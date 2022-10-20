Friday's prep football capsules

Moline (7-1) at Geneseo (5-3)

Basics: 7 p.m., Bob Reade Field, Geneseo

Last week: Moline clinched a share of the Western Big 6 title with a 33-21 victory over Sterling. Geneseo picked up 36-22 road victory at Rock Island to qualify for playoff eligibility.

Last meeting: Moline 28, Geneseo 13 (2021)

Overview: A Moline victory would clinch its second straight outright, and undefeated, Big 6 title. Moline back Riley Fuller has racked up 902 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns in five conference games. Quarterback Grant Sibley has recorded 595 yards in the air as the passing game has heated up. Geneseo bounced back from a loss to Quincy with a big road victory over Rock Island. Quarterback AJ Weller and junior back Jeron Neal have both rushed for over 500 yards. Both teams rely on the run and strong defense to win games. If the Maple Leafs win, they will be eligible to host a first-round game in the playoffs.

Rock Island (4-4) at Quincy (6-2)

Basics: 7 p.m., Flinn Memorial Stadium, Quincy

Last week: Rock Island fell apart late to Geneseo in a 36-22 loss. Quincy picked up a 65-13 victory over Alleman.

Last meeting: Rock Island 56, Quincy 26 (2021)

Overview: Rock Island must win Friday to be eligible for the playoffs. It won't be easy task given its on the road against Quincy, whose only losses are to Moline and Sterling. The Blue Devils have the WB6’s leading passer (Bradyn Little, 1,526 yards) and receiver (Gregory Quincy, 589 yards), plus the third highest rusher in Brian Douglas (688 yards). The Rocks will try to combat that with the WB6’s leading rusher (Quonterrion Brooks, 1,069) and second-highest passer (Conner DiIulio 1,072 yards). The Rocks have allowed 35 or more points in five games.

United Township (1-7) at Sterling (6-2)

Basics: 7 p.m., Roscoe Eades Stadium, Sterling

Last week: United Township couldn’t keep up with Galesburg in a 42-31 home loss. Sterling fell behind early in a 33-21 loss to Moline.

Last meeting: Sterling 38, United Township 27 (2021)

Overview: United Township couldn’t build on its momentum with a loss to Galesburg after beating Alleman the week prior, but quarterback Matthew Kelley threw for 295 yards and tossed four touchdowns against the Silver Streaks. Korey Randle had 166 yards and three total touchdowns, but once again it was the Panther defense that struggled. UT could have a hard time defending a Sterling team that can run the ball with Kael Ryan (557 yards) and Antonio Tablante (376 yards). UT is the only team outside of Moline to defeat the Golden Warriors (2021 spring) since they joined the Western Big 6.

Alleman (1-7) at Galesburg (2-6)

Basics: 7 p.m., Van Dyke Field, Galesburg

Last week: Alleman allowed 51 first-quarter points in its 65-13 loss to Quincy. Galesburg picked up its first WB6 win with a 42-31 final over UT.

Last meeting: Galesburg 63, Alleman 0 (2021)

Overview: Alleman scored on the first and last play of the game against Quincy thanks to quarterback Daniel VanDeHeede, but the Pioneers defense struggled to get stops. VanDeHeede threw for 188 yards and had two touchdowns. Amarie Richardson and Tristan Legate led the way to the Silver Streaks’ first WB6 victory this season last week over UT. Richardson ran for 231 yards on the ground and four touchdowns while Legate threw for 220 yards and two scores. Alleman needs a win to avoid its second straight winless season in WB6 play.

-- Compiled by Jackson Stone