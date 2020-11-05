Friday's high school football state quarterfinal games

4A: Iowa City West (6-0) at Pleasant Valley (9-0)
Basics: 7 p.m., Spartan Stadium
Last week: West knocked off Dubuque Hempstead 38-24 last Friday. PV slipped past arch-rival Bettendorf 10-6.
Last meeting: West 24, PV 7 (2019)
Overview: These are two of three unbeaten teams left in 4A (Southeast Polk the other). The Trojans, behind quarterback Marcus Morgan, are prolific on offense. The Spartans are stingy on defense. West averages nearly 40 points per game as Morgan has thrown for 1,420 yards and 17 scores. It has five players with at least a dozen receptions, led by Grahm Goering's 25 catches for 474 yards and 10 TDs. ... PV is seeking its first state semifinal trip since 1996 and third since moving to 4A in 1987. The Spartans haven't allowed more than 14 points in a game this season, including just three touchdowns in the last 20 quarters. PV's senior Caden Kipper enters with 1,900 career rushing yards. The Spartans, behind Kipper and Barrett Lindmark, average 7.8 yards per rush.
3A: West Delaware (10-1) at North Scott (6-1)
Basics: 7 p.m., Lancer Stadium
Last week: West Delaware trounced No. 4 Washington 47-14. North Scott edged fifth-ranked Davenport Assumption 13-10.
Last meeting: None
Overview: Nobody has played more games in Iowa this fall than West Delaware. The eighth-ranked Hawks have been dominant, averaging 49.3 points and 422 yards of offense per game. QB Jared Voss has rushed for 1,265 yards and passed for 1,102. West Delaware is big up front, with two linemen near or above 300 pounds. The Hawks' lone loss was a 31-27 setback to Decorah on Sept. 11, but have won every game by 33 points or more since then. ... In its fourth consecutive quarterfinal, ninth-ranked North Scott looks to reach the UNI-Dome for first time in program history. QB Carter Markham — who has played in just five games — has accounted for 1,318 yards and 15 TDs. He's completed 73% of his passes and thrown just one interception. North Scott's defense is averaging two takeaways per game.
2A: West Liberty (6-2) at Camanche (8-1)
Basics: 7 p.m., Camanche High School
Last week: West Liberty blocked a field goal attempt on the final play of the game and Lake Newton ran it back for a touchdown to beat Williamsburg 20-14. Camanche outlasted Tipton 35-29.
Last meeting: Camanche 20, West Liberty 0 (Sept. 25)
Overview: West Liberty hasn't lost since it played Camanche 42 days ago. The Comets have won three straight road playoff games — Maquoketa, Mount Vernon and Williamsburg. Junior Jahsiah Galvan is among the top backs in 2A with 1,556 rushing yards and 12 scores. Camanche held Galvan to a season-low 98 yards in the first meeting. West Liberty is vying for its second semifinal trip in three years. ... Sixth-ranked Camanche, winners of eight straight, has never made it to the semifinal round. Quarterback Mike Delzell has thrown for 1,818 yards and 18 scores. Cade Everson has rushed for 1,323 yards and 16 TDs. Zayne Feller and Eric Kinkaid lead a defense which has held five teams below 14 points. This is the fifth straight home game for Camanche.
8P: Easton Valley (9-1) at Montezuma (9-0)
Basics: 7 p.m., Montezuma
Last week: Easton Valley scored 41 second-half points en route to a 55-0 win over Gladbrook-Reinbeck. Montezuma clobbered BGM (Brooklyn) 56-14.
Last meeting: None
Overview: Easton Valley's defensive attention will be on Montezuma do-it-all quarterback Eddie Burgess. The junior has thrown for 2,590 yards and 43 TDs along with rushing for 1,041 yards and 23 scores. He has accounted for 68 touchdowns, 15 more than any player in the state this year. Fifth-ranked Montezuma has had only one game decided by less than 35 points, a 39-38 win over Kingsley-Pierson in late August. ... No. 8 Easton Valley has won its last four games by 50 points or more. The River Hawks have generated 29 takeaways (14 fumbles, 15 picks) and allow the sixth fewest points per game in 8-player at 17.7. Easton Valley has never reached the semifinal round as an 8-player squad.
