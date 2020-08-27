Friday's high school football games

Bettendorf at Washington

Overview : This game was added last week after Washington had its scheduled opener against Marion canceled. Junior Tynan Numkena will make his debut at quarterback for the Bulldogs after playing receiver a year ago. Washington, a Class 3A playoff team last year, has had eight straight winning seasons. Senior Trashaun Willis, born with no left arm below the elbow, is the Demons' signal caller. Wyatt Stout, who had 732 yards and 14 TDs last fall, returns in backfield.

Pleasant Valley at Iowa City Regina

Overview: This game was added Wednesday after Regina's original Week 1 foe, Dyersville Beckman, was forced to back out because of COVID-19. Regina, in Class A this season, made the 1A semifinals last year. Former Hawkeye Marv Cook is in his 14th season as head coach. His son, Ashton, is the starting QB. PV has hovered around .500 each of the past two seasons. Junior Barrett Lindmark has taken the majority of snaps at quarterback in the preseason with Ryan Mumey battling a hamstring injury.