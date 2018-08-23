Pleasant Valley at Bettendorf
Basics: Approximately 7:15 p.m., TouVelle Stadium
Last year's records: PV 7-3; Bettendorf 10-2
Last meeting: Bettendorf 28, PV 14 (playoffs, 2017)
Twitter: @mattcoss78
Overview: Bettendorf has won the last six meetings dating back to 2013, with the last three decided by 14 points or less. PV, starting the season with three state-ranked opponents, has 10 new starters on defense and four fresh faces on the offensive line. Bettendorf, conversely, has five starters back on the offense and defensive lines. The Bulldogs could have four to five players, including QB Carter Bell, playing both ways.
North Scott at Iowa City West
Basics: Approximately 7:15 p.m., Trojan Field
Last year's records: North Scott 9-2; West 12-1
Last meeting: West 38, North Scott 7 (playoffs, 2011)
Twitter: @sbatt79
Overview: North Scott made the 4A quarterfinals last year and West has finished state runner-up the past two seasons. The Trojans bring back 11 starters — six on on defense and five on offense — from a 12-1 season. Most of West's experience is up front, a place where North Scott lacks experience. The Lancers do have returning firepower at the skilled positions, led by QB Nile McLaughlin and receiver Carson Rollinger.
Assumption at Alleman
Basics: Approximately 7:30 p.m., Lindberg Stadium
Last year's records: Assumption 8-3; Alleman 5-5
Last meeting: Alleman 22, Assumption 13 (1984)
Twitter: @dox5
Overview: It has been 34 years since the parochial schools have met on the football field. Assumption has several proven players back on defense in Anthony Valainis, Seth Adrian and Adam Metivier, but has five new starters on the offensive line going against Alleman lineman Anthony Glancey (6-3, 295). The Pioneers return dual-threat QB Sam Mattecheck and a deep stable of backs, led by Josh Timm and Nate Sheets.
Dubuque Hempstead at Davenport North
Basics: Approximately 7:15 p.m., Brady Street Stadium
Last year's records: Hempstead 3-6; North 3-6
Last meeting: Hempstead 30, North 26 (2017)
Twitter: @QCVarsity
Overview: Hempstead has won all four meetings since 2014, but two of those were decided by a touchdown or less. North has little experience returning in the backfield, but junior QB Jack West has a strong group of receivers led by Priest Sheedy and De'Viann Titus-Porter. Chase Sabers and Reed Snitker, who combined for 157 rushing yards in last year's game, are back for Hempstead.
Davenport West at United Township
Basics: Approximately 7:15 p.m., Soule Bowl
Last year's records: West 1-8; UT 2-7
Last meeting: West 29, UT 12 (1981)
Twitter: @DLansman_DA
Overview: West has lost 23 of its last 24 games. UT has dropped 20 of its last 24 contests. The Falcons are depending on a junior class which has at least 27 players, including quarterback Zach Trevino. Jacob Milem, who spent the past two years as the signal-caller, is moving to receiver. UT is seeking its first win against a team from outside the Chicago area since 2013.
Moline at Geneseo
Basics: Approximately 7:15 p.m., Bob Reade Field
Last year's records: Moline 7-3; Geneseo 5-5
Last meeting: Geneseo 31, Moline 12 (2009)
Twitter: @jaydub_DA
Overview: Moline won the Western Big Six title in its debut season under Mike Morrissey. It lost a majority of its starters, but returns Aboubacar Barry (804 yards rushing) and has added transfer Harrison Bey-Buie, who rushed for 1,100 yards as a sophomore at Harvey Thornton. Geneseo, which will join the Big Six next season, is coming off its worst season since 1962.
St. Charles East at Rock Island
Basics: Approximately 6 p.m., Almquist Field
Last year's records: St. Charles East 8-3; Rock Island 4-5
Last meeting: St. Charles East 41, Rock Island 7 (2017)
Twitter: @ness_DA
Overview: Rock Island was under .500 a year ago in its first season under coach Ben Hammer, but returns two offensive tackles (Kobe Rios and Logan Swartz) who are committed to Division I schools plus a 1,000-yard back in Davion Wilson. St. Charles East (19-4 over the past two seasons) also has a major line prospect in 290-pound junior Dylan Barrett, who already has offers from Iowa and other Big Ten schools.
Clinton at Western Dubuque
Basics: Approximately 7:15 p.m., Epworth
Last year's records: Clinton 3-6; Western Dubuque 5-4
Last meeting: None recently
Overview: Both of these programs have dropped down to Class 3A this season. The River Kings will break in a new quarterback, running back and five offensive linemen Friday. Western Dubuque scored 30 or more points four times last season. All-state baseball player Sam Goodman is projected to be the Bobcats' starting QB.
Central DeWitt at Center Point-Urbana
Basics: Approximately 7:15 p.m., Center Point
Last year's records: Central DeWitt 1-8; CPU 4-5
Last meeting: CPU 13, Central DeWitt 0 (2017)
Overview: Ryan Streets makes his debut as head coach of Central DeWitt, looking to turn around a program that has just four wins in the past three years. Easton Necker is the team's top returning rusher after averaging 6.1 yards per carry and scoring two touchdowns last season. The Stormin' Pointers return their quarterback, leading rusher and leading receiver from last year.
Wilton at Durant
Basics: 7 p.m., Durant
Last year's records: Wilton 9-2; Durant 4-5
Last meeting: Wilton 20, Durant 7 (2017)
Twitter: @TBrownsports
Overview: Six miles separate this high school rivalry that has been one-sided, with Wilton winning every matchup in the 2000s. Jerome Mays leads the Beavers after compiling more than 2,600 yards from scrimmage and 32 total touchdowns. Durant drops down to Class A but has a lot returning, including quarterback Bryce Lafrenz, who threw for more than 1,300 yards and 14 TDs last season.