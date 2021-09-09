Friday's prep football capsules

Assumption (2-0) at North Scott (2-0)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Lancer Stadium, Eldridge
Last week: Assumption blasted Dubuque Wahlert 48-14 in its home opener. North Scott went on the road and downed Western Dubuque 33-13.
Last meeting: North Scott 13, Assumption 10 (2020 playoffs)
Twitter: @mattcoss78
Overview: A rematch of last year's Round of 16 playoff game decided in the final seconds, both teams come in state-ranked — North Scott (third in 4A) and Assumption (sixth in 3A) — and have lopsided wins in each of the first two weeks. Assumption's John Argo has five rushing touchdowns so far, and sophomore Jack Carroll has recorded five tackles for loss. North Scott senior Jakob Nelson leads the state with six receiving touchdowns, and quarterback Grayson Juel has completed 75% of his throws and tossed a 4A-best eight TDs.
Muscatine (0-2) at Bettendorf (0-2)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., TouVelle Stadium
Last week: Muscatine hung around early before falling to Iowa City West 42-7. Bettendorf stumbled at Cedar Rapids Kennedy 28-7.
Last meeting: Bettendorf 28, Muscatine 0 (2020 playoffs)
Twitter: @QCVarsity
Overview: Offense has been scarce for both squads. Muscatine has two offensive touchdowns and 238 total yards in two games; Bettendorf with one TD and 235 yards in losses to Urbandale and Kennedy. The Bulldogs are looking to avoid their first 0-3 start since 1976. Muscatine has been solid on special teams with two kick returns going for 90 yards or more. Evan Forker, who spent last season at Assumption, has nine solo tackles (three for loss) to lead Bettendorf's defense.
Linn-Mar (2-0) at Pleasant Valley (1-1)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Spartan Stadium
Last week: Linn-Mar knocked off Iowa City Liberty 25-15. PV drilled Dubuque Hempstead 35-0.
Last meeting: PV 29, Linn-Mar 28 (2019)
Twitter: @TBrownsports
Overview: Injuries to quarterback Barrett Lindmark (shoulder) and defensive back Jackson Daly (knee) put a damper on 10th-ranked PV's win over Hempstead. Junior Caden McDermott took reps at quarterback after Lindmark's injury and is in line to start this week. Tate Lyon and Andrew DePaepe combined for five tackles for loss in last week's game. Linn-Mar is averaging 44 points a game, led by back Carter Henderson (43 carries, 284 yards). The Lions have not started a season 3-0 since 2014.
Dubuque Senior (1-1) at Davenport North (1-1)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Brady Street Stadium
Last week: Senior was doubled-up by Cedar Rapids Prairie 28-14. North clawed its way past Davenport West 17-14.
Last meeting: Senior 28, North 15 (2019)
Twitter: @Dox5
Overview: North beat Senior in 2018, 20-7, but the Rams returned the favor a year later. Senior quarterback Jack Gilligan has been the Rams' primary source of offense — 307 passing yards and 134 rushing — through two weeks. North has mustered only three touchdowns in eight quarters, but its defense pitched a shutuout in the second half last week. The Wildcats have 22 tackles for loss in two games, nearly half of those from Dominic Wiseman and Giovanni Rivera.
Clinton (0-2) at Central DeWitt (2-0)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Birney Field
Last week: Clinton lost at home to Davenport Central 48-23. Central DeWitt squeaked past Camanche 14-7.
Last meeting: Central DeWitt 48, Clinton 27 (2020 playoffs)
Radio: KROS 1340-AM
Twitter: @DLansman_DA
Overview: Central DeWitt, which has won the last four meetings in the series all by double figures, is eyeing a 3-0 start for first time since 2008. The Sabers have been fairly balanced, averaging 134 yards a game through the air and 162.5 on the ground. After getting shutout in Week 1, Clinton quarterback Jai Jensen threw for 271 yards and three scores last week. The River Kings have had five receivers catch multiple passes through two games.
Davenport West (1-1) at Waterloo West (1-1)
Basics: Approx. 7:45 p.m., Memorial Stadium
Last week: Davenport West dropped a 17-14 tilt to city rival North. Waterloo West lost to Cedar Falls 52-14.
Last meeting: None recently
Overview: The Falcons have scored 14 points in each of the first two games but have yet to score in the second half of either contest. The defense has been mightily improved, led by Hunter Jones (16 solo tackles, 5 for loss), Will Travis (4 for loss) and Ryen Larson and Devon Sanders-Howard in the secondary. Waterloo West senior quarterback Tyree Gardner has accounted for 414 total yards and four touchdowns in the first two games.
United Township (2-0) at Geneseo (2-0)
Basics: 7 p.m., Bob Reade Field, Geneseo
Last week: United Township went on the road and beat East Peoria 52-20. Geneseo lit up the scoreboard in its 58-7 win over Sandwich.
Last meeting: Geneseo 35, United Township 14 (2019)
Twitter: Jackson_Stoneee
Overview: The two remaining undefeated Western Big 6 Conference schools, United Township and Geneseo, will meet after each had two blowout wins to begin the season. UT sophomore quarterback Matthew Kelley has thrown for five touchdowns and 247 yards in six quarters. He has also added 172 yards on the ground. On the other side of the field, Geneseo has scored 107 points in two weeks with sophomore quarterback AJ Weller now in charge. Weller has thrown for five touchdowns and 316 yards so far.
Rock Island (1-1) at Alleman (0-2)
Basics: 7:30 p.m., Lindberg Stadium, Rock Island
Last week: Rock Island took care of business in its 32-14 win at Dunlap. Alleman was shut out 59-0 against Quincy Notre Dame.
Last meeting: Rock Island 26, Alleman 14
Twitter: @TDuckett_DA
Overview: Rock Island came back from an opening shutout loss to Pekin with an impressive win on the road. Junior running back Quonterrion Brooks had two touchdowns and close to 200 yards. The Rocks are led by quarterback Eli Reese and receiver Marieon Anderson who will look to find holes in an Alleman defense that has given up 121 points in two games. First-year head coach Fritz Dieudonne left his position as defensive coordinator at Rock Island to become the Alleman head coach in June.
Moline (1-1) at Quincy (1-1)
Basics: 7 p.m., Flinn Memorial Stadium, Quincy
Last week: Moline came up short on its final drive to fall 23-21 to Benet Academy. Quincy rebounded from a week one loss by defeating Alton 27-20 on the road.
Last meeting: Moline 48, Quincy 21 (2019)
Overview: The only play that seemed to work in Moline’s loss to Benet Academy was the deep ball. The Maroons never established the run and only scored on plays longer than 40 yards – all three to senior receiver Matthew Bailey. Quincy defeated Alton last week after losing to Quincy Notre Dame for the first time since 1984 in Week 1. Moline didn’t face Quincy in the spring due to the shortened season.