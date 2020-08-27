 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Friday's high school football games

Friday's high school football games

082120-qc-spt-bett-football-017

Bettendorf’s Tynan Numkena throws the ball during practice last week. Numkena, who has been a running back and receiver throughout much of his football career, shifts to quarterback this season.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN

Muscatine at North Scott

Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Lancer Stadium

Last year: Muscatine 1-8; North Scott 9-2

Last meeting: North Scott 44, Muscatine 7 (2017)

Twitter: @mattcoss78

Overview: The Muskies are looking to regroup following their worst season in more than two decades as DJ Hawkins makes his head coaching debut. Tim Nimely, who enters the season with 2,410 rushing yards, is 52 yards from passing Tanner Bohling as Muscatine's all-time leading rusher. North Scott is riding a streak of three consecutive nine-win seasons. The Lancers are unproven at skilled positions, but return six linemen who saw substantial time in 2019.

Assumption at Davenport West

Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Brady Street Stadium

Last year: Assumption 5-4; West 3-6

Last meeting: Assumption 34, West 0 (2013)

Twitter: @QCVarsity

Overview: This is Assumption's first game against a Davenport public school since the final year of Mississippi Athletic Conference football in 2013. The Knights will break in a new quarterback, and he'll have a large and experienced offensive line protecting him. Brandon Krusey makes his head coaching debut at Davenport West, the third school he's coached at in three years. West has won its opener each of the past two seasons against United Township.

Bettendorf at Washington

Basics: 7 p.m., Case Field

Last year: Bettendorf 9-3; Washington 7-3

Last meeting: none recently

Twitter: @sbatt79

Online: QCSportsNet.com

Overview: This game was added last week after Washington had its scheduled opener against Marion canceled. Junior Tynan Numkena will make his debut at quarterback for the Bulldogs after playing receiver a year ago. Washington, a Class 3A playoff team last year, has had eight straight winning seasons. Senior Trashaun Willis, born with no left arm below the elbow, is the Demons' signal caller. Wyatt Stout, who had 732 yards and 14 TDs last fall, returns in backfield.

Pleasant Valley at Iowa City Regina

Basics: 7 p.m., Regina High School

Last year: PV 4-5; Regina 9-3

Last meeting: none

Twitter: @zach_martin95

Online: QCSportsNet.com

Overview: This game was added Wednesday after Regina's original Week 1 foe, Dyersville Beckman, was forced to back out because of COVID-19. Regina, in Class A this season, made the 1A semifinals last year. Former Hawkeye Marv Cook is in his 14th season as head coach. His son, Ashton, is the starting QB. PV has hovered around .500 each of the past two seasons. Junior Barrett Lindmark has taken the majority of snaps at quarterback in the preseason with Ryan Mumey battling a hamstring injury.

Davenport Central at Iowa City High

Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Bates Field

Last year: Central 3-6; City High 2-7

Last meeting: Central 63, City High 28 (2017)

Twitter: @Dox5

Overview: Junior Gable Mitchell, a three-sport athlete and grandson of legendary Iowa wrestling coach Dan Gable, is a two-way standout for the Little Hawks. City High is trying to break a string of three straight two-win seasons. It gave up more than 37 points per game last year. Central is replacing its leading passer, rusher, receiver and top three tackle leaders from last year. Corbin Simatovich gets the start at quarterback for Central.

Maquoketa at Central DeWitt

Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Birney Field

Last year: Maquoketa 4-5; Central DeWitt 3-6

Last meeting: Maquoketa 29, Central DeWitt 7

Twitter: @bobbymetcalf88

Overview: This is the 97th meeting since 1919 between the two Highway 61 schools, but the first since 1987 when they won't be conference rivals, as Central DeWitt has moved over to the Mississippi Athletic Conference from the Wamac. Central DeWitt holds a 50-40-6 all-time advantage, but Maquoketa has won six of the last 10.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Sports editor, with my emphasis on covering the Mississippi Athletic Conference and Iowa area high schools. I've been in sports journalism for 19 years, the last seven at the Q-C Times.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News