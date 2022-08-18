Friday's game: Independence at Assumption

Independence at Assumption

Overview: This game was added several months ago after Alleman, which was scheduled to be Assumption's Week 1 opponent, dropped them for a game with Chicago Academy. Independence received approval from the Iowa High School Athletic Association to play a 10-game schedule to accommodate the Knights, who will not play next week. ... Independence graduated 2,300-yard rusher Marcus Beatty but it does bring back quarterback Mitchell Johnson, who threw for 1,457 yards and 22 touchdowns. Junior receiver Brady McDonald had 31 catches for 467 yards last fall as a sophomore. Assumption will have a new starter at quarterback while Angelo Jackson and Derrick Bass are expected to be the featured backs. This will be the first Friday night home game for the Knights at Bush Stadium.