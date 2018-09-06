Davenport North (2-0) at Davenport Central (0-2)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Brady Street Stadium
Last week: North stifled Dubuque Senior at home, 20-7. Central was trounced on the road by North Scott 54-0.
Last meeting: Central 58, North 0 (2017)
Twitter: @QCVarsity
Overview: North is seeking its first 3-0 start in program history. Central looks to avoid its first 0-3 start since 2008. The Wildcats, who play their first five games at Brady Street Stadium, have allowed only two touchdowns so far. Freshman Cade Sheedy had two picks last week. The Blue Devils have scored just six points and rushed for 191 yards in two games, and the defense has yet to generate a turnover. They came up with nine last year.
North Scott (1-1) at Pleasant Valley (0-2)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Spartan Stadium
Last week: North Scott built a 40-0 halftime lead en route to a 54-0 win over Davenport Central. PV fell at state-ranked Cedar Rapids Prairie, 49-42.
Last meeting: North Scott 23, PV 14 (2017)
Twitter: @mattcoss78
Overview: North Scott quarterback Nile McLaughlin completed 18 of 23 throws for 260 yards and five scores in last week's win. The Lancers have split carries in the backfield among four individuals so far, including McLaughlin. This is the home opener and homecoming for PV. Coach Rusty VanWetzinga's team had 447 yards of offense last week, but it surrendered almost 500. QB Max Slavens accounted for three TDs versus Prairie.
Bettendorf (2-0) at Dubuque Hempstead (1-1)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Dalzell Field
Last week: Bettendorf edged sixth-ranked Iowa City West 10-7. Hempstead throttled Cedar Rapids Washington 55-10.
Last meeting: Bettendorf 27, Hempstead 0 (2010, playoffs)
Twitter: @dox5
Overview: Bettendorf has been stingy on the defensive side of the ball so far, allowing just one touchdown and 62 rushing yards per game. Tre Roland has a team-high three sacks. Carter Bell accounted for 239 total yards and a score last week. Hempstead rebounded from a Week 1 loss to Davenport North with its highest scoring output in four years. Chase Sabers and Reid Snitker each ran for more than 100 yards on the ground.
Assumption (1-1) at Cedar Rapids Xavier (2-0)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Saints Field
Last week: Assumption walloped Dubuque Wahlert 37-0. Xavier cruised past Decorah 45-3.
Last meeting: Xavier 44, Assumption 21 (2017, playoffs)
Twitter: @IceWriter10 (Matt Sulentic, Gazette)
Overview: Assumption has not beaten Xavier since the two programs moved to Class 3A in 2014. The defending state champion and top-ranked Saints list 51 juniors and seniors on their roster, double the Knights. Xavier has outscored its first two foes 89-10. QB Quinn Schulte has completed 64 percent of his throws, and back Braden Stovie averages 10-plus yards per carry. Assumption's Nick Gottilla has 14 receptions for 147 yards in two games.
Burlington (1-1) at Clinton (1-1)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Coan Field
Last week: Burlington flattened Keokuk 31-6. Clinton raced past Davenport West 34-9.
Last meeting: Clinton 34, Burlington 30 (2013)
Radio: KROS 1340 AM
Overview: This is the first meeting between the schools since conference play discontinued in Class 4A following the 2013 season. Clinton quarterback Kalvin Godette passed for 136 yards, rushed for 120 and had four scores in last week's win. LJ Henderson had a dozen tackles for Clinton. Burlington's Taven Harris has had 257 and 263 rushing yards in the first two weeks. The 5-foot-10, 175-pound senior is averaging in excess of 10 yards per carry.
Alleman (2-0) at Sterling (2-0)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Roscoe Eades Stadium, Sterling
Last week: Alleman defeated Quincy Notre Dame 41-21. Sterling defeated Pekin 49-14.
Last meeting: Sterling 56, Alleman 7 (2017)
Twitter: @jaydub_DA
Overview: Alleman’s Sam Mattecheck attempted only nine passes last week, but he completed seven of them for 236 yards five touchdowns. The Pioneers face another explosive offense in Sterling, which is ranked sixth in Illinois Class 5A. The Golden Warriors rolled last week with senior running back Marquez Williams tying a school record with five rushing touchdowns.
Rich South (0-2) at Moline (1-1)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Browning Field, Moline
Last week: Moline lost to Lisle Benet Academy 28-14. Rich South lost to Hillcrest 52-0.
Last meeting: Moline 47, Rich South 20 (2017)
Overview: Moline suffered its first loss last Friday but did not go down without a fight, battling back from a 21-0 halftime deficit to get to within a touchdown early in the fourth quarter. Rich South has lost 27 consecutive games, a skid that began with a loss to Moline in the third week of the 2015 season. The Stars have been outscored 78-8 in their first two games.
Rock Island (0-2) at Peoria (2-0)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Peoria Stadium, Peoria
Last week: Rock Island lost to Metamora 42-14. Peoria routed Peoria Notre Dame 70-33.
Last meeting: Peoria 63, Rock Island 15 (2014)
Twitter: @ness_DA
Overview: Rocky is off to rough start, but it hasn’t been because running back Davion Wilson hasn’t done his part. Wilson scored on a 77-yard run last week and through two games has rushed for 398 yards in 49 carries. Peoria has scored 118 points in its first two games and got 200 yards rushing last Friday from JVon Vinson in rolling up 70 points against Peoria Notre Dame.
United Township (1-1) at LaSalle-Peru (1-1)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Howard Fellows Stadium, LaSalle
Last week: UT defeated East Peoria 14-12. LaSalle-Peru defeated Bartonville Limestone 41-18.
Last meeting: LaSalle-Peru 35, UT 12 (2017)
Twitter: @TDuckett_DA
Overview: UT broke into the win column in dramatic fashion last week, scoring the winning points with 24 seconds remaining on a 1-yard run by quarterback Caleb Stone following a 53-yard pass play. LaSalle-Peru, which also won last week, hasn’t had a winning season since 2009 but has had UT’s number, claiming 10 straight victories in the series by a combined score of 376-168.
Tipton (2-0) at Durant (1-1)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Durant High School
Last week: Tipton stymied Vinton-Shellsburg 27-17. Durant rolled over North Cedar 49-18.
Last meeting: Tipton 15, Durant 6 (2017)
Twitter: @BobbyMetcalf88
Overview: Tipton makes the short trip south, looking to go 3-0 for the first time since 2012. The Tigers feature plenty of balance, with three running backs over 100 yards rushing this season, led by Logan Stolte, who has 174 yards and three touchdowns. Durant hasn't started the season 2-1 since 2014 but has plenty of experience with quarterback Bryce Lafrenz, who has thrown for 418 yards and five touchdowns this season. Tipton has won the last six meetings dating back to 2011.