Friday's high school football playoff games

Last meeting: Central DeWitt 35, Clinton 0 (Sept. 25)

Overview: Winner gets a trip to Brady Street Stadium to face fifth-ranked Assumption in the second round. Clinton has scored only two touchdowns all season, just one in the last five games. QB Jai Jensen has completed 12 of 21 passes in each of his last two games. Sabers signal caller Henry Bloom passed for 199 yards and four scores in the regular-season meeting. Garrett Sailor had 231 yards of offense and three touchdowns. Bloom eclipsed 2,000 career passing yards last week and has gone from throwing nine interceptions as a junior to only two this season. Central DeWitt can reach five wins in a season for just the second time since 2012.

2A: West Liberty (3-2) at Maquoketa (2-3)

Basics: 7 p.m., Goodenow Field

Last week: West Liberty has not played since a 20-0 loss to Camanche on Sept. 25. Maquoketa lost at Camanche last Friday 42-7.

Last meeting: Maquoketa 27, West Liberty 6 (Sept. 11)

