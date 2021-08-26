Friday's high school football games

Davenport North at North Scott
Basics: 7:15 p.m., Eldridge
Last year: North 3-4 (4A round of 32), North Scott 9-1 (3A state champs)
Last meeting: North Scott 40, North 6 (2015)
Overview: North Scott opens defense of its state title at home. Both teams are experienced on the defensive side of the ball with North Scott returning eight starters and North having at least seven who played significant snaps last year. The Lancers have an entirely new offensive line and face the challenge of slowing down one of the state's best defensive lineman in Dominic Wiseman.
Urbandale at Bettendorf
Basics: 7 p.m., TouVelle Stadium
Last year: Urbandale 6-2 (4A round of 16), Bettendorf 5-3 (4A round of 16)
Last meeting: First meeting
Overview: Bettendorf's defense will get a test against an Urbandale offense which returns quarterback Peyton Rottinghaus (951 yards and 9 TDs last year) along with receivers Kai Black (6-foot-4, 205 pounds) and Graham Friedrichsen. The Bulldogs are expected to start junior Elijah Mendoza at quarterback. Diego Cortes and Bradley Hill lead Bettendorf's front seven on defense.
Pleasant Valley at C.R. Prairie
Basics: 7:15 p.m., John Wall Field
Last year: PV 10-1 (4A state semifinalist), Prairie (4A round of 16)
Last meeting: Prairie 13, PV 7 (2019)
Overview: It is a matchup of old-school offenses — Prairie's single wing and PV's veer option. Prairie graduated all-state back Nick Pearson, but returns Iowa State commit Gabe Burkle, a 6-7 and 240-pound tight end, and receiver Elijah Ward (20 catches, 346 yards). PV has size and experience up front with Air Force commit Luke Vonderhaar, Division I prospect Aidan Kilstrom and Ryan Saddler.
Assumption at Alleman
Basics: 7:15 p.m., Lindberg Stadium at Augustana
Last year: Assumption 8-1 (3A round of 16), Alleman 3-3 in spring
Last meeting: Assumption 42, Alleman 0 (2019)
Overview: It will be the third meeting in four years between the parochial programs (split previous two). Assumption returns quarterback Ayden Weiman and defensive stalwarts Aiden Morgan and John Argo, but has three to four new faces on the offensive line. This will be first game of the Fritz Dieudonne regime at Alleman. He served as Rock Island's defensive coordinator a year ago.
Central DeWitt at Davenport Central
Basics: 7:15 p.m., Brady Street Stadium
Last year: Central DeWitt 5-4 (3A round of 32), Central 2-7 (4A round of 32)
Last meeting: None recently
Overview: The Sabers, who lost 22 seniors from last season, return three starters on offense and one on defense. A key factor will be how quickly Central DeWitt's newcomers can adapt to the varsity level. The Blue Devils will lean on a fairly large senior class to get back on track following 3-6 and 2-7 seasons. Quarterback Nate Hummel and receiver Kellan Rush lead Central's offense.
Muscatine at Linn-Mar
Basics: 7:15 p.m., Linn-Mar Stadium
Last year: Muscatine 3-5 (4A round of 32), Linn-Mar 1-5 (4A round of 32)
Last meeting: Linn-Mar 35, Muscatine 19 (2019)
Overview: Muscatine returns just two starters from last season in lineman Brock Garrison and tight end/defensive end Nolan Recker. Landon Battey gets his first at quarterback and sophomore Ty Cozad is expected to play a pivotal role. Linn-Mar has new coach in Tim Lovell, who was at Marion a year ago. The Lions return their top five tackle leaders, led by Clayton Muszynski.
Pekin at Rock Island
Basics: 7 p.m., Almquist Field
Last year: Pekin 1-3 in spring, Rock Island 4-2 in spring
Last meeting: Rock Island 27, Pekin 21 (2011)
Overview: The Rocks were explosive offensively in the spring and have an experienced quarterback returning in Eli Reese (1,331 passing yards and 16 TDs), but have new faces at running back and receiver. Scotty Jordan is Pekin's starting quarterback. The Dragons feature a female placekicker in Mylee Hansen, who made three field goals in last week's intrasquad scrimmage.
Chicago Noble/Comer at Geneseo
Basics: 7 p.m., Bob Reade Field
Last year: Noble/Comer 1-2 in spring, Geneseo 3-3 in spring
Last meeting: None
Overview: Noble/Comer recorded five straight seasons of six wins or more under coach Gavin Lamb before playing just a three-game slate during the spring. Geneseo won three of its last four games last spring and return three all-league performers in lineman Nathan VanDeWoestyne, kicker Hunter Clark-Holke and linebacker Kaden Davison. The Leafs play five or their first six contests at home.
Moline at St. Laurence
Basics: 7:30 p.m., Burbank, Ill.
Last year: Moline 2-4 in spring, St. Laurence 2-4 in spring
Last meeting: None in last 25 years
Overview: After starting 12 sophomores at one point in the spring and having nearly 20 seniors on its roster, Moline hopes that experience can pay off this fall. Quarterback Alec Ponder is back to lead the offense and Matthew Bailey is a threat on both sides of the ball. St. Laurence has made the playoffs in five of the past six seasons. The Vikings are 13-time Chicago Catholic League Conference Champions and IHSA state semifinalists in 2015 and 2016.
Saturday's game
Chicago Lindblom at United Township
Basics: 1 p.m., Soule Bowl
Last year: Lindblom 2-2 in spring, UTHS 4-2 in spring
Last meeting: None recently
Overview: Originally slated to be played Friday night, the game was moved back a day earlier this week. The Panthers try and build on a spring season in which they won four games in a season for the first time since 2003. They will have 11 new starters on offense. Prior to the spring, Lindblom, part of the Chicago Public League, has gone 1-8 and 3-5 the previous two seasons under Tyrice Jackson.
