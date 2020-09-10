Friday's high school football games

Davenport Central (0-2) at Bettendorf (0-1)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., TouVelle Stadium
Last week: Central lost at home to Assumption 48-14. Bettendorf, off last week, fell to Washington 19-10 in its season opener.
Last meeting: Bettendorf 55, Central 20 (2019)
Overview: Central has allowed 533 yards on the ground and hasn't come up with a turnover in the first two weeks. It failed to produce a first down in the opening half last week. Kellen Rush has both of the Blue Devils' receiving touchdowns and Brian Mitchell has both rushing scores. Bettendorf has had two weeks to prepare after turning the ball over three times in its season opener. Coach Aaron Wiley's team yielded only 99 yards against the state-ranked Demons. This will be the first of three straight home games for the Bulldogs.
Davenport North (1-0) at Davenport West (0-2)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Brady Street Stadium
Last week: North opened its season with a 40-7 home triumph over Burlington. West lost on the road to Central DeWitt 34-7.
Last meeting: North 42, West 0 (2019)
Overview: The Wildcats used two quarterbacks, had 10 different rushers and seven receivers catch at least one pass in last week's victory. Zane Beebe and Nolan Mosier are expected to share time again this week at QB. North coach Adam Hite was the offensive coordinator under Brandon Krusey two years ago at North. Krusey is now in his first year as head coach at West. North has won the last four games in the series by a 110-33 margin. Sophomore Michael Garcia eclipsed 100 rushing yards in last week's game at DeWitt.
Muscatine (0-2) at Pleasant Valley (2-0)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Spartan Stadium
Last week: Muscatine fell on the road to Clear Creek Amana 41-21. PV tripped up then Class 3A eighth-ranked North Scott 24-10 at home.
Last meeting: PV 30, Muscatine 27 (2019)
Overview: The Spartans jumped into the Class 4A rankings at No. 10 following wins over Iowa City Regina and North Scott. They are averaging more than 7 yards per rush and Barrett Lindmark has completed 65% of his passes. PV also has come up with five takeaways. Muscatine all-state back Tim Nimely has yet to play this year because of a hamstring injury. Nimely has rushed for 343 yards in the last two games against PV. Quarterback Jake Draves was knocked out of last week's contest with injury. PV has won the last three meetings.
North Scott (1-1) at Central DeWitt (2-0)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Birney Field
Last week: North Scott led 10-3 in the opening half before PV scored 21 straight points to win 24-10. Central DeWitt trounced Davenport West 34-7.
Last meeting: North Scott 42, Central DeWitt 21 (2019)
Overview: This is the Class 3A district opener for both teams. The Lancers have won 19 consecutive district games dating back to 2016. Junior Grayson Juel started in place of Carter Markham at quarterback last week and threw for 192 yards. North Scott is averaging 152 yards per game on the ground in two weeks. Central DeWitt, playing its third of four straight home games, is eyeing its first 3-0 start since 2008. Sean Kinney leads a defense which has allowed only two scores and come up with five turnovers in the first two weeks.
Clinton (0-1) at Dubuque Wahlert (1-1)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Rock Bowl Stadium at Loras
Last week: Clinton dropped its season opener at home to state-ranked West Delaware 55-6. Wahlert rolled past Waterloo East 51-18.
Last meeting: Wahlert 48, Clinton 0 (2019)
Overview: Clinton mustered only six first downs and 107 total yards in Nate Herrig's football head coaching debut last week. The River Kings are seeking to snap a 15-game losing streak. The program's last win was against Wahlert in September 2018. Wahlert lost to West Delaware 35-0 in its opener before last week's convincing victory. The Golden Eagles lean on sophomores at the skilled positions in quarterback Bryce Rudiger and tailback Ryan Brosius. Wahlert rushed for 325 yards in last week's home win against Waterloo East.
Wilton (1-1) at Durant (2-0)
Basics: Approx. 7 p.m., Durant High School
Last week: Wilton dropped a 26-20 decision to state-ranked Lisbon on Saturday night. Durant pummeled Louisa-Muscatine 49-0.
Last meeting: Durant 24, Wilton 0 (2019)
Overview: Ranked ninth in Class 1A following lopsided wins over North Cedar and Louisa-Muscatine, Durant looks to make it two straight victories over its Highway 6 neighbors after 20 years of futility. Nolan DeLong leads 1A in rushing with 542 yards and nine touchdowns. The Wildcats have yet to surrender a point, recorded 17 tackles for loss and generated five turnovers. Wilton has been involved in one-score outcomes each of the first two weeks. QB Caleb Sawvell has thrown for 337 yards with two TDs and four picks in two games.
Maquoketa (0-0) at West Liberty (2-0)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Memorial Field
Last week: It is the season opener for Maquoketa. West Liberty silenced rival West Branch 20-7.
Last meeting: None recently
Overview: The Cardinals had to sit out the first two weeks because of a positive COVID-19 test in the program. Maquoketa, making the move to Class 2A this fall, returned to practice last Saturday. No. 5 West Liberty has opened the season with wins over Mediapolis and West Branch. Junior Jahsiah Galvan has run for 516 yards and three touchdowns in two games. Junior Lake Newton has caught a touchdown, recovered two fumbles and been among the team's leading tacklers in the opening two games.
