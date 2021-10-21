Friday's prep football capsules

Bettendorf (4-4) at Davenport North (4-4)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Brady Street Stadium
Last week: Bettendorf stuffed Cedar Falls 28-0. North went on the road and downed Muscatine 34-13.
Last meeting: Bettendorf 21, North 0 (2020)
Overview: Bettendorf enters the game 16th in the Class 5A Ratings Percentage Index and solidifies its 24th consecutive playoff berth with a win. North is 18th in the RPI and most likely would get into the 16-team playoff field with a victory. The Bulldogs are 32-1 all-time against the Wildcats, with North's lone triumph coming in 1997. With the exception of the 54 points Cedar Rapids Prairie rolled up on Bettendorf in Week 4, the Bulldogs are giving up around 11 points per game. Bradley Hill, Diego Cortes and Evan Forker have been key cogs in the front seven. Giovanni Rivera has sparked North's ground game the past two weeks, rushing for 457 yards and four scores. Nolan Mosier has thrown for 1,306 yards and seven scores.
Davenport West (1-7) at Muscatine (0-8)
Basics: Approx. 7:30 p.m., Muscatine Community Stadium
Last week: West lost to state-ranked Iowa City High 76-0. Muscatine fell at home to Davenport North 34-13.
Last meeting: Muscatine 31, West 0 (2020)
Overview: It is a chance for West to bookend the season with victories against a Muscatine squad which hasn't been within 21 points of an opponent yet. The Falcons haven't tallied a point in the first half since Week 3 at Waterloo West. Coach Brandon Krusey's team mustered only 53 total yards in last week's game at City High. Muscatine, one of three winless 5A teams, has rushed for almost 400 yards in the past two games. Mason Crabtree, Nolan Recker and sophomore Darnell Thompson had the lion's share of the carries last week. The Muskies are looking to avoid a 0-9 season for the first time since 1993.
Pleasant Valley (6-2) at Iowa City West (2-6)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Trojan Field
Last week: PV doubled-up Dubuque Senior 28-14. West was clobbered by state-ranked Cedar Rapids Prairie 50-14.
Last meeting: PV 38, West 24 (2020 playoffs)
Overview: The Class 5A ninth-ranked Spartans are locked into a playoff spot regardless of this result. At eighth in this week's RPI, though, PV is on the bubble of hosting a first-round game. Coach Rusty VanWetzinga's team has won five straight and starting quarterback Barrett Lindmark returned to the lineup last week after missing five games with a collarbone injury. He rushed for 128 yards and a touchdown. West features a talented tailback in senior Mason Applegate (1,099 yards, 12 TDs in seven games). The Trojans have been gashed in the run game the past three outings, surrendering 249, 399 and 511 yards, respectively.
North Scott (8-0) at Mount Pleasant (1-7)
Basics: Approx. 7:30 p.m., Mapleleaf Athletic Complex
Last week: North Scott silenced Fort Madison 35-0. Mount Pleasant was throttled at home by Clinton 49-7.
Last meeting: North Scott 58, Mount Pleasant 26 (2020 playoffs)
Overview: Class 4A top-ranked North Scott can secure its first undefeated regular season in 15 years. The Lancers, already with the district title in hand, have an average margin of victory at nearly 28 points per game. Quarterback Grayson Juel leads the metro with 1,751 passing yards and 24 touchdown passes versus two picks. North Scott's defense has allowed only one touchdown in district play. Mount Pleasant, meanwhile, has been outscored 203-17 in four district contests. Senior QB Carson Coleman has passed for 704 yards and is the team's second-leading rusher with 335.
Assumption (5-3) at Maquoketa (0-8)
Basics: Approx. 7:30 p.m., Goodenow Field
Last week: Assumption knocked off Vinton-Shellsburg 28-21. Maquoketa lost at district leader Benton Community 42-14.
Last meeting: Assumption 41, Maquoketa 0 (2017)
Overview: Regardless of the outcome, Assumption already is in the Class 3A playoffs and locked into the district runner-up position based on head-to-head wins over Central DeWitt and Mount Vernon. Senior back John Argo is 37 rushing yards shy of 1,000 for the season. Junior Cale Preston is coming off his best game of the season, eight solo tackles (two for loss) and a fumble recovery. Maquoketa, under first-year coach Riley Brockway, averages just 10 points per game. The Cardinals have thrown 15 interceptions and collect only 55 yards a game on the ground.
Iowa City Liberty (2-6) at Clinton (2-6)
Basics: Approx. 7:30 p.m., Coan Field
Last week: Liberty dropped a 20-18 home game to Burlington. Clinton pounded Mount Pleasant 49-7.
Last meeting: Liberty 56, Clinton 0 (2019)
Overview: Liberty already has two district losses and is 25th in this week's Class 4A RPI, meaning it is a long shot for it to qualify for the playoffs. Clinton has a chance to finish with three wins in a season for the first time since 2018. Liberty senior back Darius Willis-Newell has accumulated 945 yards and nine TDs this season. Clinton is led by senior quarterback Jai Jensen, who is 42 yards shy of 2,000 total yards for the season. Zach Connell has been the River Kings' top target with 20 grabs for 509 yards. It will be the final game for 14 Clinton seniors.
Central DeWitt (5-3) at Benton Community (7-1)
Basics: Approx. 7:30 p.m., Van Horne
Last week: Central DeWitt faltered at home against Mount Vernon 34-14. Benton raced past Maquoketa 42-14.
Last meeting: Benton 41, Central DeWitt 14 (2015)
Overview: Central DeWitt is 19th in this week's Class 3A RPI and could snag one of the four at-large playoff spots with a victory. The Sabers will have their hands full against a Bobcats squad which has climbed to sixth in this week's Associated Press poll and features a potent run game led by Jacob Brecht (1,233 yards, 13 TDs). Turnovers have been a theme for Central DeWitt in its three losses. It had three against Marion, four versus Assumption and then two last week against Mount Vernon. Junior Paul Kuehn is 73 passing yards away from 1,000 for the season.
Geneseo (3-5) at Moline (7-1)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Browning Field, Moline
Last week: Moline clinched a share of the conference title with its dominant 38-7 victory over Sterling. Geneseo fell 49-7 to Rock Island.
Last meeting: Moline 42, Geneseo 21 (spring 2021)
Overview: Moline returns to Browning Field where it has a chance to clinch its first outright conference title since the Western Big 6 expanded to eight teams in 2019. The Maroons have started 6-0 in conference play for the first time ever and have outscored their last five opponents 225-7. Sterling snapped Moline’s scoreless streak last week, but the Maroons answered with 31 unanswered. Matthew Bailey leads the conference with 642 receiving yards and eight touchdowns this season. Geneseo has lost five of its last six games, but will try to play spoiler against Moline. Jaden Weinzierl is the Maple Leafs’ rushing and receiving leader with 811 total yards.
Quincy (4-4) at Rock Island (5-3)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Public Schools Stadium, Rock Island
Last week: Rock Island flew past Geneseo 49-7 to earn its fifth win. Quincy blanked Alleman 48-0.
Last meeting: Rock Island 38, Quincy 7 (spring 2021)
Overview: Rock Island has only five wins, but because of COVID-19 cancellations across the state, this year’s IHSA playoffs may look a little different. Usually a team with five wins isn’t a lock, but there is almost no scenario where the Rocks don’t get in — even with a loss. For Rock Island, it will try to improve its seed in the bracket. Quarterback Eli Reese has thrown for a WB6-high 17 touchdown passes this season, nine to senior receiver Marieon Anderson. For Quincy, the season is on the line. If the Blue Devils don’t win, their season is over. Quincy has won two in a row by defeating Geneseo and Alleman.
Sterling (6-2) at United Township (4-4)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Soule Bowl, East Moline
Last week: UTHS fell on the road to Galesburg 17-8. Sterling lost its second WB6 game ever with a 38-7 loss to Moline.
Last meeting: UTHS 47, Sterling 44 (spring 2021)
Overview: If United Township wants to make its first playoff appearance since 2001, it’ll have to do so the hard way. The Panthers will be without starting quarterback Matthew Kelley and backup Jacob Gutierrez for injury and health-related reasons. UT began the season 3-0 but has dropped four of its last five. Loren Arrington and Damahz Slater have been the Panthers’ top skill position players and they will need to make an impact Friday without their top signal callers. UT defeated Sterling 47-44 in the final game of the spring season to give the Golden Warriors their first WB6 loss. Star receiver Carter Ryan is out for the year with a knee injury.
Galesburg (3-5) at Alleman (0-8)
Basics: 7:30 p.m., Lindberg Stadium, Rock Island
Last week: Alleman was defeated 48-0 by Quincy. Galesburg toughed out a 17-8 win over UTHS.
Last meeting: Alleman 23, Galesburg 20 (spring 2021)
Overview: Alleman concludes its 2021 fall season with a matchup against Galesburg. The Pioneers have given up at least 48 points in every game and have only scored twice. Junior running back Andrew Torres has been the Pioneers’ top weapon this season, rushing for over 300 yards. Alleman had a depleted roster heading into the season, but will try to rebuild this offseason. The Pioneers can do so around offensive lineman Charles Jagusah, who has over 10 Power 5 offers. Galesburg defeated UT last week 17-8. Three of the Silver Streaks' five losses have been by three points or less.
