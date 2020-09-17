Friday's high school football games

Davenport West (0-3) at Muscatine (0-3)

Overview: The Muskies have dropped nine straight dating back to last year's one-score victory over West. This is Muscatine's home opener. Eli Gaye, a receiver the past two seasons, moved to quarterback for the injured Jake Draves last week and ran out of the wildcat. Muscatine racked up nearly 280 yards on the ground. Tim Nimely is questionable after leaving last week's game with an ankle injury in the third quarter. West has generated only one touchdown in three games, but its defense has given up only three scores in the last six quarters. Junior Hunter Jones leads West's defense with 15.5 tackles.