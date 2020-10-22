Friday's high school football playoff games

3A: Central DeWitt (5-3) at Assumption (7-0)

Overview: Assumption has won all five meetings between the schools since 2016, with three being one-sided and the other two decided by a score. Dayne Hodge rushed for 198 yards and three touchdowns in the first meeting, a night in which Assumption had 356 yards on the ground and came up with four turnovers. Central DeWitt was without QB Henry Bloom (1,054 passing yards and nine TDs) and at least two other starters in that game. The Sabers are trying to reach the Round of 16 for the first time since 2012. Assumption, in its first playoff game in three years, has picked off 16 passes (second most in 3A).