Friday's high school football playoff games

4A: Bettendorf (5-2) at Pleasant Valley (8-0)
Basics: 7 p.m., Spartan Stadium
Last week: Bettendorf stymied Muscatine 28-0 at TouVelle Stadium. PV blasted Davenport Central 50-0 at Spartan Stadium.
Last meeting: PV 23, Bettendorf 6 (Sept. 25)
Overview: Winner gets No. 6 Dubuque Hempstead (7-1) or No. 7 Iowa City West (5-0) in the quarterfinals next Friday. This is the 12th playoff meeting between the city rivals, with Bettendorf owning a 10-1 advantage (PV's lone win in 1996). Expect a defensive slugfest. The No. 4 Spartans have allowed just three touchdowns in the last 21 quarters and the Bulldogs' defense hasn't given up a point in the last three games. PV quarterback Barrett Lindmark had 155 rushing yards in the last meeting, including a 61-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to make it a two-score game. Bettendorf had only seven first downs and 78 rushing yards in that meeting. The Bulldogs threw for a season-high 207 yards in last week's win. PV is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2013.
3A: Assumption (8-0) at North Scott (5-1)
Basics: 7 p.m., Lancer Stadium
Last week: Assumption knocked off Central DeWitt 21-7 at Brady Street Stadium. North Scott trailed at halftime before pulling away from Mount Pleasant 58-26.
Last meeting: North Scott 21, Assumption 0 (2019)
Overview: Despite the wealth of success for both programs, this is just the second time they have clashed in the playoffs. Assumption beat North Scott 24-7 in a first-round game in 2005. Ranked fifth in 3A, Assumption has won all eight games by at least 14 points and come up with 30 takeaways (19 picks, 11 fumbles). Tailback Dayne Hodge surpassed 1,000 rushing yards in last week's win. North Scott, ninth in the final 3A rankings, is averaging more than 48 points a game in its last three outings. Quarterback Carter Markham has compiled 899 yards in that span. Both teams have a slew of experience and size up front. Evan Forker has 14 tackles for loss to lead the Knights' defensive front and Joey Petersen has eight sacks to pace the Lancers. Winner faces No. 8 West Delaware (9-1) or No. 3 Washington (8-0) in quarterfinals.
2A: Tipton (5-3) at Camanche (7-1)
Basics: 7 p.m., Camanche High School
Last week: Tipton went on the road and held off Mid-Prairie 18-15. Camanche throttled Anamosa at home, 42-6.
Last meeting: Camanche 35, Tipton 12 (Sept. 11)
Overview: Cade Everson rushed for 185 yards and two scores when sixth-ranked Camanche beat Tipton in Week 3. The Indians scored four touchdowns in the middle two quarters to seize control. Camanche, looking to win multiple postseason games in the same year for the first time, features a 1,650-yard passer in Mike Delzell and an 1,180-yard rusher in Everson along with a record-setting receiver in Jordan Lawrence. Tipton is relatively one-dimensional with 2,237 rushing yards and 241 passing for the season. QB Payten Elijah has nearly 1,100 rushing yards and 15 TDs. Winner advances to quarterfinals against West Liberty (5-2) or No. 1 Williamsburg (8-0).
2A: West Liberty (5-2) at Williamsburg (8-0)
Basics: 7 p.m., Bob Murphy Stadium
Last week: West Liberty slipped past Mount Vernon 26-20 in overtime at Cornell College. Williamsburg silenced West Burlington/Notre Dame 35-0.
Last meeting: West Liberty 14, Williamsburg 9 (2017)
Overview: West Liberty has won back-to-back playoff games on the road. Williamsburg is working on a streak of three straight shutouts. Levi Weldon has thrown for nearly 1,100 yards and 15 TDs to lead the Raiders' offense. John Steinmetz is his top target with 22 grabs for 500 yards and six scores. Sophomore Owen Douglas has 11.5 tackles for loss to lead a Williamsburg defense which has produced 16 takeaways. West Liberty junior Jahsiah Galvan has 1,383 rushing yards and surpassed 100 yards in six of seven games, including 343 and 161 yards, respectively, in the two playoff games. Winner faces No. 6 Camanche or Tipton in the quarterfinals.
8P: Easton Valley (8-1) at Gladbrook-Reinbeck (9-0)
Basics: 7 p.m., Gladbrook
Last week: Easton Valley crushed Springville 63-8 at home. Gladbrook-Reinbeck handled Baxter 42-12.
Last meeting: Easton Valley 55, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 6 (2019 playoffs)
Overview: No. 8 Easton Valley went to Gladbrook for last year's playoff opener and outscored the home team 34-0 in the first half. If the River Hawks can win there again, they'll reach the quarterfinals against the winner of No. 5 Montezuma (8-0) and BGM, Brooklyn (8-1). No. 7 G-R is very run heavy, led by senior Keagan Giesking's 2,153 rushing yards and 32 touchdowns. Easton Valley is balanced with QB Conor Gruver (1,857 passing yards, 32 TDs) and back Kolton Murphy (1,143 rushing, 20 TDs). The River Hawks have played one of the toughest 8-player schedules in the state. This will be their seventh game against a team with a winning record, just the third for G-R.
