Friday's high school football playoff games

4A: Dav. West (0-7) at Dav. Central (1-6)
Basics: 7 p.m., Brady Street Stadium
Last week: West lost to Bettendorf 45-0. Central fell 21-14 at Muscatine.
Last meeting: Central 59, West 0 (Sept. 24)
Overview: Winner travels to fourth-ranked Pleasant Valley in second round next Friday. Central scored 24 first-quarter points and came up with four first-half takeaways in the regular-season romp last month. The Falcons have not scored a point in the last 21 quarters, are averaging only 1.5 yards per rush and been intercepted a dozen times. Central led in the fourth quarter at Muscatine before allowing two scores. The Blue Devils have won at least two games in a season in coach Ben Sacco's previous five seasons. Quarterback Nate Hummel is 19 total yards shy of 1,000 for the season. Kellen Rush has 21 grabs for 328 yards to lead Central's receiving attack.
3A: Clinton (0-6) at Central DeWitt (4-3)
Basics: 7 p.m., Birney Field
Last week: Clinton stumbled at North Scott 50-0. Central DeWitt squeaked out a 27-24 win over Marion at home.
Last meeting: Central DeWitt 35, Clinton 0 (Sept. 25)
Overview: Winner gets a trip to Brady Street Stadium to face fifth-ranked Assumption in the second round. Clinton has scored only two touchdowns all season, just one in the last five games. QB Jai Jensen has completed 12 of 21 passes in each of his last two games. Sabers signal caller Henry Bloom passed for 199 yards and four scores in the regular-season meeting. Garrett Sailor had 231 yards of offense and three touchdowns. Bloom eclipsed 2,000 career passing yards last week and has gone from throwing nine interceptions as a junior to only two this season. Central DeWitt can reach five wins in a season for just the second time since 2012.
2A: West Liberty (3-2) at Maquoketa (2-3)
Basics: 7 p.m., Goodenow Field
Last week: West Liberty has not played since a 20-0 loss to Camanche on Sept. 25. Maquoketa lost at Camanche last Friday 42-7.
Last meeting: Maquoketa 27, West Liberty 6 (Sept. 11)
Overview: Winner faces either Vinton-Shellsburg or Mount Vernon next Friday. Because of COVID-19, this will be West Liberty's first game in 21 days. Despite only five games, junior Jahsiah Galvan has rushed for 879 yards and five scores. He also is second on the team with 29.5 tackles. West Liberty has reached the semifinals and quarterfinals each of the past two seasons. Maquoketa has given up 91 points in the last two games after yielding just 48 in the first three. Senior Kannon Coakley has passed for 826 yards and rushed for 596. He rushed for 241 of those yards in the regular-season win over the Comets. Receiver Caiden Atienza has 33 catches for 420 yards.
2A: Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (3-3) at Tipton (3-3)
Basics: 7 p.m., Tipton City Park
Last week: EBF beat Davis County 36-12. Tipton upended Anamosa 34-21.
Last meeting: None recently
Overview: Winner gets Central Lee or Mid-Prairie next Friday in the second round. Both teams possess quarterbacks who are more dangerous with their feet than their arms. EBF's Thane Alexander has rushed for 476 scores and six scores but has attempted only 23 passes all season. Tipton's Payten Elijah has 888 rushing yards and 11 TDs but has just 155 passing yards. Tipton has averaged 43.3 points per game in its three wins, just 9.3 in its three defeats. Nile Schuett and Austin Hubler have 24 tackles for loss to anchor Tipton's defense. EBF's three losses are to schools a combined 15-5, including undefeated Williamsburg.
1A: Wilton (2-5) at Cascade (5-2)
Basics: 7 p.m., Cascade High School
Last week: Wilton snapped a five-game losing streak with a 41-6 rout over Northeast. Cascade rallied to beat Durant in overtime, 42-41.
Last meeting: Cascade 34, Wilton 6 (Sept. 25)
Overview: The winner of this game faces Sumner-Fredericksburg or Denver in the Round of 32 next week. Cascade ran for 304 yards, including 251 from sophomore Jack Menster, in the regular-season win over Wilton. The Beavers threw four interceptions in that game. Cascade averages more than 32 points a contest and is fairly balanced. QB Justin Roling has passed for 792 yards and eight scores while Menster is closing in on 1,400 rushing yards for the season. Senior quarterback Caleb Sawvell has been Wilton's primary offensive threat, racking up nearly 1,500 total yards for the season.
8P: Dunkerton (2-2) at Easton Valley (6-1)
Basics: 7 p.m., Preston
Last week: Easton Valley throttled Dunkerton 57-0 in Dunkerton.
Last meeting: Easton Valley 57, Dunkerton 0 (last Friday)
Overview: The teams are squaring off in back-to-back weeks, just in different locations. Easton Valley quarterback Conor Gruver threw five touchdown passes and tailback Kolton Murphy rushed for 203 yards in last week's rout, a game the River Hawks led 33-0 at halftime. Eighth-ranked Easton Valley has not been held below 34 points all season and is very balanced offensively (1,550 rushing, 1,356 passing). Should Easton Valley win the rematch, it would host the Springville-Midland winner in the second round next week. Easton Valley beat both of those teams during the regular season.
— Compiled by Matt Coss
