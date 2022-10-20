Friday's prep football capsules

Iowa City West (4-4) at Pleasant Valley (8-0)

Basics: 7 p.m., Spartan Stadium

Last week: West lost to sixth-ranked Cedar Rapids Prairie 49-28. PV cruised past Dubuque Senior 49-7.

Last meeting: PV 41, West 20 (2021)

Overview: The Spartans can complete their second undefeated regular season in three years with a senior night victory over the Trojans. Third in this week's Ratings Percentage Index, PV locks up two home playoff games with a win. West, meanwhile, is 20th in the RPI. The Trojans, who have dropped three of their last four, need a win and some help to sneak into the 16-team field. PV averages around 303 rushing yards per game while West registers 207 a contest through the air. The Spartans have won four of the last six meetings.

Muscatine (3-5) at Dav. West (6-2)

Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Brady Street Stadium

Last week: Muscatine ran past Davenport North 41-13. West stumbled 55-6 to Iowa City High.

Last meeting: Muscatine 24, West 18 (2021)

Overview: Muscatine is looking to close with three wins in its last four contests. West is trying to win a seventh game, the most for the program in a season since 1994. The Falcons are 17th in the RPI and have a better than 50-50 chance to make the playoffs with a win and a Waukee loss to No. 1 Dowling. Muscatine's Ty Cozad has rushed for a 5A-best 1,868 yards and 19 scores. He has not been held below 100 yards in a game this season where he's played all four quarters. West has netted only 46 rushing yards in the past two games.

Dav. North (1-7) at Bettendorf (2-6)

Basics: Approx. 7:30 p.m., TouVelle Stadium

Last week: North was tripped up by Muscatine at home, 41-13. Bettendorf fell 10-7 on the road to fifth-ranked Cedar Falls.

Last meeting: Bettendorf 17, North 10 (2021)

Overview: This is the final game of the season for both schools. The only time Bettendorf has lost to North in football is 1997, which happens to be the last time the Bulldogs missed the playoffs. North senior Nolan Mosier is 60 passing yards shy of 3,000 for his career. There is optimism for North as it returns the bulk of its defense and skilled position players in 2023. Three of Bettendorf's six losses are by seven total points, two of those to state-ranked foes in Cedar Rapids Prairie and Cedar Falls. Aiden Maurer leads the Bulldogs with 58 tackles.

Mount Pleasant (0-8) at North Scott (6-2)

Basics: Approx. 7:30 p.m., Lancer Stadium, Eldridge

Last week: Mount Pleasant suffered a 49-26 road loss to Clinton. North Scott clobbered Fort Madison 49-14.

Last meeting: North Scott 55, Mount Pleasant 0 (2021)

Overview: North Scott already has solidified a playoff berth. A first-round home game is highly possibly with a win. QB Kyler Gerardy is 37 passing yards and 114 rushing yards from reaching 1,000 in both categories. The Lancers are averaging 50 points a game since back-to-back losses to Cedar Rapids Xavier and Iowa City Liberty. Mount Pleasant has surrendered at least 40 points in every district game. Senior QB Jacob Richtman has passed for 1,600 yards and 14 TDs. The Lancers are seeking a sixth straight year with at least seven wins.

Benton (6-2) at Central DeWitt (5-3)

Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Birney Field, DeWitt

Last week: Benton coasted by Maquoketa 49-7. Central DeWitt was blitzed by second-ranked Mount Vernon 47-0.

Last meeting: Benton 33, Central DeWitt 22 (2021)

Overview: Benton locks up second place in the district and a playoff berth with a victory. A Central DeWitt win could possibly lead to a three-way tie for second in the district with Assumption and these two teams. The Sabers are 13th in RPI, meaning they need a win in all likelihood to extend their season. Benton, behind Will Shaw (seven sacks) and Brennen Blegen (13.5 tackles for loss), has allowed only 27 points the past three weeks. Riddled with injuries, the Sabers recorded a meager 14 rushing yards on 39 attempts last week.

Dav. Central (1-7) at Iowa City High (5-3)

Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Bates Field, Iowa City

Last week: Central was dealt a 72-0 defeat by Linn-Mar. City High, behind six touchdowns from all-stater Ben Kueter, whipped Davenport West 55-6.

Last meeting: City High 63, Central 7 (2021)

Overview: It has been a challenging season for first-year coach Alex Berg and the Blue Devils, who have been outscored 263-7 in the last five games since their overtime win over Cedar Rapids Jefferson. City High, 11th in the RPI, is in the playoffs with a win and has an outside shot at hosting a first-round game. QB Drew Larson has passed for 1,470 yards and 14 scores. Kueter has racked up nearly 80 tackles (20.5 for loss). Central has 13 seniors listed on its roster.

Clinton (2-6) at Iowa City Liberty (7-1)

Basics: Approx. 7:30 p.m., North Liberty

Last week: Clinton ended a five-game losing skid with a 49-26 win over Mount Pleasant on senior night. Liberty slipped past Burlington on the road, 29-28.

Last meeting: Liberty 45, Clinton 13 (2021)

Overview: Class 4A fourth-ranked Liberty already has clinched the district title and can cement a top-four seed in the playoffs with a win. Lightning junior QB Graham Beckman has passed for 1,859 yards and 23 scores. Garrett Gregoire is his go-to guy with 28 receptions for 606 yards. Clinton senior QB Addison Binnie surpassed 1,000 rushing yards for the season last week. Unless it can pull off an upset, Clinton will finish 2-7 for the second straight year. The River Kings have lost three games by eight points or less.

2A: Mid-Prairie (5-3) at Northeast (4-4)

Basics: 7 p.m., Northeast High School, Goose Lake

Last week: Mid-Prairie dominated Davis County 42-6. Northeast stumbled to Monticello for the district title, 58-28.

Last meeting: Mid-Prairie 35, Northeast 28 (2021 playoffs)

Overview: This is a rematch of last year's playoff opener. The Rebels have a do-it-all quarterback in Gavin Kramer (1,623 passing, 767 rushing) and a quick receiver in Jimmy Weispfenning (39 catches, 655 yards). Can Northeast generate enough stops on defense? It has allowed 99 points in the last two weeks. Mid-Prairie averages close to 30 points per game and has a 1,172-yard rusher in Braden Hartley.

2A: Camanche (4-4) at Williamsburg (8-0)

Basics: 7 p.m., Williamsburg High School

Last week: Camanche went on the road and beat Tipton 31-13. Williamsburg slammed Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 76-21.

Last meeting: Williamsburg 63, Camanche 6 (2017)

Overview: The good news for Camanche? It won its final two games to qualify for the postseason. The bad news? It drew No. 1 Williamsburg. Led by 2024 University of Iowa recruit Derek Weisskopf, the Raiders average 52 points a game. Weisskopf has 24 catches for 389 yards and eight scores along with five picks on defense. Bryce Buckley has passed for 1,069 yards and Ethan Schultz has rushed for 1,025 yards to pace Camanche.

2A: West Liberty (3-5) at Wahlert (6-2)

Basics: 7 p.m., Rock Bowl at Loras College, Dubuque

Last week: West Liberty downed Anamosa 32-13 to qualify for the playoffs. Wahlert clobbered Jesup 71-6.

Last meeting: None recently

Overview: After five losses in its first six games, West Liberty has won back-to-back games heading into its postseason opener at No. 9 Wahlert. Drake Collins is a dual-threat QB for West Liberty -- 832 yards passing and 488 yards rushing. Wahlert has notable wins over West Delaware, Assumption and North Fayette Valley this year. The Golden Eagles have come up with 23 takeaways, including a 2A-best 15 interceptions.

1A: Durant (5-3) at MFL MarMac (7-1)

Basics: 7 p.m., MFL MarMac High School, Monona

Last week: Durant dropped its third straight with a 26-12 setback to Iowa City Regina. MFL MarMac pounded Dyersville Beckman 61-0.

Last meeting: None recently

Overview: Durant makes the 125-mile trek north to face the eighth-ranked team in 1A. MFL has won seven straight since a three-point loss to New Hampton in the opener. The teams have one common opponent in Cascade, with both winning by 13 points. Durant back Nolan DeLong is 12th on Iowa's all-time rushing list for 11-player football with 6,112 yards (21 yards from cracking the top 10). He needs 83 yards to reach 2,000 for the season.

A: Wapello (4-4) at North Linn (7-1)

Basics: 7 p.m., North Linn High School, Troy Mills

Last week: Wapello rolled past North Cedar 45-6. North Linn coasted past Maquoketa Valley 48-6.

Last meeting: None recently

Overview: Sixth-ranked North Linn has the second stingiest scoring defense in Class A at 6.3 points per game. The Lynx have recovered 14 fumbles and picked off eight passes. North Linn is balanced on offense with 1,380 rushing yards and 1,288 through the air. Wapello senior Jake Gustison has 965 all-purpose yards and 14 TDs along with being the team's top tackler. Alburnett is the teams' only common opponent, with Wapello losing 52-7 and North Linn 16-13.

A: Maquoketa Valley (5-3) at Columbus (7-1)

Basics: 7 p.m., Columbus High School, Columbus Junction

Last week: Maquoketa Valley was stymied by North Linn 48-6. Columbus lost in overtime to eight-ranked Alburnett, 32-31.

Last meeting: None recently

Overview: In the playoffs for the first time since 2015, Columbus has the highest-scoring offense in Class A at 51 points per game. Kaden Amigon has rushed for 1,498 yards and Triston Miller has 790 on the ground. Maq Valley was third in its district with losses to state-ranked North Linn and East Buchanan. Back Lance McShane has rushed for 1,194 yards and 18 TDs.

8P: BGM (6-2) at Easton Valley (6-1)

Basics: 7 p.m., Easton Valley High School, Preston

Last week: BGM tackled Melcher-Dallas 74-0. Easton Valley raced past Kee High 62-12.

Last meeting: None recently

Overview: Easton Valley didn't draw a gimme in the first round. BGM is the top scoring offense in eight-player at 71 points per game behind quarterback Jacob Maurer (1,864 yards rushing and 1,263 passing). The Bears' two losses are by a combined six points to Baxter and Montezuma. Easton Valley has the third best scoring defense in its class at 14.3 points a game. The River Hawks' senior class has won 36 of 42 games.

Moline (7-1) at Geneseo (5-3)

Basics: 7 p.m., Bob Reade Field, Geneseo

Last week: Moline clinched a share of the Western Big 6 title with a 33-21 victory over Sterling. Geneseo picked up 36-22 road victory at Rock Island to qualify for playoff eligibility.

Last meeting: Moline 28, Geneseo 13 (2021)

Overview: A Moline victory would clinch its second straight outright, and undefeated, Big 6 title. Moline back Riley Fuller has racked up 902 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns in five conference games. Quarterback Grant Sibley has recorded 595 yards in the air as the passing game has heated up. Geneseo bounced back from a loss to Quincy with a big road victory over Rock Island. Quarterback AJ Weller and junior back Jeron Neal have both rushed for over 500 yards. Both teams rely on the run and strong defense to win games. If the Maple Leafs win, they will be eligible to host a first-round game in the playoffs.

Rock Island (4-4) at Quincy (6-2)

Basics: 7 p.m., Flinn Memorial Stadium, Quincy

Last week: Rock Island fell apart late to Geneseo in a 36-22 loss. Quincy picked up a 65-13 victory over Alleman.

Last meeting: Rock Island 56, Quincy 26 (2021)

Overview: Rock Island must win Friday to be eligible for the playoffs. It won't be easy task given its on the road against Quincy, whose only losses are to Moline and Sterling. The Blue Devils have the WB6’s leading passer (Bradyn Little, 1,526 yards) and receiver (Gregory Quincy, 589 yards), plus the third highest rusher in Brian Douglas (688 yards). The Rocks will try to combat that with the WB6’s leading rusher (Quonterrion Brooks, 1,069) and second-highest passer (Conner DiIulio 1,072 yards). The Rocks have allowed 35 or more points in five games.

United Township (1-7) at Sterling (6-2)

Basics: 7 p.m., Roscoe Eades Stadium, Sterling

Last week: United Township couldn’t keep up with Galesburg in a 42-31 home loss. Sterling fell behind early in a 33-21 loss to Moline.

Last meeting: Sterling 38, United Township 27 (2021)

Overview: United Township couldn’t build on its momentum with a loss to Galesburg after beating Alleman the week prior, but quarterback Matthew Kelley threw for 295 yards and tossed four touchdowns against the Silver Streaks. Korey Randle had 166 yards and three total touchdowns, but once again it was the Panther defense that struggled. UT could have a hard time defending a Sterling team that can run the ball with Kael Ryan (557 yards) and Antonio Tablante (376 yards). UT is the only team outside of Moline to defeat the Golden Warriors (2021 spring) since they joined the Western Big 6.

Alleman (1-7) at Galesburg (2-6)

Basics: 7 p.m., Van Dyke Field, Galesburg

Last week: Alleman allowed 51 first-quarter points in its 65-13 loss to Quincy. Galesburg picked up its first WB6 win with a 42-31 final over UT.

Last meeting: Galesburg 63, Alleman 0 (2021)

Overview: Alleman scored on the first and last play of the game against Quincy thanks to quarterback Daniel VanDeHeede, but the Pioneers defense struggled to get stops. VanDeHeede threw for 188 yards and had two touchdowns. Amarie Richardson and Tristan Legate led the way to the Silver Streaks’ first WB6 victory this season last week over UT. Richardson ran for 231 yards on the ground and four touchdowns while Legate threw for 220 yards and two scores. Alleman needs a win to avoid its second straight winless season in WB6 play.

