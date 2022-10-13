Friday's prep football capsules

Dubuque Senior (4-3) at Pleasant Valley (7-0)

Basics: 7 p.m., Spartan Stadium

Last week: Senior pulled away from Muscatine in the second half for a 48-28 win. PV jumped in front early and cruised past Iowa City High 51-21.

Last meeting: PV 28, Senior 14 (2021)

Twitter: @mattcoss78

Overview: Class 5A top-ranked PV has won all five meetings between the schools since conference play was disbanded after the 2013 season. Coach Rusty VanWetzinga's team, the lone unbeaten in 5A, is averaging 48.3 points a game the past four weeks. Senior enters the week 18th in the state's RPI, just below the top 16 cutoff to make the playoffs. The Rams meet state-ranked Cedar Falls in Week 9, meaning they'll need to pull an upset Friday or next week to have any chance at extending their season. Walker Tart is Senior's top target with 51 receptions for 656 yards and seven scores.

Iowa City High (4-3) at Dav. West (6-1)

Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Brady Street Stadium

Last week: City High fell at home to top-ranked Pleasant Valley, 51-21. West suffered a 44-0 setback to fifth-ranked Cedar Rapids Kennedy.

Last meeting: City High 76, West 0

Twitter: @TBrownsports

Overview: This is a pivotal game with playoff implications for both sides. West is 10th and City High 16th in the latest RPI. The Little Hawks need to win Friday and next week against Davenport Central in all likelihood to make the playoffs. The Falcons, who probably need one win in the final two weeks, are looking to rebound after producing a season-low 70 yards against Kennedy. West has generated 16 takeaways this season, including six picks from senior Devon Sanders. City High is proficient through the air with a 66.8 completion percentage, 1,962 yards and 23 touchdowns.

Bettendorf (2-5) at Cedar Falls (5-2)

Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls

Last week: Bettendorf pieced together its best performance of the season in a 42-6 win over Iowa City West. Cedar Falls tripped up Dubuque Hempstead 34-7.

Last meeting: Bettendorf 28, Cedar Falls 0 (2021)

Overview: Can the Bulldogs build on last week's dominant performance? If any playoff hopes remain for Bettendorf, it will need a win on the road against the state's sixth-ranked team and then a victory next week against Davenport North. Cedar Falls beat fifth-ranked Kennedy two weeks ago, a team Bettendorf lost to 34-0 in Week 2. Drake Gelhaus leads the Tigers' ground attack with 953 yards and 12 scores. Bettendorf actually has more total yards on the season than Cedar Falls, which has dropped the last two meetings to the Bulldogs. Aiden Maurer leads the Bulldogs with 51 tackles.

North Scott (5-2) at Fort Madison (6-1)

Basics: Approx. 7:30 p.m., Richmond Stadium, Fort Madison

Last week: North Scott handled Clinton at home, 55-7. Fort Madison dropped a 49-0 tilt to district-leading Iowa City Liberty.

Last meeting: North Scott 35, Fort Madison 0 (2021)

Overview: Fort Madison is seventh and North Scott 12th in this week's Class 4A RPI. A North Scott win would more than likely cement a playoff spot and possibly position the seventh-ranked Lancers for a first-round home game if they should prevail next week as well. After two straight losses, the Lancers have outscored their last two foes 101-14. Led by Kyler Gerardy, Dylan Marti and its offensive line, North Scott is sixth in 4A rushing with 1,715 yards. Fort Madison senior QB Aidan Boyer has passed for 1,060 yards and 12 scores. The Bloodhounds pace 4A with 26 sacks, including three players with five each.

Assumption (2-5) at Vinton-Shellsburg (2-5)

Basics: Approx. 7:30 p.m., Karr Athletic Complex, Vinton

Last week: Assumption dug itself a 28-point hole before dropping a 28-14 tilt to Benton Community. Vinton-Shellsburg lost to Central DeWitt 24-0.

Last meeting: Assumption 28, V-S 21 (2021)

Overview: Because of a rigorous schedule, Assumption still clings to playoff hopes with a 2-5 record. The Knights are 21st in the RPI and need to win this week and next and get a little help for a possible at-large berth in 3A. This will be the first team Assumption has played which has a losing record this season. Jake Timmons is 27 passing yards shy of 1,000 for the season. Cale Preston, Keaton O'Neill and Jack Carroll lead Assumption's defense with 40-plus tackles each. The Vikings have not scored more than seven points in any of their losses this year. They average around 220 yards of offense per game.

Central DeWitt (5-2) at Mount Vernon (7-0)

Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., First Street Field, Mount Vernon

Last week: Central DeWitt stymied Vinton-Shellsburg 24-0. Mount Vernon ran past Maquoketa 49-7.

Last meeting: Mount Vernon 34, Central DeWitt 14 (2021)

Overview: The Sabers have secured a winning season and are 12th in the 3A RPI, but the schedule ratchets up the final two weeks against third-ranked Mount Vernon and 10th-ranked Benton. A win in either game should be enough to get coach Ryan Streets' team in the playoff field. Mount Vernon has eclipsed 40 points in each of the past five games behind junior quarterback Joey Rhomberg (1,686 passing yards, 20 TDs) and a balanced receiving corps. David Harper has shouldered the run game for the Sabers the past two weeks and responded with 326 yards and five touchdowns.

Dav. Central (1-6) at Linn-Mar (4-3)

Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Linn-Mar Stadium, Marion

Last week: Central was stopped by Davenport North 39-0. Linn-Mar knocked off Ottumwa 35-7.

Last meeting: Linn-Mar 62, Central 13 (2021)

Twitter: @mikecondon

Overview: Linn-Mar enters the week 17th in the RPI and can't afford a stumble here with state-ranked Cedar Rapids Praire awaiting in Week 9. The Lions have been tested with their three losses to 5A No. 1 Pleasant Valley, No. 3 Southeast Polk and 4A No. 4 Iowa City Liberty. Linn-Mar has come up with 17 takeaways and returned three kicks or punts for touchdowns. Central has just one TD in the last 16 quarters. Juniors Walid Botcho and Jake Jantzi are the team's top two tacklers,. Botcho has eight tackles for loss (3.5 sacks).

Mount Pleasant (0-7) at Clinton (1-6)

Basics: Approx. 7:30 p.m., Coan Field, Clinton

Last week: Mount Pleasant had its closest contest in district play with a 41-33 loss to Burlington. Clinton was humbled by North Scott 55-7.

Last meeting: Clinton 49, Mount Pleasant 7 (2021)

Overview: With state-ranked Iowa City Liberty looming in Week 9, Clinton needs a win here to match last year's win total. The River Kings have been within two touchdowns in four of their six losses. QB Addison Binnie has rushed for a team-high 814 yards and passed for another 730. He has also picked off two passes on defense and recovered a fumble. Mount Pleasant has struggled to get stops as opponents are averaging almost 46.5 points per game. Senior QB Jacob Richtman has thrown for 1,416 yards and 12 scores, with Carter Amos and Wyatt Woodsmall his top targets.

Sterling (6-1) at Moline (6-1)

Basics: 7 p.m., Browning Field, Moline

Last week: Sterling crushed Rock Island 56-19 at home. Moline traveled to Galesburg and walked out with a convincing 55-10 victory.

Last meeting: Moline 38, Sterling 7 (2021)

Twitter: @Jackson_Stoneee

Overview: Well, it’s here. Many have circled this matchup as the unofficial Western Big 6 Conference title game and now it’s a reality. The winner will earn at least a share of the conference title. Sterling has won 11 of its last 12 league games, with the only loss coming to Moline last season. The Golden Warriors are one of the best run-stopping teams in the WB6, so the battle at the line of scrimmage will be a big factor in this game. Sterling senior Kael Ryan has accumulated more than 450 rushing yards in conference play. For Moline, Riley Fuller has run for over 700 yards in WB6 play and scored a dozen touchdowns. Sterling has scored at least 27 points in every game, but Moline hasn’t allowed more than 24 points this season.

Geneseo (4-3) at Rock Island (4-3)

Basics: 7 p.m., Public Schools Stadium, Rock Island

Last week: Geneseo stumbled in the first half in its 35-17 loss to Quincy. Rock Island couldn’t keep up in its 56-19 loss to Sterling.

Last meeting: Rock Island 49, Geneseo 7 (2021)

Twitter: @DLansman_DA

Overview: Rock Island and Geneseo meet with playoff eligibility on the line. Geneseo’s Jeron Neal ran for 145 yards and scored twice against Quincy, proving again to be a weapon while senior back Conner Helke deals with injury. The Maple Leafs ended the game on a 14-0 run. Rock Island is led by Quonterrion Brooks and its rushing attack. The senior back has run for over 850 yards and scored 11 touchdowns in five conference games. Senior receiver Cameron Figgs also returned last week after missing the first six games and caught a touchdown. Geneseo will try to take advantage of a Rocky defense that has allowed 35 or more points four times.

Galesburg (1-6) at United Township (1-6)

Basics: 7 p.m., Soule Bowl, East Moline

Last week: Galesburg couldn’t stop Moline in its 55-10 home loss. United Township picked up its first win of the year, beating Alleman 47-6.

Last meeting: Galesburg 17, United Township 8 (2021)

Twitter: @TDuckett_DA

Overview: Galesburg dropped its fifth straight game with the loss to Moline. The Silver Streaks are led by senior quarterback Tristan Legate, who has thrown for over 330 yards and five touchdowns in conference play. UT is coming off its first win of the season after outscoring Alleman 41-6 in the second half. It was the first opponent the Panthers played that didn’t have a winning record. Panther junior receiver Korey Randle had 142 total yards and four touchdowns in the victory. Sophomore quarterback Christian Peterson has started the last five quarters for UT after Matthew Kelley went down with an injury in Week 6.

Quincy (5-2) at Alleman (1-6)

Basics: Saturday, 7 p.m., Public Schools Stadium, Rock Island

Last week: Quincy displayed its high-powered passing attack in its 35-17 victory over Geneseo. Alleman dropped its sixth straight with a 47-6 loss to United Township.

Last meeting: Quincy 48, Alleman 0 (2021)

Twitter: @Jackson_Stoneee

Overview: Quincy clinched playoff eligibility with its victory over Geneseo. Sophomore quarterback Bradyn Little threw for 301 yards and three touchdowns — extending his lead as the WB6’s leading passer (1,362 yards). WR Gregory Quince accounted for 178 of those yards Friday and added a score. Alleman scored for the first time since Sept. 9 when Daniel VanDeHeede connected with Kaleb Skeffington on a 24-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter against UT. This will be the final home game for the Pioneers before finishing the season at Galesburg.