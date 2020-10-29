Friday's high school football playoff games

Overview: Despite the wealth of success for both programs, this is just the second time they have clashed in the playoffs. Assumption beat North Scott 24-7 in a first-round game in 2005. Ranked fifth in 3A, Assumption has won all eight games by at least 14 points and come up with 30 takeaways (19 picks, 11 fumbles). Tailback Dayne Hodge surpassed 1,000 rushing yards in last week's win. North Scott, ninth in the final 3A rankings, is averaging more than 48 points a game in its last three outings. Quarterback Carter Markham has compiled 899 yards in that span. Both teams have a slew of experience and size up front. Evan Forker has 14 tackles for loss to lead the Knights' defensive front and Joey Petersen has eight sacks to pace the Lancers. Winner faces No. 8 West Delaware (9-1) or No. 3 Washington (8-0) in quarterfinals.