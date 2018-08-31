Cedar Rapids Prairie 49, Pleasant Valley 42: Pleasant Valley amassed more than 420 yards of offense Friday night, but it couldn't get enough defensive stops to slow down seventh-ranked Cedar Rapids Prairie.
Led by 267 rushing yards and four touchdowns from Keegan Simmons, Prairie staved off PV in a non-district tilt at John Wall Field in Cedar Rapids.
Down two touchdowns early, PV's offense came to life after quarterback Max Slavens rattled off a 68-yard touchdown run.
The back and forth continued in the second half as it looked like whoever had the ball last would win. Slavens would find the end zone again late in the fourth quarter to give the Spartans life and cut the lead to seven with under two minutes to go.
PV tried an onside kick but couldn't recover it. Prairie ran out the clock.
Slavens passed for 150 yards and rushed for 124.
Muscatine 40, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 37: Carson Orr connected with Cooper Zeck for a 10-yard touchdown pass in the second overtime to help Muscatine outlast Cedar Rapids Jefferson in double overtime.
Tied at 27 after regulation, Tim Nimely had a rushing touchdown for the Muskies. Jefferson (0-2) countered with a touchdown.
After Muscatine's defense limited Jefferson to a field goal on its possession in the second overtime, the Muskies answered with the touchdown to improve to 2-0.
Alleman 41, Quincy 21: With Quincy Notre Dame facing fourth down and short yardage on three occasions in the first half of Friday night’s game at Augustana College’s Lindberg Stadium, Alleman had the Raiders right where they wanted them.
On the first two, both 4th-and-1s, one at the Alleman 45-yard line and the other at the 40, QND jumped offsides, making it six yards to go and forcing a punt. On both instances, Alleman followed with a touchdown.
Then, on a 4th-and-2 on the QND 39, the Raiders went for it but Jack Patting broke through to the backfield for a four-yard loss. And, again, Alleman followed with the TD.
All that paved the way for Alleman’s 41-21 victory, making them 2-0 on the season with wins over fellow parochials Assumption and QND.
Following each of those three fourth-down stops, Alleman quarterback Sam Mattecheck went to the air for scores.
Mattecheck finished 8-of-9 with 236 yards passing and five touchdowns, to five different receivers, in three quarters of play.
United Township 14, East Peoria 12: United Township drove 69 yards in the final 1 minute, 54 seconds to rally for its first win Friday night in East Moline.
Caleb Stone scored the game-winning touchdown on a 1-yard bootleg with 24 seconds remaining to give the Panthers a 14-12 victory over East Peoria.
The winner score was set up by a Javantae Baych 53-yard reception on 4th-and-5 with 25 seconds to go that set the Panthers (1-1) up on the 1-yard line.
East Peoria’s Rogan Stewart scored the go-ahead TD on a 7-yard rush with 1:59 to play.
Stone also threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Willie Newsome in the first quarter to give UT an early 6-0 lead. Stone was 4-for-4 for 41 yards on the game-opening drive.
Metamora 42, Rock Island 14: Metamora made it look easy early, using just five plays on its opening drive to go 65 yards and a score. A wide-open receiver picked up 41 yards on the first play and that was a harbinger of things to come.
Metamora quarterback Thomas Hall chewed up the Rocks' defense, completing his first 14 passes for 260 yards. He threw four first-half TD passes and ran for two more — on the first six possessions of the game.
Meanwhile, the Rocks did very little right after their first possession when Davion Wilson broke free at the line of scrimmage and outran the Redbird defense 77 yards for a TD. After that, Rock Island ran 18 plays and gained 29 yards.