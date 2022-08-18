 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Friday's game: Independence at Assumption

  • 0
080822-qc-spt-assumptionfb017.JPG

Assumption's Angelo Jackson (21) takes a handoff from Adam Votrubek (3) during practice recently at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium.

 Bobby Metcalf

Independence at Assumption

Basics: Approx. 7:30 p.m., Jack and Pat Bush Stadium

Last season: Independence was 9-2 and reached the quarterfinals of the Class 3A state playoffs. Assumption was 6-4 and lost in the opening round of the 3A postseason to Solon.

Last meeting: None

Twitter: @bobbymetcalf88

Overview: This game was added several months ago after Alleman, which was scheduled to be Assumption's Week 1 opponent, dropped them for a game with Chicago Academy. Independence received approval from the Iowa High School Athletic Association to play a 10-game schedule to accommodate the Knights, who will not play next week. ... Independence graduated 2,300-yard rusher Marcus Beatty but it does bring back quarterback Mitchell Johnson, who threw for 1,457 yards and 22 touchdowns. Junior receiver Brady McDonald had 31 catches for 467 yards last fall as a sophomore. Assumption will have a new starter at quarterback while Angelo Jackson and Derrick Bass are expected to be the featured backs. This will be the first Friday night home game for the Knights at Bush Stadium.

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Derwin James is reportedly now the NFL's highest-paid safety

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News