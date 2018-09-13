Davenport North (2-1) at Davenport West (1-2)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Brady Street Stadium
Last week: North was handled by city rival Central 42-15. West dropped a 14-13 decision at home to Muscatine.
Last meeting: North 25, West 10 (2017)
Overview: North had four turnovers, two returned for touchdowns, in last week's loss. The Wildcats are averaging 15.3 points and only 227 yards of offense per game, last among schools in Q-C Iowa metro. North has won four of the last five meetings, all decided by 15 points or less. West coach Justin Peters said last Thursday he expects QB Zach Trevino to play after missing last week's game with an injury. Jacob Milem had 273 total yards in Trevino's absence.
Bettendorf (3-0) at Cedar Falls (3-0)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., UNI-Dome
Last week: Bettendorf overcame an early deficit to beat Dubuque Hempstead 29-21. Cedar Falls posted a 28-7 victory over Ankeny.
Last meeting: Bettendorf 35, Cedar Falls 7 (2011, semifinals)
Overview: This marks the first time these teams have met in the regular season. Bettendorf has won all three playoff meetings — 1998, 2007 and 2011. No. 2 Bettendorf is averaging about 237 yards per game on the ground while third-ranked Cedar Falls' defense allows just 59.7. Cedar Falls LB Jack Campbell, the team's leading tackler, is an Iowa recruit. Receiver Logan Wolf is a UNI commit for football and basketball. Top tailback Sam Gary is out with injury.
Davenport Central (1-2) at Pleasant Valley (0-3)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Spartan Stadium
Last week: Central clobbered North at home 42-15. PV dropped a 21-14 homecoming contest to North Scott.
Last meeting: PV 31, Central 0 (2015)
Overview: After not scoring a touchdown in the first two games, Central found the end zone six times last week — four on offense and twice on defense. Five of those touchdowns covered 20 yards or more. The Blue Devils' defense had five sacks. PV is 0-3 for second time in five years. QB Max Slavens has racked up 524 yards of offense and has had a hand in five TDs. Linebacker Max O'Brien's 29 tackles rank fifth in 4A.
Western Dubuque (3-0) at North Scott (2-1)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Lancer Stadium
Last week: Western Dubuque silenced Decorah 19-3. North Scott edged PV 21-14.
Last meeting: North Scott 40, Western Dubuque 21 (2017)
Overview: Western Dubuque is ranked sixth and North Scott eighth in Class 3A this week. The Bobcats have outscored their three opponents 117-23 and are second in total offense in 3A at 467.7 yards per game. Calvin Harris, an Ole Miss baseball recruit, triggers the attack. Drake George is his top target with 26 receptions for 456 yards. North Scott has come up with nine turnovers in three games. Nile McLaughlin ranks ninth among 3A quarterbacks in total yards.
Johnston (2-1) at Muscatine (3-0)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Muscatine Community Stadium
Last week: Johnston fell at home to Dowling Catholic 27-0. Muscatine squeaked past Davenport West 14-13.
Last meeting: None recently
Radio: 860 AM, 95.1 FM
Overview: The seventh-ranked Dragons have 31 seniors on their roster back from last year's state quarterfinal team which lost to eventual champion Dowling 13-10. QB Andrew Nord, an Iowa baseball recruit, is a dual-threat, and coach Brian Woodley has a stable of running backs at his disposal. Muscatine has won its last two games by a combined four points. Tim Nimely and Eli Gaye have combined for 900 total yards, the top sophomore duo in Iowa 4A.
Clinton (2-1) at Dubuque Wahlert (0-3)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Rock Bowl (Loras College)
Last week: Clinton used two second-half touchdowns to upend Burlington 27-14. Wahlert stumbled at home to Central DeWitt 35-13.
Last meeting: None recently
Radio: 1340 AM
Overview: Clinton is seeking a third straight win before the schedule ratchets up the next three weeks in district play. QB Kalvin Godette has passed for 375 yards and is team's leading rusher with 311. LJ Henderson and Ethan Barry are team's leading tacklers and have teamed for 7.5 tackles for loss (four sacks). Wahlert, with less than 25 players on its roster, has been outscored 128-33. It has allowed a 230-plus yard rusher to West Delaware and Central DeWitt.
Alleman (2-1) at Moline (2-1)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Browning Field, Moline
Last week: Alleman lost to Sterling 42-7. Moline defeated Rich South 41-0.
Last meeting: Moline 24, Alleman 10 (2017)
Overview: Moline hardly worked up a sweat last week in a lopsided win over Rich South. Leading rusher Harrison Bey-Buie carried the ball only twice with one of them resulting in a 57-yard touchdown gallop early in the game. Alleman is coming off its first loss, a game in which it allowed 344 yards rushing to No. 6-ranked Sterling and did not score until the middle of the final quarter.
Galesburg (0-3) at Rock Island (1-2)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Almquist Field, Rock Island
Last week: Rock Island defeated Peoria 27-22. Galesburg lost to Rochelle 36-8.
Last meeting: Rock Island 34, Galesburg 20 (2017)
Overview: Rocky’s Davion Wilson has rushed for 504 yards in the first three games, and he got some help last week when quarterback Ian Purvis rushed for 104 yards in a victory over Peoria High. Galesburg has been outscored 85-15 in its first three games under new coach Michael Washabaugh. Kobe Ramirez has 293 yards rushing, but left with an injury in the fourth quarter of last week’s loss.
United Township (1-2) at Quincy (2-1)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Flinn Stadium, Quincy
Last week: UT lost to LaSalle-Peru 35-0. Quincy defeated Belleville East 42-23.
Last meeting: Quincy 57, UT 0 (2017)
Overview: UT has been shut out in both its losses and finished with only 28 yards of offense last week, but its defense has showed immense improvement, allowing only 68 points in three games. However, the Panthers haven’t faced anyone like Quincy’s Jirehl Brock, an Iowa State recruit who rushed for 209 yards and scored five touchdowns last week in a win over Belleville East.
Camanche (2-1) at Central DeWitt (2-1)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Birney Field, DeWitt
Last week: Camanche edged North Cedar 26-24. Central DeWitt handled Dubuque Wahlert 35-13.
Last meeting: Central DeWitt 55, Camanche 13 (2003)
Overview: This is the 44th meeting between the two teams, with Central DeWitt leading the all-time series 29-14. Both teams are off to their best starts in recent memory and are looking to take another step. Camanche hasn't started 3-1 since 2011 and Central DeWitt last started 3-1 in 2009. Easton Necker is on a torrid pace for the Sabers, leading the state of Iowa with 731 rushing yards, averaging 10.6 yards per carry with seven touchdowns this season. Camanche's Baylor Crigger has thrown for 457 yards and three touchdowns and has 194 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.