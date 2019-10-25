Durant 21, Pekin 14: Keagan Head threw a pair of touchdown passes as the Wildcats ended its season with a win over Pekin.
Nolan DeLong scored a long touchdown run and Tony Dillabough and Marcus Engstler had TD catches for Durant (5-4), which clinched its second straight winning season.
Wilton 42, Van Buren 8: The Beavers ended their season in dominant fashion Friday night at Van Buren.
Wilton jumped out to leads of 20-0 in the first quarter and 36-0 at the half to end it season at 3-6. Van Buren’s season closes at 1-8.
Wapello 62, Columbus 0: The Indians rolled past Columbus to finish with a 5-4 record for their fourth straight winning season.
Wapello led 21-0 after the first quarter and 41-0 at the half against Columbus (1-9).
Mount Vernon 24, Louisa-Muscatine 6: The Falcons fell at Mount Vernon on Friday night to end their season at 4-5 overall.