Friday's prep football capsules

North Scott (2-0) at Assumption (1-1)

Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Pat and Jack Bush Stadium

Last week: North Scott blasted Western Dubuque 45-7. Assumption stumbled at Class 2A sixth-ranked Dubuque Wahlert 34-21.

Last meeting: North Scott 38, Assumption 14 (2021)

Twitter: @mattcoss78

Overview: Class 4A fifth-ranked North Scott has won the last four meetings in the series after Assumption had taken the previous four. North Scott junior quarterback Kyler Gerardy has 613 total yards and eight scores in two games, and Landon McDonald leads a talented defense with four tackles for loss. The Knights feature a dual threat at quarterback as well with junior Jake Timmons (160 passing yards, 110 rushing last week). Class 3A ninth-ranked Assumption was minus-four in turnover margin against Wahlert. A big key is up front in how Assumption handles North Scott's size and physicality.

Central DeWitt (2-0) at Clinton (1-1)

Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Coan Field

Last week: Central DeWitt tripped up Camanche 42-24. Clinton used a big second half to get past Davenport Central 50-27.

Last meeting: Central DeWitt 44, Clinton 28 (2021)

Twitter: @TBrownsports

Overview: The Sabers are seeking a second straight 3-0 start to the season. They have scored 88 points in two games, almost double from a year ago after two weeks against the same opponents. Central DeWitt, just outside the top 10 in 3A this week, has yielded only 76 rushing yards in two outings. The Sabers have taken the last five meetings in the series, all by double figures. Clinton had two backs over 150 rushing yards last week with QB Addison Binnie (179) and Ajai Russell (153). They combined for five touchdowns. Junior Marcus Steen had four tackles for loss last week against Central.

Waterloo West (1-1) at Dav. West (2-0)

Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Brady Street Stadium

Last week: Waterloo West fell to state-ranked Cedar Falls 57-0. Davenport West edged city rival North 20-13.

Last meeting: Waterloo West 45, Dav. West 7 (2021)

Twitter: @QCVarsity

Overview: The Falcons, seeking their first 3-0 start since 2015, have pulled out one-score victories over Clinton and North to start the year. Waterloo West had a 370-0 advantage in rushing yardage in last year's meeting. The Wahawks beat Waterloo East in their opener 21-14 before producing only 109 total yards in last week's loss to Cedar Falls. Davenport West has been balanced on offense so far with 233 passing yards and 238 rushing. Sophomores Marvin Neely and Jordan Tate have been among the Falcons' top tacklers in two weeks. The next three teams on Davenport West's schedule are a combined 1-5.

Bettendorf (0-2) at Muscatine (0-2)

Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Muscatine Community Stadium

Last week: Bettendorf lost at home to state-ranked Cedar Rapids Kennedy 34-0. Muscatine stumbled on the road to Iowa City West 42-21.

Last meeting: Bettendorf 27, Muscatine 6 (2021)

Twitter: @ryantimmerman3

Overview: Both teams are in need of a victory after double-digit defeats in each of the first two games. The Bulldogs, who haven't started a season 0-3 since 1976, are averaging 154.5 yards of offense through two contests. Junior Ty Cozad has been a spark plug for the Muskies with 340 rushing yards and three scores in two games. He's accounted for 84% of the team's total offense. The Bulldogs have taken the last six meetings in the series, including last year's game when they rushed for 251 yards. Bettendorf linebacker Aiden Maurer has 21.5 tackles, third most in Class 5A through two weeks.

Pleasant Valley (2-0) vs. Linn-Mar (1-1)

Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., John Wall Field at Cedar Rapids Prairie

Last week: PV scored four third-quarter touchdowns to breeze past Dubuque Hempstead 42-0. Linn-Mar lost on the road to Iowa City Liberty, 25-14.

Last meeting: Linn-Mar 18, PV 0 (2021)

Overview: This game was moved to the Cedar Rapids Prairie campus due to issues with the new turf at Linn-Mar Stadium. Class 5A third-ranked PV has outscored opponents 79-6 and out-rushed foes 538-117. PV's defense has been relentless with 17 tackles for loss (nine sacks), with Andrew and William DePaepe combining for five of those sacks. Linn-Mar thumped Muscatine in the opener, but dug itself a 25-0 hole against Liberty last week. The Lions have a sophomore quarterback in Austin Waller and their top receiver is a sophomore in Dylan Muszynski with nine grabs for 124 yards.

Dav. North (0-2) at Dubuque Senior (1-1)

Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Dalzell Field

Last week: North lost at Brady Street Stadium to Davenport West 20-13. Senior was doubled-up by Cedar Rapids Prairie 40-20.

Last meeting: Dubuque Senior 27, North 23 (2021)

Overview: These teams have produced a couple down-to-the-wire tussles in recent seasons. Senior has an effective passing attack with quarterback Jack Simon (405 yards) and receiver Walker Tart (13 receptions, 281 yards). The biggest difference between the teams has been Senior's ability to establish a running game. North is averaging less than two yards a rush through two games while Senior is gaining 6.7 yards per carry. Koen Fleming and Denison Franklin have caught 13 of Nolan Mossier's 27 completions for 266 yards this season.

Geneseo (1-1) at United Township (0-2)

Basics: 7 p.m., Soule Bowl, East Moline

Last week: Geneseo was shut out in the second half in its 24-14 road loss to Graylake Central. United Township traveled to Wilmette and lost 61-7 to Loyola Academy, the No. 1 ranked team in Class 8A.

Last meeting: United Township 22, Geneseo 17 (2021)

Twitter: @Jackson_Stonee

Overview: This is a big one for both teams who have playoff aspirations. A loss could prove the difference between a 4-5 and 5-4 season and both squads believe they have a chance to win after last year's thrilling fourth quarter comeback victory by UT. Panther quarterback Matthew Kelley has been the expected dual threat, but Johnny Manso has proved capable in the backfield and leads the team in tackles on defense. The Maple Leafs felt they played their most physical game in years last Friday against Grayslake Central, but came up short. Jaden Weinzierl is almost always involved in Geneseo's offense whether as a runner or receiver.

Alleman (1-1) at Rock Island (1-1)

Basics: 7 p.m., Public Schools Stadium, Rock Island

Last week: Alleman dropped its first game of the year 38-0 to Quincy Notre Dame. Rock Island responded from a Week 1 loss with a 26-13 victory over Dunlap at home.

Last meeting: Rock Island 54, Alleman 0 (2021)

Twitter: @DLansman_DA

Overview: Rock Island picked up its first win of the year with an impressive defensive outing in the second half. Rocky shutout Dunlap in the final 24 minutes of regulation and capitalized on big plays — including a fumble recovery on a kickoff that was returned for a touchdown. Quarterback Conner DiIulio threw for 136 yards and a score. Darius Tongo had 107 total yards and two touchdowns. Alleman however, was shutout in its loss to QND. The Pioneers picked up its first win in over a year against Chicago Academy, but Andrew Torres — who rushed for 120 yards Week 1 — had limited success last week. A more competitive Alleman squad will attempt to keep it close.

Quincy (2-0) at Moline (1-1)

Basics: 7 p.m., Browning Field, Moline

Last week: Quincy took down Alton 48-19. Moline couldn’t complete the comeback in its 24-21 loss to Benet Academy on the road.

Last meeting: Moline 48, Quincy 35 (2021)

Twitter: @TDuckett_DA

Overview: Moline dropped its second straight game to Benet Academy for its first loss of the season. Senior running back Riley Fuller ran for 138 yards and three touchdowns in Moline's win over St. Laurence, but was kept out of the end zone against Benet. Quarterback Grant Sibley threw his first touchdown pass last week, but the Maroons have struggled to expand their passing game. Quincy is the last remaining WB6 team without a loss, but quarterback Adon Byquist will miss the rest of the regular season with an injury. This is expected to be more a defensive matchup than last season's shootout.