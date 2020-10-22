Friday's high school football playoff games

4A: Dav. Central (2-6) at Pleasant Valley (7-0)
Basics: 7 p.m., Spartan Stadium
Last week: Central overcame a sluggish start to beat Davenport West 35-10. PV, recipient of a first-round bye, downed North 40-7 two weeks ago.
Last meeting: PV 31, Central 7 (Sept. 18)
Twitter: @BobbyMetcalf88
Overview: One of three 4A teams undefeated going into the playoffs, PV has outscored its last four opponents 148-20. The Spartans average 302 yards a game on the ground, anchored by senior Caden Kipper (844 rushing yards, 6 TDs). Nate Hummel made his first start at quarterback for Central in the teams' first meeting, a game the Blue Devils trailed 17-7 at halftime. Hummel has more than 1,000 yards of total offense this season. PV has won the last nine games in the series, the last seven by 20 points or more. The Spartans will be in position to host a Round of 16 game with a victory.
4A: Muscatine (3-4) at Bettendorf (4-2)
Basics: 7 p.m., TouVelle Stadium
Last week: Both teams had first-round byes. Muscatine beat Central 21-14 in its regular-season finale. Bettendorf walloped Davenport West 45-0.
Last meeting: Bettendorf 21, Muscatine 7 (Oct. 2)
Twitter: @sbatt79
Overview: Bettendorf, with 73 playoff wins in its school history, is trying to reach the Round of 16 in Class 4A for the 11th straight season. For that to happen, the Bulldogs will need to beat Muscatine for the second time in three weeks. Ryan Cole had 107 rushing yards and three touchdowns in the earlier meeting, a game that was 7-7 at halftime. Muscatine mustered only 99 rushing yards on 42 attempts in that contest. Muscatine senior Tim Nimely comes into the game with 2,712 career rushing yards. Bettendorf defensive end Jeffrey Speer has four sacks, which ranks among the top 10 in 4A.
4A: Dav. North (3-3) at C.R. Prairie (4-2)
Basics: 7 p.m., John Wall Field
Last week: Both teams had first-round byes. North lost to PV two weeks ago, 40-7. Prairie thumped Cedar Rapids Washington 57-21.
Last meeting: none
Twitter: @mattcoss78
Overview: After two losses by a combined four points to start the season, Prairie has reeled off four straight wins (all by double figures) to vault into the state's top 10. Senior Nick Pearson has rushed for 909 yards and 15 scores while junior quarterback Dionte Fliss has completed 58% of his throws for 750 yards and six touchdowns versus no interceptions. North has lost three of its last four. The difficulty for the Wildcats has been scoring points against good defenses. They have been held to 0, 3 and 7 points in their three defeats. Receiver Quincy Wiseman has a team-best 26 grabs for 306 yards.
3A: Central DeWitt (5-3) at Assumption (7-0)
Basics: 7 p.m., Brady Street Stadium
Last week: Central DeWitt toppled Clinton 48-27 at Birney Field. Assumption, off last week, silenced Dubuque Wahlert 38-0 two weeks ago.
Last meeting: Assumption 31, Central DeWitt 6 (Sept. 18)
Twitter: @QCVarsity
Overview: Assumption has won all five meetings between the schools since 2016, with three being one-sided and the other two decided by a score. Dayne Hodge rushed for 198 yards and three touchdowns in the first meeting, a night in which Assumption had 356 yards on the ground and came up with four turnovers. Central DeWitt was without QB Henry Bloom (1,054 passing yards and nine TDs) and at least two other starters in that game. The Sabers are trying to reach the Round of 16 for the first time since 2012. Assumption, in its first playoff game in three years, has picked off 16 passes (second most in 3A).
3A: Mount Pleasant (4-3) at North Scott (4-1)
Basics: 7 p.m., Lancer Stadium
Last week: Mount Pleasant beat Benton Community 30-7. North Scott cruised past Clinton 50-0 two weeks ago and advanced by "no contest" over Burlington last week because of COVID-19.
Last meeting: none
Twitter: @Dox5
Overview: No. 8 North Scott, which has reached the quarterfinals each of the past three years, is playing just its sixth game of the season — fewest of any team left in the 3A field. Carter Markham has completed 73% of his passes for 490 yards in three starts. Iowa State recruit Joey Petersen has 10 tackles for loss (seven sacks) to lead the defense. Mount Pleasant is balanced, averaging 180 yards a game on the ground and 152 through the air. QB Jack Johnson has accounted for 1,705 yards and 18 touchdowns. The Panthers' three losses are against teams still in the playoffs — Washington, Fort Madison and 2A Tipton.
2A: Anamosa (3-5) at Camanche (6-1)
Basics: 7 p.m., Camanche High School
Last week: Anamosa slipped past Center Point-Urbana 25-24. Camanche, with a bye last week, beat Maquoketa 42-7 to close the regular season.
Last meeting: Camanche 42, Anamosa 0 (Sept. 18)
Twitter: @KyleH_DA
Overview: Ranked sixth in Class 2A, Camanche is looking to win a postseason game for the second time in program history (2010 the other). Since a 27-14 loss to Mount Vernon in the opener, the Indians have averaged 37 points a game in their six-game win streak. QB Mike Delzell has thrown for 1,349 yards and back Cade Everson has rushed for 1,040. Junior Eric Kinkaid and senior Zayne Feller lead a stingy defense with 64 and 49.5 tackles, respectively. Anamosa threw three interceptions and allowed almost 300 passing yards in the teams' meeting last month.
2A: Tipton (4-3) at Mid-Prairie (4-3)
Basics: 7 p.m., Mid-Prairie High School
Last week: Tipton recorded 35 first-half points en route to a 49-14 triumph over Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont. Mid-Prairie rolled past Central Lee, 49-7.
Last meeting: Mid-Prairie 21, Tipton 14 (2013)
Overview: Tipton, which snapped a five-game playoff losing streak last week, is vying to reach the Round of 16 for the first time since 2007. The Tigers average almost 290 yards a game on the ground, led by quarterback Payten Elijah (961 yards). They'll face a battle-tested squad in Mid-Prairie, whose three losses are to a pair of undefeated teams in Williamsburg and Sigourney-Keota along with Class A Belle Plaine. Kayden Reinier has rushed for 1,190 yards and 17 touchdowns.
2A: West Liberty (4-2) at Mount Vernon (7-1)
Basics: 7 p.m., Cornell College
Last week: West Liberty beat Maquoketa on the road, 35-16. Mount Vernon knocked off Vinton-Shellsburg 25-15.
Last meeting: Mount Vernon 31, West Liberty 14 (2019)
Overview: Junior Jahsiah Galvan rushed for a career-high 343 yards and three scores in last week's win for the Comets. He has 1,222 yards in six games. Mount Vernon has a 1,600-yard passer in Brady Ketchum and a 1,000-yard rusher in Trenton Pitlik. Collin Swantz is the go-to receiver with 50 grabs for 757 yards and 14 touchdowns. The teams have split the last two meetings in the series. Camanche is the only common opponent this year, with Mount Vernon winning 27-14 in Week 1 and West Liberty losing 20-0 in Week 5.
1A: Durant (4-3) at Beckman (5-2)
Basics: 7 p.m., Dyersville
Last week: Durant clobbered Louisa-Muscatine 55-21. Beckman downed Northeast 28-6.
Last meeting: Beckman 24, Durant 17 (Sept. 25)
Twitter: @zach_martin95
Overview: This is another rematch of a district game from last month. Beckman outscored Durant 10-0 in the fourth quarter to squeak by on its home field. Beckman QB Nick Offerman passed for 174 yards and rushed for 114 yards while Durant's Nolan DeLong, with a school-record 1,485 rushing yards and 21 TDs this season, had 163 yards in that meeting. Durant collected the school's first playoff win last week. It can join the 2006 squad as the only other one to reach the Round of 16 (only 16 qualifiers that year). Durant has led in the fourth quarter of every game this season.
A: Wapello (4-3) at Iowa City Regina (6-1)
Basics: 7 p.m., Regina High School
Last week: Wapello silenced Columbus Community 56-6. Regina, idle last week, downed Highland 56-19 two weeks ago.
Last meeting: Regina 43, Wapello 16 (Sept. 18)
Overview: Among the favorites to win the state title in Class A, Regina has a lethal passing game with Ashton Cook (1,529 yards, 16 TDs) and receiver Alec Wick (39 catches, 725 yards, 12 TDs). The Regals only defeat came to 4A Pleasant Valley in the season opener. Wapello junior QB Tade Parsons has passed for 1,267 yards and 17 scores. The Indians hung around for a quarter in the first meeting before the Regals scored three second-quarter touchdowns.
8P: Springville (6-2) at Easton Valley (7-1)
Basics: 7 p.m., Preston
Last week: Springville staved off Midland 36-28. Easton Valley handled Dunkerton 62-12.
Last meeting: Easton Valley 65, Springville 48 (Sept. 18)
Twitter: @DLansman_DA
Overview: The difference in the first meeting was Easton Valley rushing for 285 yards and limiting Springville to 96 on the ground. The River Hawks also returned an interception for a touchdown in that game. Easton Valley QB Conor Gruver has passed for 1,610 yards and 27 scores while Kolton Murphy has 1,002 rushing yards and 18 TDs. Easton Valley senior Hudson Felkey, a lineman and linebacker, suffered an injury two weeks ago and is out indefinitely. Spencer DeMean leads the Orioles with 1,360 rushing yards and 23 TDs.
— Compiled by Matt Coss
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!