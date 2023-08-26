The Bettendorf Bulldogs left no doubt as to where the city’s football crown was going to rest for the next year.

Using a dominating defense and a clock-churning offense, the Bulldogs throttled cross-town rival Pleasant Valley 30-10 on Friday at TouVelle Stadium to open the 2023 season.

That result gave the Bulldogs a bit of revenge for last year’s 30-point setback to the Spartans.

More importantly, it may have set the table for the Bulldogs to have a nice bounce-back season from last year’s 3-6 campaign.

“It’s going to come down to you can’t make mistakes and you’ve gotta execute,” veteran Bettendorf coach Aaron Wiley said of season openers. “We were probably able to do that better than them early on.”

The Bulldogs’ first two scores came after PV problems.

The first turning point came early when the Bulldogs’ Isaiah Dunn blocked a punt to end PV’s opening drive with just one first down.

Bettendorf answered with one first down, driving to the PV 8-yard line before the drive stalled. Caden Buhr’s 25-yard field goal gave the hosts the first points of the season.

Bettendorf’s defense came through again on PV’s second drive, forcing a fumble that senior Aiden Lee recovered at the PV 32.

The hosts needed just three plays to find the end zone. Charlie Zimmerman lofted a deep pass that Jack Schulz hauled in for a 30-yard scoring strike.

After PV got on the board with a 26-yard Austin Bullock field goal with 7:13 left in the first half, Bettendorf got the ball back at its own 20 on the touchback on the ensuing kick.

The Bulldogs went to their ground-and-pound offense and churned out a 14-play drive that was capped by junior Jacob Whipple’s 1-yard plunge behind his workhorse line.

The Spartans’ Harrison Fierce broke through and blocked the PAT kick, but the Bulldogs had a 16-3 halftime lead.

“It was a good start,” Wiley said.

“We were our own worst enemy,” PV coach Rusty VanWetzinga said after his team had one lost fumble and was called for nine penalties — two giving Bettendorf first downs. “To be honest, I’m a little disappointed with the seniors we had back. … I could see this coming.”

The Bulldogs controlled play in the trenches.

Behind an offensive line comprised of senior Thomas McAleer at center and flanked by juniors Grant Koehler, Steven Clark, Zach Hamilton and Eric Cary, the hosts had 60 offensive snaps that churned out 360 yards.

“That was what we try to do,” Wiley said of a ball-control offense that logged drives of 14 plays (80 yards), 11 plays (83 yards) and 14 plays (63 yards) for the last three touchdowns scored by Whipple, Will Taylor and Zimmerman.

Bettendorf’s defense held the Spartans to 34 snaps and 230 yards offense. An even 100 of those came from junior tailback Elijah Rodney, who got 76 of those yards on PV’s lone TD march late in the third quarter.

The tone was set early as the Bulldogs controlled the first half of play and avoided disaster early in the second half to keep that stranglehold on the lead. Fierce picked off a tipped Zimmerman pass on the opening drive of the third quarter, but the Bulldogs defense stopped PV on downs at the BHS 14-yard line.

“That could have gotten them right back in the game,” Wiley said. “That was a great stop by our defense right there.”