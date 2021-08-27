Friday Night Tweets: Get live updates from Week 1 of the high school football season

Follow our reporters live as they tweet from prep football games around the Q-C area.
CALAMUS, Iowa — When Calamus-Wheatland High School played its first football game ever last Friday night, it sort of resembled something you s…
The Bettendorf football program is motivated to rebound from last year's five-win season which ended two victories short of the UNI-Dome.
The Davenport North football team returns a solid nucleus from last season, led by all-state lineman Dominic Wiseman and two-way starter Cade Sheedy.
A capsule look at 10 QC metro football games happening in Iowa and Illinois on Friday and Saturday.
A look at three football teams and five players to watch in eastern Iowa this fall.
Student-athletes at scores of Illinois public and private high schools will be prohibited from participating in playoff games this fall unless their local school boards comply with Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s COVID-19 school mask mandate, Illinois High School Association officials said Tuesday.
After graduating more than 24 players off last year's team, including several three-year starters, Muscatine is short on varsity game experience heading into 2021.
DEWITT — Looking at the makeup of Central DeWitt’s football roster for this fall, it would be easy to assume the Sabers are going to experienc…
Nine months after winning the program's first state championship, North Scott's football team has turned the page.
The Rock Island football team might not have the sheer athleticism it did this past spring, but the Rocks have experience at quarterback and size up front.
