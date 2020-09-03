Friday's high school football games

North Scott (1-0) at Pleasant Valley (1-0)
Basics: 7 p.m., Spartan Stadium
Last week: North Scott smothered Muscatine 26-0. PV rolled up 383 yards rushing in a win over Iowa City Regina 45-13.
Last meeting: North Scott 20, PV 0 (2019)
Overview: Ranked eighth this week in Class 3A, North Scott has won four straight in the series by an average of 10 points. The Lancers, though, could be short-handed as defensive end Joey Petersen, offensive lineman Carson McCaughey and receiver Marquan Quinn were transported to the locker room with injuries following last week's game. Caden Kipper and Barrett Lindmark each rushed for more than 100 yards in PV's win over Iowa City Regina. The Spartans look for their third 2-0 start in the last six years.
Davenport West (0-1) at Central DeWitt (1-0)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Birney Field
Last week: West stumbled at home to Assumption 54-0. Central DeWitt pulled out a 14-7 home win over Ottumwa.
Last meeting: none recently
Overview: West mustered only 66 total yards and turned the ball over five times in last Friday's defeat to Assumption. It also surrendered more than 325 yards on the ground, an area that has to improve against a run-heavy Sabers offense. Central DeWitt intercepted three passes and racked up more than 200 rushing yards in its win. The Sabers, who open the season with four straight home games, have not started 2-0 since 2014.
Burlington (0-0) at Davenport North (0-0)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Brady Street Stadium
Last year: Burlington 1-8; Davenport North 6-3
Last meeting: North 22, Burlington 15 (2017)
Overview: Burlington had its scheduled season opener against Ottumwa canceled last week because the COVID-19 positivity rate was above 15% in Des Moines County. With former coach Zach Shay leaving to become the activities director at Bettendorf this summer, longtime assistant Jim Krekel has taken over as head coach. North begins its quest for a third straight winning season following a 5-4 campaign in 2018 and a 6-3 mark last year.
Muscatine (0-1) at Clear Creek Amana (0-1)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Tiffin
Last week: Muscatine was limited to 130 yards in a 26-0 road loss to North Scott. Clear Creek Amana fell 28-27 at Mount Pleasant.
Last meeting: none
Overview: Muscatine tailback Tim Nimely did not play in last week's game because of a hamstring injury. He needs 51 yards to become the school's all-time leading rusher. Nose tackle Togeh Deseh, who had 3 1/2 tackles for loss last week, and defensive back Prince Wei received offers from Northern Iowa earlier this week. Alex Figueroa had 175 yards on the ground for CCA last week. CCA tight end and defensive lineman T.J. Bollers is a Wisconsin commit.
West Delaware (2-0) at Clinton (0-0)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Coan Field
Last year: West Delaware 5-4; Clinton 0-9
Last meeting: none recently
Overview: West Delaware, ranked seventh in 3A this week, outscored Anamosa and Dubuque Wahlert 101-0 in the first two weeks. The Hawks have seven takeaways and recorded 24 tackles for loss. QB Jared Voss has had a hand in eight touchdowns (six rushing, two passing). This will be the football head coaching debut for Nate Herrig, a 2005 Clinton alum. The River Kings are looking for their first win since Sept. 14, 2018 against Wahlert.
West Branch (1-0) at West Liberty (1-0)
Basics: Approx. 7 p.m., Memorial Field
Last week: West Branch slipped past Tipton 17-8. West Liberty went on the road and rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Mediapolis 24-14.
Last meeting: West Branch 28, West Liberty 6 (2019)
Overview: This is a top-10 battle as West Branch is ranked fifth in 1A and West Liberty seventh in 2A. West Liberty hasn't beaten its rival since 2004, a string of nine straight losses. West Liberty junior Jahsiah Galvan rushed for 244 yards and a touchdown in the win over Mediapolis. He also kicked a 29-yard field goal and was perfect on PATs. West Branch QB Gavin Hierseman completed 23 of 32 throws for 222 yards and two scores in Week 1.
