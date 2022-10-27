Friday's Iowa prep football playoff capsules

5A: WDM Valley (5-4) at Pleasant Valley (9-0)

Basics: 7 p.m., Spartan Stadium

Last week: Valley beat Des Moines Roosevelt 54-29 to secure a spot in the playoffs. PV capped a perfect regular season with a 35-14 win over Iowa City West.

Last meeting: Valley 40, PV 14 (2021 quarterfinals)

At stake: Winner advances to the quarterfinals next Friday against Cedar Falls (7-2) or Ankeny Centennial (5-4).

Overview: There has been a lot of chatter about central Iowa's dominance over the eastern half of the state in Iowa's largest class. This is a chance for PV, the lone unbeaten remaining in 5A, to see if it can hold serve at home against a traditional power in Valley whose four losses are to the last three state champions in Southeast Polk, Ankeny and Dowling along with Urbandale. The Spartans average 321 yards a game on the ground and do so with an assortment of backs in Caden McDermott, Tyge Lyon, Rusty VanWetzinga and Makhi Wilson. PV's depth on the defensive line has taken a hit recently. Sophomore Max Schmeltzer and junior Josh Hansen have filled in admirably. Valley ranks third in 5A with 13 fumble recoveries.

5A: Dav. West (7-2) at WDM Dowling (8-1)

Basics: 7 p.m., Williams Stadium, Des Moines

Last week: West ran for nearly 300 yards in a 35-13 victory over Muscatine. Dowling clobbered Waukee 43-7.

Last meeting: None recently

At stake: Winner advances to the quarterfinals next Friday against Cedar Rapids Kennedy (7-2) or Waukee Northwest (5-4).

Overview: West has been one of the feel-good stories across the state with its first seven-win season in more than two decades and first playoff trip in 23 years. QB Brady Hansen has compiled 1,558 total yards and sophomore Marvin McNeely has a team-high 10 tackles for loss. The Falcons face Iowa's most successful program over the past decade in Dowling, winner of eight state titles since 2010. The top team in the RPI, Dowling has run off eight consecutive wins since losing to Southeast Polk 38-24 in the opener. Penn State recruit Jaxon Smolik is Dowling's trigger man. He has thrown for 1,635 passing yards and 17 TDs, with Cooper Nicholson as his top target (42 catches, 640 yards).

4A: Western Dubuque (6-3) at North Scott (7-2)

Basics: 7 p.m., Lancer Stadium, Eldridge

Last week: Western Dubuque rushed for 348 yards in a 36-26 triumph over Mason City. Behind 435 yards of offense, North Scott pounded Mount Pleasant 49-10.

Last meeting: North Scott 45, Western Dubuque 7 (Sept. 2)

At stake: Winner advances to the quarterfinals next Friday against Fort Madison (6-3) or Waverly-Shell Rock (9-0).

Overview: These teams are very familiar with each other as it is the eighth meeting in the last six years. Western Dubuque knocked North Scott out of the playoffs in 2018 and 2019, but the Lancers have won the last two meetings by an 78-7 margin. Freshman Brett Harris, younger brother of former Bobcat great Calvin Harris, has taken over as the team's signal caller. Junior Grant Glausser has rushed for 1,461 yards, including a season-high 339 a week ago. North Scott QB Kyler Gerardy has accounted for 2,114 yards and 27 TDs. Gerardy rushed for 177 yards and two scores in the last meeting. North Scott is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the fifth time in six seasons.

3A: Central DeWitt (6-3) at Mount Vernon (9-0)

Basics: 7 p.m., Van Metre Field, Cornell College

Last week: Central DeWitt edged Benton Community in overtime, 21-14. Mount Vernon steamrolled Vinton-Shellsburg 55-6.

Last meeting: Mount Vernon 47, Central DeWitt 0 (Oct. 14)

At stake: Winner advances to the quarterfinals next Friday against West Delaware (5-4) or Solon (7-2).

Overview: The Sabers get another crack at the second-ranked team in 3A just two weeks after getting down 33-0 at halftime. Central DeWitt mustered only 82 yards in that meeting, including 14 on the ground. QB Gus Pickup and back David Harper have emerged as the Sabers' key playmakers on offense after injuries to Paul Kuehn and Ben Pace. Pickup has passed for 617 yards and Harper has rushed for 609. Central DeWitt eyes its first win over Mount Vernon in 13 years. Mount Vernon QB Joey Rhomberg has passed for 2,061 yards and 24 touchdowns while Henry Ryan leads the ground attack with 670 yards. The Mustangs have won eight of their nine games by 25 points or more.

A: Columbus Comm. (8-1) at Grundy Center (9-0)

Basics: 7 p.m., Grundy Center

Last week: Columbus rushed for 561 yards to breeze past Maquoketa Valley 62-14. Grundy Center blanked Belle Plaine 49-0.

Last meeting: None recently

At stake: Winner advances to the quarterfinals next Friday against the winner of East Buchanan (8-1) and Alburnett (8-1).

Overview: It is the top-ranked scoring offense in the class in Columbus (52.4) against the No. 1 scoring defense in Grundy Center (4.8). The Wildcats have surpassed 30 points in every game this season while the Spartans have yielded only 43 points all season. Columbus junior Kaden Amigon has rushed for 1,744 yards and 26 touchdowns while Triston Miller is approaching 900 rushing yards for the season. Columbus is seeking its first state quarterfinal trip since 1997. Grundy Center has been state runner-up each of the past three seasons.

8P: Easton Valley (7-1) at Montezuma (8-2)

Basics: 7 p.m., Montezuma

Last week: Easton Valley rallied from a two-touchdown deficit in the second half to beat BGM (Brooklyn) 40-34. Thanks to a 46-yard field goal from Owen Cook in the final minute, Montezuma squeaked past Iowa Valley 44-42.

Last meeting: Montezuma 62, Easton Valley 35 (2020)

At stake: Winner advances to the quarterfinals next Thursday against the winner of Central City (8-1) and WACO (10-0).

Overview: Quarterback is a key spot to watch for the River Hawks. They lost Hayden Felkey and Kael Johnson to injury last week and leaned on freshman Keagan Lee to finish the game. Felkey's status is unknown. Charlie Simpson carried the load offensively with 278 rushing yards and five scores. Ashten and Ayden Huling combined for 27 solo tackles last week. Montezuma beat BGM 54-50 in September, the only common foe between the teams. Both squads average more than 50 points a game, but the River Hawks allow 16.8 points an outing compared to 32.6 for the Braves. Cook has thrown for 2,070 yards and 39 TDs on the year. He's also had 57 touchbacks and kicked four field goals.

