if you take Seth away, then we're going to be able to get the ball to the tight end.
"We've got some different things, and I think those guys are going to work really well together."
When his career at Orion is over, Lee's legacy won't quickly be forgotten. The whole experience has helped all of those around him, from the coaching staff even down to Filler's 10-year-old son, Kale, who calls Lee his role model.
As far as Filler is concerned, Iowa got a good one.
"We've had a lot of great players come through here that I've thought, this guy might be this or that and he didn't have it. People may say, 'I could have been Logan Lee,' but that's really not the case," Filler said. "He went from a great Division III football player, potentially his freshman year, to his sophomore year, being Big 10.
"When he gets there, if he stays healthy, I think the sky’s the limit for this kid."