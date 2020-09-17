Friday's high school football games

Davenport North (2-0) at Bettendorf (1-1)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., TouVelle Stadium
Last week: North limited Davenport West to less than 100 total yards in a 21-0 win at Brady Street Stadium. Bettendorf silenced Davenport Central 36-0.
Last meeting: Bettendorf 49, North 0 (2017)
Overview: North, just one of six teams left in Class 4A without a blemish, has outscored its first two foes 61-7. The Wildcats have averaged 202 yards a game on the ground, but the Bulldogs have surrendered only 43 rushing yards in two contests. Coach Adam Hite's team has been stingy on defense as well with a 4A-best 40½ tackles for loss and just one fourth-quarter touchdown allowed. Bettendorf's Zach Garton stepped in at QB and threw for 143 yards while senior Ryan Cole rushed for 144 yards and a score last week. Bettendorf is 31-1 all-time against North, with the Wildcats' lone win coming in 1997.
Pleasant Valley (3-0) at Davenport Central (0-3)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Brady Street Stadium
Last week: PV scored in the final five minutes to stave off Muscatine 21-14. Central was blanked by Bettendorf 36-0.
Last meeting: PV 46, Central 7 (2019)
Overview: Ranked 10th in 4A, the Spartans can match last year's win total with a victory Friday. After junior Barrett Lindmark led PV to victories in the first two weeks at quarterback, Ryan Mumey was under center last week and had a hand in all three touchdowns. Linebackers Michael Acri and Rusty VanWetzinga lead PV's defense with 26.5 and 20 tackles, respectively. Central is short-handed as QB Corbin Simatovich left last week's game with injury while running backs Dane Howard and Brian Mitchell also are dinged up. Central has generated just 125 and 114 total yards of offense the past two weeks.
Assumption (3-0) at Central DeWitt (2-1)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Birney Field
Last week: Assumption rolled past Marion 42-0 in the district opener. Central DeWitt dropped a 7-0 tilt to North Scott.
Last meeting: Assumption 17, Central DeWitt 14 OT (2019)
Overview: Class 3A sixth-ranked Assumption has overwhelmed its first three opponents by a 144-14 margin. The Knights are averaging more than 7 yards per carry and have already accumulated 15 rushing touchdowns. Eleven players have contributed to the 13 takeaways Assumption's defense has produced. Central DeWitt, wrapping up a four-game homestand, has limited each of its first three opponents to seven points. Senior Sean Kinney, the team's leading tackler, has recorded five tackles for loss. Assumption has won all four meetings since the series resumed in 2016, but the last two have been decided by one score.
Davenport West (0-3) at Muscatine (0-3)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Muscatine Community Stadium
Last week: West fell to city rival North 21-0. Muscatine hung tough with 10th-ranked Pleasant Valley before stumbling 21-14.
Last meeting: Muscatine 13, West 7 (2019)
Overview: The Muskies have dropped nine straight dating back to last year's one-score victory over West. This is Muscatine's home opener. Eli Gaye, a receiver the past two seasons, moved to quarterback for the injured Jake Draves last week and ran out of the wildcat. Muscatine racked up nearly 280 yards on the ground. Tim Nimely is questionable after leaving last week's game with an ankle injury in the third quarter. West has generated only one touchdown in three games, but its defense has given up only three scores in the last six quarters. Junior Hunter Jones leads West's defense with 15.5 tackles.
Marion (1-1) at Clinton (0-2)
Basics: 7:15 p.m., Coan Field
Last week: Marion was humbled on the road by Davenport Assumption 42-0. Clinton dropped a 49-0 contest at Dubuque Wahlert.
Last meeting: None recently
Overview: Both teams are in need of some positive vibes after having a continuous clock against them last week. Marion features a dual-threat QB in sophomore Alex Mota, who had nearly 300 total yards in Week 1 versus Center Point-Urbana and was limited to negative yardage in Week 2 against Assumption. Clinton is averaging just 114 yards of offense through two games, including a rushing attack recording only 2.2 yards per carry. Sophomore Tavian Bailey has been a bright spot on defense with 8.5 tackles (three for loss).
West Branch (1-2) at Wilton (1-2)
Basics: 7 p.m., Wilton
Last week: West Branch was tripped up by Cascade 21-14. Wilton suffered a 35-28 loss to rival and state-ranked Durant.
Last meeting: West Branch 55, Wilton 14 (2015)
Overview: Of the six collective games these teams have played, all six have been decided by 13 points or less. Wilton has lost back-to-back games by 6 and 7 points, respectively. QB Gavin Hierseman returned to the lineup for West Branch last week after missing a game with injury and threw for 285 yards. Wilton QB Caleb Sawvell rushed for 175 yards and two scores against Durant. Sawvell has accounted for 707 yards of offense (410 pass, 297 rush). The schools have split the last six meetings, with Wilton's last win coming in 2013.
