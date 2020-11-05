Friday's high school football state quarterfinal games

Overview: Nobody has played more games in Iowa this fall than West Delaware. The eighth-ranked Hawks have been dominant, averaging 49.3 points and 422 yards of offense per game. QB Jared Voss has rushed for 1,265 yards and passed for 1,102. West Delaware is big up front, with two linemen near or above 300 pounds. The Hawks' lone loss was a 31-27 setback to Decorah on Sept. 11, but have won every game by 33 points or more since then. ... In its fourth consecutive quarterfinal, ninth-ranked North Scott looks to reach the UNI-Dome for first time in program history. QB Carter Markham — who has played in just five games — has accounted for 1,318 yards and 15 TDs. He's completed 73% of his passes and thrown just one interception. North Scott's defense is averaging two takeaways per game.