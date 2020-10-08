Friday's high school football games

Bettendorf (3-2) at Davenport West (0-6)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Brady Street Stadium
Last week: Behind three rushing touchdowns from Ryan Cole, Bettendorf won at Muscatine 21-7. West fell at Pleasant Valley 54-0.
Last meeting: Bettendorf 61, West 0 (2019)
Twitter: @dox5
Online: QCSportsNet.com
Overview: Bettendorf is averaging just under 19 points per game, but this is a chance for coach Aaron Wiley's team to significantly improve that number. West has given up 59 and 54 points, respectively, each of the past two weeks. In all likelihood, Bettendorf secures a second-round home playoff game (Oct. 23) with a win. Cole leads the Bulldogs with 444 rushing yards and seven scores. Linebacker Bradley Hill is closing in on 40 tackles. ... West has not scored a point since a Week 2 loss to Central DeWitt. The Falcons are averaging about 112 yards of offense per game. Junior Jordan White has a team-high 17 receptions.
Davenport Central (1-5) at Muscatine (2-4)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Muscatine Community Stadium
Last week: Central lost to city-rival North 23-3. Muscatine stumbled at home to Bettendorf 21-7.
Last meeting: Central 28, Muscatine 25 (2019)
Twitter: @mattcoss78
Overview: This has been a competitive series in the last 11 years, with Muscatine winning six times and Central five. Central might need a win here to avoid being one of the eight Class 4A teams playing next week in the opening round of the playoffs. The Blue Devils have scored only 38 points in their five defeats (7.6 ppg.) Sam Fleming is the leading tackler in 4A with 55 stops. ... Muscatine is rushing for almost 215 yards per game, but it completes about only five passes per contest for less than 40 yards. Tailback Tim Nimely went over 2,600 career rushing yards in last week's game.
Clinton (0-5) at North Scott (3-1)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Lancer Stadium
Last week: Clinton was throttled on the road by sixth-ranked Davenport Assumption 63-6. North Scott beat Marion 38-7 on Saturday.
Last meeting: North Scott 45, Clinton 0 (2019)
Twitter: @bobbymetcalf88
Overview: It has been a trying season for Nate Herrig's program, which has been outscored 248-12 and already played four teams at or above .500. Jai Jensen has passed for 560 yards and Seth Dotterweich has been his top target with 19 catches for 261 yards. ... North Scott, ranked 10th this week, needs a win to have any shot at one of the 11 first-round byes given in 3A. The Lancers have won the last three meetings in the series by an average of nearly 40 points. Junior Payton Kruse, a contributor on offense and defense for North Scott, suffered an injury in Saturday's game and will not play.
Assumption (6-0) at Dubuque Wahlert (4-1)
Basics: Approx. 7:45 p.m., Rock Bowl (Loras College)
Last week: Assumption beat Clinton 63-6 at Brady Street Stadium. Wahlert downed Central DeWitt 31-7.
Last meeting: Assumption 42, Wahlert 7 (2019)
Twitter: @sbatt79
Overview: This game is for the "unofficial" district title. With North Scott having two fewer games because of COVID-19, there won't be a true district champion crowned. However, the winner of this contest positions itself well for one of the 11 first-round byes in 3A. Assumption has not had an undefeated regular season since its state semifinal squad in 2005. ... Wahlert lost its opener to state-ranked West Delaware, but has won its last four by double figures. The defense has given up just one touchdown in the last three games. Since both schools moved to 3A in 2014, Assumption has won all seven meetings by at least 21 points.
Marion (2-3) at Central DeWitt (3-3)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Birney Field
Last week: Marion lost at home to North Scott on Saturday 38-7. Central DeWitt dropped a 31-7 road contest to Dubuque Wahlert.
Last meeting: Marion 49, Central DeWitt 3 (2017)
Twitter: @DLansman_DA
Overview: Both teams have lost to the same three schools — Assumption, North Scott and Dubuque Wahlert. This game could be pivotal in determining a first-round home playoff game. The Indians mustered only seven points in their three losses. The Sabers tallied only 13 in their three defeats. Sophomore Alex Mota and senior back Lucas Unsen account for 89% of Marion's total yardage. Central DeWitt, eyeing its first win over Marion since 2015, passed for 231 yards last week but had only 26 rushing yards on 26 attempts. The Sabers can secure at least a .500 season for just the second time since 2012 with a win.
Maquoketa (2-2) at Camanche (5-1)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Camanche High School
Last week: Maquoketa lost a high-scoring affair at Tipton, 49-42. Camanche soared out to a big lead in beating state-ranked Monticello 41-20.
Last meeting: None recently
Twitter: @zach_martin95
Overview: Ranked sixth in Class 2A, Camanche claimed the district title with last week's win. The Indians can make it back-to-back six-win seasons, something the program hasn't done in more than a decade. Cade Everson is 127 rushing yards shy of 1,500 for his career. Junior Eric Kinkaid is among the state's top tacklers with 58 (11 for loss). ... Maquoketa is averaging 27.5 points and 374 yards of offense per game. QB Kannon Coakley passed for 368 yards and five scores last week. Receiver Caiden Atienza had 13 catches for 204 yards and three touchdowns. The Cardinals have yet to force a turnover this season.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!