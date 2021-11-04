Franks emerging as the main man in E-P's playoff push

ERIE — Before the first snap of the season, Erie-Prophetstown football coach Jesse Abbott knew that Kolby Franks would be one of his team's key performers.
However, even he could not have foreseen just how large a role the 6-foot-3, 165-pound senior quarterback has filled for a Panther squad that is looking to make some more history this weekend.
A dual-purpose threat both on the ground and through the air, Franks has racked up nearly 2,200 total yards and led E-P to its first conference championship in the process.
Now, the champions of the Three Rivers Conference's West Division hope to take the next step Saturday afternoon and reached the quarterfinal round of the IHSA state playoffs for the first time.
"He's certainly gone above and beyond anyone's expectations," Abbott said of Franks, who has rushed for 1,378 yards and 21 touchdowns on 162 carries (8.5 yards per carry) and completed 49 of 74 passes (66%) for 804 yards and eight TDs.
Those numbers were bolstered in last Saturday's 56-20 win over Clifton Central in the opening round of the Class 2A playoffs. Franks rushed for 202 yards and four touchdowns and threw for two more TDs, finishing the day with 260 total yards.
"We knew the offense would be running through him, being our quarterback and touching the ball on every play, but we figured it'd be even more spread out," Abbott added. "Around Week 3, it started to shift and it became evident we would run a lot through Kolby."
As it happened, the third week of the season marked the start of the 8-2 Panthers' ongoing eight-game winning streak that they take into Saturday's 2 p.m. Class 2A second-round matchup at Kankakee McNamara (6-4).
"Those two losses gave us plenty of motivation," said Franks. "They were humbling; they proved to us that we needed to work harder and do our jobs. We didn't want to have that feeling again."
During Erie-Prophetstown's eight-game win streak — which included a 6-0 finish in the Three Rivers West — Franks has downplayed his apparent role as the main main in the Panther offense.
"I think it's still pretty equal," he said. "Both Connor (Sibley) and Jase (Grunder) are running hard, and so is `Mase' (Mason Misfeldt). Coming in, I just wanted to put in my all for whatever the coaches wanted and let it play out from there. I wanted everyone to do their job and succeed."
A three-year varsity performer, Franks cut his teeth on defense as a cornerback before moving into the starting QB slot as a junior this past spring.
Even with the limited experience of an abbreviated season, it was valuable learning time for Franks in preparation for this fall.
"For us juniors, we just played for the seniors, and knowing we'd taken a lot of time off, we wanted to learn as much as possible, knowing there was another season coming up," he said. "It set us up to see what we needed to work on, and what kind of potential we had."
As the season has progressed, Franks has grown increasingly comfortable both with his role and his workload.
"Kolby's been willing to be the workhorse at times," Abbott said. "As the season's gone on, he's gotten more confident. I'd seen it in him for a long time; he just had to believe it himself."
Week by week, that belief has grown in Franks and his teammates, and that has been reflected in the Panthers' eight-game winning streak.
Going on the road to face a Bishop McNamara club that boasts an impressive playoff pedigree that includes nine state-finals appearances and five state championships, Franks is taking confidence in playing the role of the underdog.
"We like being underdogs," he said. "It gives us even more energy, and we want to go out there and play."