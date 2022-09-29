Friday's metro prep football capsules

Bettendorf (1-4) at Pleasant Valley (5-0)

Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Spartan Stadium

Last week: Bettendorf rolled past Davenport Central 48-0. PV cruised past Davenport North 49-12.

Last meeting: PV 14, Bettendorf 0 (2021)

Twitter: @mattcoss78

Overview: One of three undefeated teams remaining in Class 5A, top-ranked PV looks for its fourth straight win in the series over its city rival. The Spartans are allowing 6.8 points per game, second best in 5A behind Cedar Rapids Kennedy. PV is averaging 283 yards a game on the round, with a significant portion of that coming from Tyge Lyon, Caden McDermott and Makhi Wilson. Bettendorf's Isaiah Martinez has rushed for a team-high 501 yards and Elijah Mendoza has emerged as the top receiving threat (21 catches, 291 yards). In its three games against teams with winning records, Bettendorf is averaging 10.3 points per game.

Mount Vernon (5-0) at Assumption (2-3)

Basics: Approx. 7:30 p.m., Jack and Pat Bush Stadium

Last week: Mount Vernon throttled Benton Community 47-0. Assumption raced past Central DeWitt 31-10.

Last meeting: Assumption 24, Mount Vernon 12 (2021)

Twitter: @sbatt79

Overview: Class 3A fourth-ranked Mount Vernon has been spectacular so far, including a win over Solon which snapped a 19-game losing skid in the series. The Mustangs' defense has pitched three shutouts and recorded 47 tackles for loss (17 sacks). Junior quarterback Joey Rhomberg has thrown for nearly 1,100 yards and 10 touchdowns. He has four receivers with at least 10 receptions. Assumption ended a three-game skid last week with a road win over Central DeWitt. Sophomore Keaton O'Neill is the Knights' leading tackler with 34 stops. The Knights average 144 yards a game on the ground and 141 through the air.

Iowa City West (3-2) at Dav. Central (1-4)

Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Brady Street Stadium

Last week: Iowa City West saw its three-game win streak end with a 49-0 loss to Iowa City High. Central stumbled to Bettendorf 48-0.

Last meeting: Iowa City West 36, Central 21 (2021)

Twitter: @QCVarsity

Overview: Central is looking to get on the scoreboard after being blanked the past two weeks by Davenport West and Bettendorf. The Blue Devils did not reach 200 total yards in either contest. Junior Walid Botcho has had a productive season on defense for Central with 6.5 tackles for loss (3.5 sacks) and a fumble recovery. West mustered only 117 yards last week after tallying 40 points or more the previous three games. The Trojans feature a talented sophomore QB in Jack Wallace (878 passing yards, 10 TDs) and go-to threat in Christian Janis (21 receptions, 508 yards, 7 TDs). Central is 0-3 all-time against West.

Burlington (4-1) at North Scott (3-2)

Basics: Approx. 7:30 p.m., Lancer Stadium

Last week: Burlington ran for more than 460 yards in a 42-30 win over Clinton. North Scott fell to state-ranked Iowa City Liberty 20-16.

Last meeting: North Scott 42, Burlington 0 (2021)

Twitter: @TBrownsports

Overview: It is homecoming for the Lancers, who have dropped back-to-back regular season games for the first time in six years. Coach Kevin Tippet's team has only two touchdowns in its last eight quarters. Defensively, North Scott has been vulnerable to the big play. It has given up passing scores covering 24, 32, 45, 47 and 80 yards in the past three weeks. Burlington, though, is run-oriented as 87% of its offense comes on the ground. The Grayhounds have three backs with more than 330 rushing yards. Burlington lost the opener to Washington but has averaged nearly 35 points a game during its four-game win streak.

Dav. West (5-0) at Dubuque Senior (3-2)

Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Dalzell Field

Last week: West slipped past Dubuque Hempstead 14-7. Senior lost to No. 4 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 38-0.

Last meeting: Dubuque Senior 45, West 7 (2021)

Twitter: @THsportsfeed

Overview: Can the magical ride continue for the Falcons? Ranked eighth this week in Class 5A, the schedule gets much tougher for Brandon Krusey's team. West's first five opponents are a collective 3-22 while the next three are 11-4. West QB Brady Hansen has more than 1,000 total yards and accounted for 16 touchdowns on the season. Both of Senior's losses are to state-ranked squads in Cedar Rapids Kennedy and Cedar Rapids Prairie. Walker Tart is a dangerous threat on the outside for the Rams with 34 grabs for 528 yards and five TDs. West defensive back Devon Sanders leads 5A with five interceptions.

Dav. North (0-5) at Iowa City High (3-2)

Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Bates Field

Last week: North dropped a 49-12 home contest to No. 1 Pleasant Valley. City High clobbered Iowa City West 49-0.

Last meeting: City High 42, North 0 (2021)

Overview: The Little Hawks finish the season with plenty of Q-C flavor — the three Davenport public schools and top-ranked PV. After getting beat at second-ranked Dowling two weeks ago, City High compiled 476 yards last week in a rout over Iowa City West in the Battle For the Boot. Junior QB Drew Larson has passed for 1,161 yards while Iowa football and wrestling recruit Ben Kueter and Ronnie Major lead the ground game. North QB Nolan Mosier is three passing yards shy of 2,500 for his career. This is the sixth straight team North has played with a winning record. Its last three opponents are a combined 3-12.

Dubuque Hempstead (0-5) at Muscatine (1-4)

Basics: Approx. 7:30 p.m., Muscatine Community Stadium

Last week: Hempstead lost on the road to Davenport West 14-7. Muscatine suffered a 35-0 defeat at Cedar Falls.

Last meeting: Hempstead 55, Muscatine 14 (2021)

Twitter: @ryantimmerman3

Overview: After back-to-back road losses, which included just one touchdown, the Muskies are at home for the next two weeks against Hempstead and Dubuque Senior. Muskie junior back Ty Cozad is second in 5A in rushing with 894 yards. The Muskies have completed only nine passes for the season, none going for more than 25 yards. Hempstead, one of three winless teams in 5A, averages only 8.2 points a game. It moved the ball effectively last week against West, but was undone by five turnovers. It is homecoming for the Muskies.

Central DeWitt (3-2) at Maquoketa (1-4)

Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Goodenow Field

Last week: Central DeWitt stumbled at home to Assumption 31-10. Maquoketa was stymied by Vinton-Shellsburg, 41-0.

Last meeting: Central DeWitt 26, Maquoketa 10 (2021)

Overview: One of the best rivalries in eastern Iowa writes another chapter Friday, and both teams are in need of a win. Central DeWitt has dropped two straight and is riddled with injuries; losing quarterback Paul Kuehn and tailback Ben Pace for the season. Gus Pickup will get his second start under center after throwing for nearly 200 yards last week. Maquoketa produced only 125 yards in last week's district loss to Vinton-Shellsburg. The Cardinals average 193 yards a game through the air and just 34 on the ground. The teams have split the last 12 meetings.

Fort Madison (5-0) at Clinton (1-4)

Basics: Approx. 7:30 p.m., Coan Field

Last week: Fort Madison demolished Mount Pleasant 46-0. Clinton lost its third straight with a 42-30 setback at Burlington.

Last meeting: Fort Madison 58, Clinton 14 (2021)

Overview: Thanks to a 5-0 start, Fort Madison has climbed into the Class 4A Top 10 this week. The Bloodhounds are outscoring teams 27.6-7.8 on average. Senior Aidan Boyer has passed for 893 yards and 11 touchdowns while junior Teague Smith is the featured back (415 yards). The defense has come up with eight takeaways and recorded 17 sacks. Clinton is trying to snap a three-game skid. The River Kings had 309 total yards last week, but gave up 462 on the ground. QB Addison Binnie is fifth in 4A rushing with 737 yards.

United Township (0-5) at Moline (4-1)

Basics: 7 p.m., Browning Field, Moline

Last week: United Township allowed over 400 rushing yards in its 68-35 loss to Rock Island. Moline picked up a forfeit victory over Alleman.

Last meeting: Moline 41, United Township 0 (2021)

Twitter: @Jackson_Stoneee

Overview: United Township dropped to 0-5 after being outscored 40-7 in the final two quarters by Rock Island last week. The Panthers offense scored 28 points in the first half thanks to Johnny Manso, who racked up 220 yards and scored four times. Moline was given a forfeit victory over Alleman last Friday, but two weeks' rest could benefit a Maroons squad dedicated to the run. Senior back Riley Fuller ran for 262 yards and scored five touchdowns in Moline’s 49-24 victory over Rock Island in Week 4. He has over 750 yards and 11 touchdowns through four games. Moline’s defense has allowed 22 points per game so far after allowing just 14 last season.

Galesburg (1-4) at Rock Island (3-2)

Basics: 7 p.m., Public Schools Stadium, Rock Island

Last week: Galesburg lost its third straight with a 42-14 defeat against Quincy. Rock Island ran all over United Township for a 68-35 victory.

Last meeting: Rock Island 33, Galesburg 30 (2021)

Twitter: @DLansman_DA

Overview: The last time these two teams played the Rocks needed overtime to walk out with the victory. So far in 2022, the teams are on different trajectories. Galesburg has lost three straight and dropped all three contests by double digits. Rock Island has losses to 5-0 Pekin and 4-1 Moline, but all three wins have come by at least two scores. Quonterrion Brooks ran for 332 yards and scored four touchdowns on 22 carries against United Township. Brooks has a conference-best 594 yards in three league games. Rock Island also displayed the ability to pass with Conner DiIulio tossing four touchdowns and compiling 271 yards in the air.

Geneseo (3-2) at Alleman (1-4)

Basics: 7 p.m., Lindberg Stadium, Rock Island

Last week: Geneseo was blanked in its 40-0 loss to Sterling on the road. Alleman had to forfeit its game against Moline because of a lack of offensive linemen.

Last meeting: Geneseo 48, Alleman 0 (2021)

Twitter: @TDuckett_DA

Overview: Geneseo sprinted out to a 3-1 start, but things quickly came to a halt last week. The Maple Leafs will try to bounce back against an Alleman team that has scored six points in its last three games. Geneseo senior Jaden Weinzierl will be a threat out of the backfield and at receiver against Alleman, if he returns from an ankle injury. Running back Conner Helke ran for over 100 yards and scored three times in Geneseo’s win over UT, but has been limited the last two games because of injury. Alleman senior running back Andrew Torres has over 300 yards and four touchdowns through four games.