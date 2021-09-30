Friday's prep football capsules

Pleasant Valley (3-2) at Bettendorf (2-3)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., TouVelle Stadium
Last week: PV raced past Davenport North 44-0. Bettendorf upended Davenport Central 45-7.
Last meeting: PV 10, Bettendorf 6 (2020 playoffs)
Overview: Both teams are coming off their highest scoring outputs of the season. PV had two backs rush for more than 100 yards and finished with 383 yards on the ground against North. Bettendorf, led by a school-record 377 passing yards from quarterback Christian Kautz, accumulated 527 total yards versus Central. The Bulldogs had won nine straight in the series until the Spartans took both meetings last year. Bettendorf, outside the top 20 of the RPI, needs to win at least three of its final four games to reach the playoffs. PV is expected to be without senior quarterback Barrett Lindmark for a fourth straight contest because of a collarbone injury.
Dubuque Senior (3-2) at Dav. West (1-4)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Brady Street Stadium
Last week: Senior lost a 28-21 contest at second-ranked Cedar Rapids Kennedy last Thursday. West was stymied by Dubuque Hempstead 28-0.
Last meeting: Senior 42, West 28 (2017)
Overview: Senior features one of the state's top quarterbacks in senior Jack Gilligan, who has passed for 1,099 yards and rushed for 264 yards. He has had a hand in a dozen touchdowns this season. The Rams have wins over Davenport North, Hempstead and Waterloo West, teams which the Falcons have lost to this season. Senior was tied with No. 2 Kennedy in the fourth quarter a week ago. West, trying to snap a four-game losing streak, has scored just 28 points in the last four outings. Starting QB Brady Hansen was injured in last week's contest and senior Peyton Hobart took the snaps in the second half.
Assumption (3-2) at Mount Vernon (3-2)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., First Street Field
Last week: Assumption knocked off Central DeWitt 41-10. Mount Vernon fell 20-13 on the road against Benton Community.
Last meeting: None
Overview: After three home games and short road trips to Eldridge and Rock Island, Assumption makes its longest two treks of the season in consecutive weeks to Mount Vernon and Benton Community. The Knights turned four Central DeWitt turnovers into 24 points last week to snap a two-game losing streak. All five Assumption games have been decided by 24 points or more. Trenton Pitlik has rushed for 11 touchdowns, collected 885 all-purpose yards and averages 8.4 yards per carry for the Mustangs, who also lost to Solon this season. The winner of this game will position itself well to make the postseason.
North Scott (5-0) at Burlington (4-1)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Bracewell Stadium
Last week: North Scott blanked Iowa City Liberty 21-0. Burlington ran past Clinton 55-13.
Last meeting: North Scott 42, Burlington 12 (2013)
Overview: This will be the first meeting between the schools since conference play was disbanded following the 2013 season. North Scott, ranked No. 1 and one of four unbeatens left in Class 4A, hasn't allowed a touchdown in the past two games. QB Grayson Juel has thrown for 1,162 yards and a 4A-best 18 scores. Jakob Nelson and Oliver Hughes have teamed for 69 catches covering 821 yards and 16 TDs. Burlington has the state's leading rusher in 5-foot-8, 170-pound senior Bryant Williams (1,228 yards, 18 TDs). Williams has rushed for at least 208 yards and three touchdowns in every game this season.
Dav. Central (3-2) at Iowa City West (1-4)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Trojan Field
Last week: Central lost at home to Bettendorf 45-7. West was trounced by rival Iowa City High 56-7.
Last meeting: West 42, Central 14 (2015)
Overview: With unbeatens Linn-Mar and City High in Weeks 8 and 9, this game is almost a must for Central to keep its playoff hopes alive. The Blue Devils, just outside the top 16 of the RPI, had only 163 total yards in last week's game against Bettendorf. They also did not come up with any takeaways after getting seven in the first four games. West has dropped three straight since its win over Muscatine. The Trojans start a freshman at QB in Jack Wallace (572 passing yards, 6 INTs). Senior Mason Applegate has rushed for 579 yards and seven TDs. This is West's homecoming game.
Maquoketa (0-5) at Central DeWitt (3-2)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Birney Field
Last week: Maquoketa fell 24-21 to Vinton-Shellsburg. Central DeWitt turned the ball over four times in a 41-10 defeat to Assumption.
Last meeting: Maquoketa 29, Central DeWitt 7 (2019)
Overview: After a 3-0 start, Central DeWitt looks to snap a two-game losing streak. It is homecoming for the Sabers, who have committed seven turnovers and failed to score in the second half in their last two contests. Maquoketa, led by first-year coach Riley Brockway, has been plagued by turnovers as well. The Cardinals have thrown 13 interceptions to just two touchdowns. In last week's game, Maquoketa junior QB Kasey Coakley accounted for 229 total yards. The loser drops to 0-2 in district play and in an uphill climb to make the playoffs. The teams have split the last six meetings.
Muscatine (0-5) at Dubuque Hempstead (2-3)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Dalzell Field
Last week: Muscatine lost to Cedar Falls 42-7. Hempstead rolled past Davenport West 28-0.
Last meeting: Muscatine 24, Hempstead 12 (2015)
Overview: It will be the first of two straight Friday night trips to Dalzell Field for the Muskies, who play Dubuque Senior next week. Muscatine is averaging fewer than nine points per game and hasn't come within 21 points of any opponent yet. Sophomore Ty Cozad leads the Muskies with 267 rushing yards and tight end Nolan Recker has hauled in 23 catches for 129 yards. Hempstead QB Noah Pettinger has thrown for 967 yards and rushed for 286. The Mustangs are averaging 34 points a game the past three weeks.
Clinton (1-4) at Fort Madison (5-0)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Fort Madison High School
Last week: Clinton stumbled at home to Burlington 55-13. Fort Madison drilled Mount Pleasant 42-7.
Last meeting: None recently
Overview: After nine consecutive losing seasons, Fort Madison has won 12 of its last 14 games dating back to last season and has vaulted to seventh in this week's Class 4A state rankings. The Bloodhounds are led by senior QB Landes Williams (1,126 passing yards, 339 rushing, 17 total TDs). Other than a 23-19 win over Washington, Fort Madison has won its remaining four games by an average of 35.5 points. Clinton fell behind 35-0 at halftime last week before a pair of second-half TDs. Jai Jensen surpassed 2,500 passing yards for his career in last week's game. The three-year starter has thrown 17 TDs in his career.
Moline (4-1) at United Township (3-2)
Basics: 7:30 p.m., Soule Bowl, East Moline
Last week: Moline continued to roll with a 56-0 win over Alleman. United Township lost 40-6 on the road to Rock Island.
Last meeting: United Township 49, Moline 36 (spring 2021)
Overview: Moline has outscored Rock Island and Alleman by a 119-0 margin the past two weeks. Moline receiver Matthew Bailey leads the conference in receiving yards, but can make plays all over the field, taking a punt back 53 yards for a touchdown Friday against Alleman. Moline matches Sterling as the only undefeated team in Western Big 6 play. After a 3-0 start, UT has scored only 20 total points in its past two games, leading to a two-game skid. A young offensive line, which replaced all five starters from last year, has struggled to protect sophomore quarterback Matthew Kelley since conference play began.
Rock Island (3-2) at Galesburg (2-3)
Basics: 7:30 p.m., VanDyke Field, Galesburg
Last week: Rock Island steamrolled UT 40-6 at home. Galesburg won its second straight with a 35-9 win over Quincy.
Last meeting: Rock Island 34, Galesburg 21 (spring 2021)
Overview: Rock Island senior quarterback Eli Reese threw five touchdown passes to four receivers last week. Senior receiver Marieon Anderson caught two TD passes and had two long returns on special teams. In Rock Island’s three wins, the Rocks have averaged 43 points. Rock Island hasn’t had a game where the final score was less than 18 points apart. For Galesburg, its only WB6 loss came against Sterling after the Golden Warriors scored 17 unanswered in the fourth quarter. Since then, Galesburg defeated Geneseo by three touchdowns and Quincy by 26 points. The winner will solidify themselves in a top-three position in the conference.
Alleman (0-5) at Geneseo (2-3)
Basics: 7 p.m., Bob Reade Field, Geneseo
Last week: Alleman fell 56-0 to Moline at home. Geneseo was blanked 31-0 against Sterling.
Last meeting: Geneseo 32, Alleman 21 (spring 2021)
Overview: One streak will come to an end Friday. Alleman hasn’t won a game this season and has been outscored 282-7. The Pioneers have just 32 players on their roster, and depth, alongside inexperience, has been an issue. For Geneseo, things haven’t gone much better since a promising 2-0 start. The Maple Leafs have dropped three straight and a once-powerful looking spread offense led by quarterback A.J. Weller has struggled. Geneseo has scored just seven points in its last two games, resulting in losses to Galesburg and Sterling. Each team will be playing for its first conference victory Friday.