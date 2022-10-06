Friday's prep football capsules

Dav. North (0-6) at Dav. Central (1-5)

Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Brady Street Stadium

Last week: North stumbled 55-0 to Iowa City High. Central dropped a 62-7 contest at home to Iowa City West.

Last meeting: North 34, Central 19 (2021)

Twitter: @mattcoss78

Overview: North has won the last three meetings in the series, all by double figures. This will be the first game the Wildcats have played this season where their opponent isn't at or above .500. North is registering just under nine points per game and recorded only 79 total yards in last week's game. Central has only one touchdown in the last 12 quarters following its overtime win over Cedar Rapids Jefferson. The Blue Devils are averaging a meager 153 yards per contest. North coach Adam Hite and Central coach Alex Berg are very close friends. It will be the first meeting between them as head coaches.

Iowa City West (4-2) at Bettendorf (1-5)

Basics: 7 p.m., TouVelle Stadium

Last week: Iowa City West blasted Davenport Central 62-7. Bettendorf lost at Class 5A top-ranked Pleasant Valley, 44-14.

Last meeting: Bettendorf 42, Iowa City West 15 (2019)

Twitter: @TBrownsports

Overview: Iowa City West is in the thick of the playoff chase at No. 13 in this week's Class 5A Ratings Percentage Index (top 16 make postseason). The Trojans close the season against state-ranked Cedar Rapids Prairie and PV so a win here is paramount. Jack Wallace has passed for 1,086 yards and 12 scores, with Christian Janis hauling in 25 catches for 565 yards and nine touchdowns. Bettendorf is assured of its first sub-.500 season since 1976. The Bulldogs are giving up 235 yards a game on the ground. Aiden Maurer and sophomore Sam Beecher are Bettendorf's top two tacklers on the season.

Clinton (1-5) at North Scott (4-2)

Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Lancer Stadium

Last week: Clinton hung with state-ranked Fort Madison before falling 14-13. North Scott pounded Burlington 46-7.

Last meeting: North Scott 41, Clinton 7 (2021)

Twitter: @DLansman_DA

Overview: North Scott has little margin for error over the final three weeks. The Lancers are 13th in the initial Class 4A RPI rankings, but guaranteed a spot in the playoffs with three more wins. North Scott has won the last five meetings in the series by an average of 40 points. The Lancers averaged more than 12 yards per rush in last week's rout. Clinton quarterback Addison Binnie has run for 790 yards and passed for 725. The River Kings are coming off their best defensive performance of the season, holding Fort Madison to 14 points, 265 yards and getting two takeaways.

Benton (4-2) at Assumption (2-4)

Basics: Approx. 7:30 p.m., Jack and Pat Bush Stadium

Last week: Benton slid past Vinton-Shellsburg 14-6. Assumption was handled by state-ranked Mount Vernon 42-17.

Last meeting: Benton 23, Assumption 3 (2021)

Twitter: @QCVarsity

Overview: Mount Vernon has taken control of the district with wins over Benton and Assumption. This game is a must for both teams to keep themselves in the chase for the runner-up spot. Benton junior Carson Bruns has rushed for nearly 500 yards and nine scores. The Bobcats won a week ago despite recording only 205 total yards. Assumption's opponents are a collective 35-20, giving the Knights the second strongest strength of schedule in 3A. Quarterback Jake Timmons is over 1,000 total yards, and sophomore Keaton O'Neill leads the team in tackles with 46.5. It is homecoming for the Knights.

Dav. West (6-0) at C.R. Kennedy (5-1)

Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Kingston Stadium, Cedar Rapids

Last week: West went on the road and beat Dubuque Senior 28-10. Kennedy dropped a 23-16 decision to Cedar Falls in the UNI-Dome.

Last meeting: Kennedy 43, West 0 (2021)

Twitter: @kjpilcher

Overview: Not many could have envisioned in August this would have been a top-10 matchup — No. 6 West vs. No. 8 Kennedy. The Falcons have answered every challenge so far, but this figures to be their toughest test. Kennedy has pitched two shutouts and is holding opponents to nine points a contest. Trevor Scott leads the ground attack and sophomore Vincenzo Gianforte has thrown for almost 700 yards. West's Devon Sanders leads 5A in interceptions (6) and kickoff return yards (496). Quarterback Brady Hansen has passed for 753 yards and rushed for 410 along with accounting for 19 touchdowns.

Pleasant Valley (6-0) at Iowa City High (4-2)

Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Bates Field, Iowa City

Last week: Top-ranked PV breezed past crosstown rival Bettendorf 44-14. City High flattened Davenport North 55-0.

Last meeting: PV 31, City High 14 (2021)

Twitter: @jeje66

Overview: The last three opponents on PV's schedule are at or above .500. The Spartans have five wins by at least 30 points and an overtime triumph at Linn-Mar. PV averages 297 yards a game on the ground while City High yields only 85 rushing yards per game and hasn't allowed more than 193 in a contest this season. The Little Hawks have shutouts over Iowa City West and North since losing to second-ranked Dowling 34-0 three weeks ago. Junior Drew Larson has completed 68% of his passes while throwing for 1,470 yards and 14 scores. Iowa recruit Ben Kueter is a menace on defense with 16 tackles for loss.

Vinton-Shellsburg (2-4) at Central DeWitt (4-2)

Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Birney Field

Last week: Vinton-Shellsburg lost at home to Benton 14-6. Central DeWitt snapped a two-game skid with a 42-21 victory over Maquoketa.

Last meeting: Central DeWitt 14, V-S 7 (2021)

Overview: With both teams at 1-1 in district play and both still having to face unbeaten Mount Vernon, this is a must for both squads to try and keep their playoff aspirations alive. Central DeWitt senior David Harper rushed for a career-high 203 yards and four scores in the win over rival Maquoketa. Gus Pickup, in his second start, passed for 184 yards. Senior Brady Petersen has seven tackles for loss (four sacks) to lead the Sabers' defense. The Vikings average 44.5 points in their two wins compared to just under 7 in their four defeats.

Dubuque Senior (3-3) at Muscatine (2-4)

Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Muscatine Community Stadium

Last week: Senior suffered a 28-10 home loss to Davenport West. Muscatine outscored Dubuque Hempstead 42-31.

Last meeting: Senior 48, Muscatine 6 (2021)

Twitter: @ryantimmerman3

Overview: Behind a school-record 454 rushing yards and five touchdowns from Ty Cozad, Muscatine is coming off a season-high point total. In three home games, Cozad is averaging 309 yards on the ground. Muscatine has completed only nine passes all season for 102 yards. This is senior night for the Muskies, who play at Brady Street Stadium in Weeks 8 and 9. Senior needs a win here as it wraps up the season with state-ranked PV and Cedar Falls. The Rams have one of the top receivers in 5A with Walker Tart — 39 receptions, 558 yards. Senior hasn't scored an offensive touchdown the past two games.

Quincy (4-2) at Geneseo (4-2)

Basics: 7 p.m., Bob Reade Field, Geneseo

Last week: Quincy was the wrong end of a 34-28 loss to Sterling in overtime. Geneseo blanked Alleman 47-0 on the road.

Last meeting: Quincy 23, Geneseo 22 (2021)

Twitter: @Jackson_Stoneee

Overview: Geneseo started slow in its win over Alleman, but scored 20 points in both the second and third quarters to run away with the victory. Junior quarterback AJ Weller ran for 155 yards and had two total touchdowns. Jeron Neal also ran for 148 yards. Geneseo needs one win in its last three games to be eligible for the postseason for the first time since 2017. Quincy’s Jeraius Rice had an 80-yard kickoff return touchdown to tie the game late against Sterling, but the Blue Devils lost in overtime. Sophomore quarterback Bradyn Little leads the WB6 with 1,060 passing yards and nine touchdowns in league play.

Alleman (1-5) at United Township (0-6)

Basics: 7 p.m., Soule Bowl, East Moline

Last week: Alleman was stymied in its 47-0 loss to Geneseo. United Township couldn’t stop Moline in its 47-14 loss on the road.

Last meeting: United Township 48, Alleman 7 (2021)

Twitter: @TDuckett_DA

Overview: One team will earn its first Western Big 6 victory. Alleman has scored just six points in its last four games, but an offensive line that includes Charles Jagusah and Jason Bowker has allowed for senior back Andrew Torres to rush for 350 yards. UT was down six after the first quarter, but quickly fell apart in its loss to Moline last week. Senior back Johnny Manso leads the team in rushing yards and tackles. The Panther defense has struggled at times to force stops, but with Matthew Kelley at quarterback UT has the ability to outscore Alleman.

Rock Island (4-2) at Sterling (5-1)

Basics: 7 p.m., Roscoe Eades Stadium, Sterling

Last week: Rock Island took care of business in its 34-14 win over Galesburg. Sterling escaped with a 34-28 victory over Quincy in overtime.

Last meeting: Sterling 56, Rock Island 35 (2021)

Overview: Rock Island relied on its defense in its win over Galesburg last week. The Rocks allowed just 83 rushing yards and snatched three interceptions for the three-possession victory. Senior back Quonterrion Brooks continued his dominance on the ground with 213 yards and three scores. Sterling’s Kael Ryan ran for 173 yards and scored three times in Sterling’s overtime win over Quincy. The Golden Warriors (4-0) have yet to lose a conference game this season. Rock Island hasn’t beaten Sterling since the Golden Warriors joined the Big 6 in 2019, but a Rocky victory would make the Rocks eligible for the postseason.

Moline (5-1) at Galesburg (1-5)

Basics: 7 p.m., Van Dyke Field, Galesburg

Last week: Moline scored on every possession in the first half to fly past United Township 47-14. Galesburg couldn't keep up with Rocky in its 34-14 loss.

Last meeting: Moline 27, Galesburg 0 (2021)