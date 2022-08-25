Friday's prep football capsules

North Scott at Davenport North

Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Brady Street Stadium

Last season: North Scott compiled an undefeated regular season before losing to Decorah in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs. North missed the playoffs after going 4-5.

Last meeting: North Scott 41, North 7 (2021)

Overview: North Scott hasn't lost a regular season game since Week 2 of the 2020 season against Pleasant Valley. The Lancers return experience up front with David Borchers, AJ Petersen and Nate Schneckloth. Kyler Gerardy and Drew Kilburg have competed for the starting quarterback spot all summer and fall. North returns Nolan Mosier at quarterback, but the Wildcats will have a lot of new names on defense after graduating their top nine tacklers in 2021.

Cedar Rapids Prairie at Pleasant Valley

Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Spartan Stadium

Last season: Prairie was 8-3 and lost in the Class 5A quarterfinals to Ankeny. PV also was 8-3 and fell to West Des Moines Valley in the quarterfinal round.

Last meeting: Prairie 27, PV 21 (2021)

Overview: Prairie lost a big and talented senior class, but it brings back 1,150-yard rusher Makelle Taylor and second-leading tackler Nick Powell. Taylor had 136 rushing yards and three touchdowns in last year's meeting. Tight end Brayden Duerksen is a Colorado School of Mines commit. PV returns its four leading rushers and top five tacklers from 2021. It will be a good test for PV's mostly new offensive line against a Prairie squad stocked with size.

Davenport Central at Central DeWitt

Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Birney Field

Last season: Central won three of its first four games before dropping the last five to finish 3-6. Central DeWitt finished 5-4, but did not qualify for the playoffs.

Last meeting: Central DeWitt 31, Central 24 (2021)

Overview: It is the head coaching debut for Alex Berg at Central. The Blue Devils have seen a spike in numbers with more than 40 on their varsity roster. The Sabers rushed for almost 280 yards in last year's meeting. Paul Kuehn, back at quarterback for Central DeWitt, had 221 total yards in that contest. Central will lean on a lot of juniors this season, especially on the offensive and defensive lines. The Sabers, meanwhile, return four starters on the offensive line.

Davenport West at Clinton

Basics: Approx. 7:30 p.m., Coan Field

Last season: West finished 1-8 in Brandon Krusey's second season at the helm. Clinton finished 2-7 with wins over Maquoketa and Mount Pleasant.

Last meeting: West 14, Clinton 0 (2021)

Overview: This was West's only win a year ago, but the Falcons are confident they can add a few more this year. West returns its starting quarterback, about its entire offensive line, a running back, two receivers and multiple players on its defense. Addison Binnie takes over at quarterback for the River Kings, who bring back four starters on their offensive line. Ajai Russell is one to watch for Clinton, moving from end where he had five sacks to linebacker.

Bettendorf at Urbandale

Basics: 7 p.m., Frerichs Field

Last season: Bettendorf finished 5-5 for second straight season and lost in first round of the playoffs. Urbandale was 7-3 and fell in the opening round of the 5A playoffs to Iowa City High 47-21.

Last meeting: Urbandale 13, Bettendorf 3 (2021)

Overview: The Bulldogs generated only 46 total yards in last year's contest and never found the end zone. Bettendorf hopes to be much improved on that side of the ball with a new quarterback, a versatile set of receivers and more experience up front. Urbandale, a top 10 team by multiple preseason rankings, brings back quarterback Peyton Rottinghaus (2,277 passing yards and 22 TDs) along with top target Kai Black (54 receptions, 888 yards, 10 TDs).

Linn-Mar at Muscatine

Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Muscatine Community Stadium

Last season: Linn-Mar was 7-3 and lost to West Des Moines Dowling in the 5A playoff opener 38-13. Muscatine was 1-8, its third straight sub-.500 season.

Last meeting: Linn-Mar 63, Muscatine 14 (2021)

Overview: Linn-Mar has one of the state's top returning backs in Carter Henderson, who rushed for 1,180 yards and 16 TDs last season. The Lions have won all three meetings by double figures between these teams in the last four years. Muscatine hopes it can be more competitive this season against a rugged schedule which features five teams ranked in the top 14 a year ago. Junior Ty Cozad will be a pivotal piece on both sides of the ball for the Muskies.

St. Laurence Burbank at Moline

Basics: 7 p.m., Browning Field

Last season: Moline went 8-1 in the regular season, won the WB6 title and a playoff game against Hampshire, but fell to Willowbrook in the second round. St. Laurence went 4-5 and missed the playoffs.

Last meeting: Moline 28, St. Laurence 7 (2021)

Overview: Moline heads into 2022 after one of its most successful seasons in program history. The Maroons bring back senior running back Riley Fuller (918 yards, 8 touchdowns) to conduct a crowded backfield. Senior Grant Sibley will make his starting quarterback debut against a St. Laurence team that will also have a new quarterback after two-sport starter Brandon McCoy graduated. Moline’s defense held opponents to seven points or less in six of its nine regular season games, and how that side of the ball holds up will determine if the Maroons can duplicate last year's success.

Rock Island at Pekin

Basics: 7:30 p.m., Pekin Memorial Stadium

Last season: Rock Island went 6-3 in the regular season, but lost its first round matchup to Springfield in the playoffs at home. Pekin went 8-1 in the regular season and lost in the second round to Hononegah.

Last meeting: Pekin 21, Rock Island 0 (2021)

Overview: A tough road test awaits a Rocky team that will be implementing quite a few new faces into its playbook. Pekin went 8-1 last season and returns seven starters on both sides of the ball. Darius Tongo and Quonterrion Brooks will be major pieces out of the backfield for the Rocks this season, but they will face a talented Dragon duo right away in the form of Tanner Sprecher and Kanye Tyler who both ran for over 1,000 yards last season. Rock Island’s Conner DiIulio is on track to get his first start as varsity quarterback.

United Township at LaSalle-Peru

Basics: 7 p.m., Howard Fellows Stadium, Peru

Last season: United Township dropped its last two games of the season to miss the playoffs at 4-5. LaSalle-Peru made the playoffs at 5-4 but lost in the first round to Morris.

Last meeting: LaSalle-Peru 35, United Township 0 (2018)

Overview: This is an important matchup for a UT squad looking to snap its 21-year playoff drought. The Panthers return key starters such as quarterback Matthew Kelley and safety/running back Damion Wells, but travel on the road for both non-conference matchups this season. LaSalle-Peru will have a new quarterback in Brendan Boudreau for a squad that’s made the playoffs the last two years. New UT kicker Medin Sehic should be mentioned for a game that figures to come down to the final possession.

Chicago Noble/Comer at Geneseo

Basics: 7 p.m., Bob Reade Field, Geneseo

Last season: Geneseo went 3-6 and missed the playoffs. Comer went 6-3 in the regular season, but lost to Marmion in the first round of the playoffs.

Last meeting: Geneseo 49, Comer 0 (2021)

Overview: Geneseo easily handled Comer in last season’s opener and this year shouldn’t be any different. Junior quarterback AJ Weller returns to a group with more experience on both sides of the ball. Jaden Weinzierl will be one of the top targets this season after rushing and receiving for more than 200 yards in conference play last season. A test against Grayslake Central in Week 2 will give the Maple Leafs a better idea where they stand.

Alleman at Chicago Academy

Basics: 3 p.m. Saturday, Chicago Academy High School

Last season: Alleman went 0-9 and failed to qualify for the postseason. Chicago Academy went 4-5 to miss the playoffs.

Overview: This will be one of Alleman’s best chances for a victory this season. Chicago Academy’s roster size is similar to the Pioneers’ and Fritz Dieudonne will have an opportunity to display what he has been working on with new quarterback Daniel VanDeHeede. Andrew Torres will get his fair share of carries out of the backfield and University of Notre Dame commit Charles Jagusah will be able to cause havoc on both sides of the line.