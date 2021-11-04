Franks emerging as the main man in E-P's playoff push

As it happened, the third week of the season marked the start of the 8-2 Panthers' ongoing eight-game winning streak that they take into Saturday's 2 p.m. Class 2A second-round matchup at Kankakee McNamara (6-4).

"Those two losses gave us plenty of motivation," said Franks. "They were humbling; they proved to us that we needed to work harder and do our jobs. We didn't want to have that feeling again."

During Erie-Prophetstown's eight-game win streak — which included a 6-0 finish in the Three Rivers West — Franks has downplayed his apparent role as the main main in the Panther offense.

"I think it's still pretty equal," he said. "Both Connor (Sibley) and Jase (Grunder) are running hard, and so is `Mase' (Mason Misfeldt). Coming in, I just wanted to put in my all for whatever the coaches wanted and let it play out from there. I wanted everyone to do their job and succeed."

A three-year varsity performer, Franks cut his teeth on defense as a cornerback before moving into the starting QB slot as a junior this past spring.

Even with the limited experience of an abbreviated season, it was valuable learning time for Franks in preparation for this fall.