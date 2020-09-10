Friday's high school football games

Davenport Central (0-2) at Bettendorf (0-1)

Overview: Central has allowed 533 yards on the ground and hasn't come up with a turnover in the first two weeks. It failed to produce a first down in the opening half last week. Kellen Rush has both of the Blue Devils' receiving touchdowns and Brian Mitchell has both rushing scores. Bettendorf has had two weeks to prepare after turning the ball over three times in its season opener. Coach Aaron Wiley's team yielded only 99 yards against the state-ranked Demons. This will be the first of three straight home games for the Bulldogs.