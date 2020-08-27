Friday's high school football games

Muscatine at North Scott
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Lancer Stadium
Last year: Muscatine 1-8; North Scott 9-2
Last meeting: North Scott 44, Muscatine 7 (2017)
Twitter: @mattcoss78
Overview: The Muskies are looking to regroup following their worst season in more than two decades as DJ Hawkins makes his head coaching debut. Tim Nimely, who enters the season with 2,410 rushing yards, is 52 yards from passing Tanner Bohling as Muscatine's all-time leading rusher. North Scott is riding a streak of three consecutive nine-win seasons. The Lancers are unproven at skilled positions, but return six linemen who saw substantial time in 2019.
Assumption at Davenport West
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Brady Street Stadium
Last year: Assumption 5-4; West 3-6
Last meeting: Assumption 34, West 0 (2013)
Twitter: @QCVarsity
Overview: This is Assumption's first game against a Davenport public school since the final year of Mississippi Athletic Conference football in 2013. The Knights will break in a new quarterback, and he'll have a large and experienced offensive line protecting him. Brandon Krusey makes his head coaching debut at Davenport West, the third school he's coached at in three years. West has won its opener each of the past two seasons against United Township.
Bettendorf at Washington
Basics: 7 p.m., Case Field
Last year: Bettendorf 9-3; Washington 7-3
Last meeting: none recently
Twitter: @sbatt79
Online: QCSportsNet.com
Overview: This game was added last week after Washington had its scheduled opener against Marion canceled. Junior Tynan Numkena will make his debut at quarterback for the Bulldogs after playing receiver a year ago. Washington, a Class 3A playoff team last year, has had eight straight winning seasons. Senior Trashaun Willis, born with no left arm below the elbow, is the Demons' signal caller. Wyatt Stout, who had 732 yards and 14 TDs last fall, returns in backfield.
Pleasant Valley at Iowa City Regina
Basics: 7 p.m., Regina High School
Last year: PV 4-5; Regina 9-3
Last meeting: none
Twitter: @zach_martin95
Online: QCSportsNet.com
Overview: This game was added Wednesday after Regina's original Week 1 foe, Dyersville Beckman, was forced to back out because of COVID-19. Regina, in Class A this season, made the 1A semifinals last year. Former Hawkeye Marv Cook is in his 14th season as head coach. His son, Ashton, is the starting QB. PV has hovered around .500 each of the past two seasons. Junior Barrett Lindmark has taken the majority of snaps at quarterback in the preseason with Ryan Mumey battling a hamstring injury.
Davenport Central at Iowa City High
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Bates Field
Last year: Central 3-6; City High 2-7
Last meeting: Central 63, City High 28 (2017)
Twitter: @Dox5
Overview: Junior Gable Mitchell, a three-sport athlete and grandson of legendary Iowa wrestling coach Dan Gable, is a two-way standout for the Little Hawks. City High is trying to break a string of three straight two-win seasons. It gave up more than 37 points per game last year. Central is replacing its leading passer, rusher, receiver and top three tackle leaders from last year. Corbin Simatovich gets the start at quarterback for Central.
Maquoketa at Central DeWitt
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Birney Field
Last year: Maquoketa 4-5; Central DeWitt 3-6
Last meeting: Maquoketa 29, Central DeWitt 7
Twitter: @bobbymetcalf88
Overview: This is the 97th meeting since 1919 between the two Highway 61 schools, but the first since 1987 when they won't be conference rivals, as Central DeWitt has moved over to the Mississippi Athletic Conference from the Wamac. Central DeWitt holds a 50-40-6 all-time advantage, but Maquoketa has won six of the last 10.
