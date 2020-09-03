Friday's high school football games

North Scott (1-0) at Pleasant Valley (1-0)

Overview: Ranked eighth this week in Class 3A, North Scott has won four straight in the series by an average of 10 points. The Lancers, though, could be short-handed as defensive end Joey Petersen, offensive lineman Carson McCaughey and receiver Marquan Quinn were transported to the locker room with injuries following last week's game. Caden Kipper and Barrett Lindmark each rushed for more than 100 yards in PV's win over Iowa City Regina. The Spartans look for their third 2-0 start in the last six years.