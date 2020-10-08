Friday's high school football games

Assumption (6-0) at Dubuque Wahlert (4-1)

Overview: This game is for the "unofficial" district title. With North Scott having two fewer games because of COVID-19, there won't be a true district champion crowned. However, the winner of this contest positions itself well for one of the 11 first-round byes in 3A. Assumption has not had an undefeated regular season since its state semifinal squad in 2005. ... Wahlert lost its opener to state-ranked West Delaware, but has won its last four by double figures. The defense has given up just one touchdown in the last three games. Since both schools moved to 3A in 2014, Assumption has won all seven meetings by at least 21 points.