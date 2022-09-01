Friday's prep football capsules

Dav. North (0-1) at Dav. West (1-0)

Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Brady Street Stadium

Last week: North lost at home to Class 4A fifth-ranked North Scott 47-7. West pulled out a 20-14 road win against Clinton.

Last meeting: North 17, West 14 (2021)

Twitter: @QCVarsity

Overview: North has won the last six meetings in the series and held West to 14 points or less in each of those games. The Wildcats are looking to regroup after mustering only 46 rushing yards and one score in a blowout loss to North Scott. Sophomore William Taylor had 10.5 tackles to lead North's defense. West, aided by a 92-yard kickoff return for a score by Devon Sanders-Howard last week, is seeking its second 2-0 start in the last four seasons.

C.R. Kennedy (1-0) at Bettendorf (0-1)

Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., TouVelle Stadium

Last week: Ranked seventh in Class 5A, Kennedy upended Iowa City West 28-19 last Thursday. Bettendorf lost on the road to No. 5 Urbandale 27-14.

Last meeting: Kennedy 28, Bettendorf 7 (2021)

Twitter: @mattcoss78

Overview: The Bulldogs mustered only 141 total yards and committed three turnovers in last week's opener. Isaiah Martinez led the ground attack with 51 yards and Caden Wilkins had a 27-yard touchdown reception. Kennedy features a sophomore quarterback in Vincenzo Gianforte, who threw for 127 yards and two scores in the opener. Tailback Trevor Scott carried the ball 35 times for 145 yards. The Cougars have won three of the last four against the Bulldogs.

Western Dubuque (0-1) at North Scott (1-0)

Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Lancer Stadium

Last week: Western Dubuque lost at home to state-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier 31-14. Fifth-ranked North Scott rolled past Davenport North 47-7.

Last meeting: North Scott 33, Western Dubuque 13 (2021)

Twitter: @TBrownsports

Overview: This has been a competitive series with North Scott owning a 4-3 edge in the last seven meetings. North Scott quarterback Kyler Gerardy was phenomenal in his varsity debut with 314 total yards and three TDs (201 pass, 113 rush). The Lancers had 10 receivers catch a pass, and the defense limited North to 46 yards. Western Dubuque rushed for 190 yards last week and led Xavier early, but the Saints tallied 31 of the game's final 38 points.

Central DeWitt (1-0) at Camanche (0-1)

Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Camanche

Last week: Central DeWitt clobbered Davenport Central 46-0 at home. Camanche fell 20-6 on the road to Dyersville Beckman.

Last meeting: Central DeWitt 14, Camanche 7 (2021)

Twitter: @sbatt79

Overview: The Sabers were dominant in every phase in Week 1, racking up 280 rushing yards (8.8 per carry) and limiting the Blue Devils to less than 30 total yards. Ben Pace had 131 yards and four scores. Camanche struggled to move the ball with just 66 total yards. The Storm's lone touchdown came on a 96-yard kickoff return from Josh Wiersema. Hunter Long, Josh Petersen and Talan McManus powered a Camanche defense which allowed only six points in the final three quarters last week.

Pleasant Valley (1-0) at Dubuque Hempstead (0-1)

Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Dalzell Field

Last week: PV throttled Cedar Rapids Prairie at home 37-6. Hempstead was humbled against city rival Dubuque Senior 42-13.

Last meeting: PV 35, Hempstead 0 (2021)

Twitter: @THsportsfeed

Overview: The fourth-ranked Spartans have owned this series since conference play was disbanded, winning the five meetings by an average of 37.8 points. PV limited Prairie to 50 rushing yards a week ago, led by pressure from its defensive front and 21 tackles from linebackers Rusty VanWetzinga and Tate Lyon. The Mustangs sputtered in Week 1 with just 48 rushing yards and threw two picks. Hempstead linebacker Christian Pettinger registered a dozen tackles.

Assumption (1-0) at Dubuque Wahlert (1-0)

Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Rock Bowl

Last week: Assumption beat Independence two weeks ago, 26-7. Wahlert was impressive in the opener with a 31-14 triumph over West Delaware.

Last meeting: Assumption 48, Wahlert 14 (2021)

Twitter: @THsportsfeed

Overview: This is a state-ranked matchup -- 3A sixth-ranked Assumption and 2A sixth-ranked Wahlert. The Knights have won the last 10 meetings, all by double figures. Assumption had good balance in Week 0 with 160 passing yards and 158 rushing. Wahlert had only 222 yards last week, but the Golden Eagles had a punt return for a touchdown and made a field goal. Seamus Crahan picked off two passes and caught a 36-yard touchdown pass for Wahlert.

Muscatine (0-1) at Iowa City West (1-0)

Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Trojan Field

Last week: West lost at Kingston Stadium to Cedar Rapids Kennedy 28-19 last Thursday. Muscatine fell at home to Linn-Mar 41-0.

Last meeting: West 42, Muscatine 7 (2021)

Overview: The Trojans possess a dynamic quarterback-receiver duo with sophomore Jack Wallace and senior Christian Janis. Wallace threw for 239 yards and three scores last week. Janis had 170 receiving yards and all three TDs. Muscatine yielded almost 300 yards through the air in its loss to Linn-Mar. The Muskies lost quarterback Landon Battey to injury in the opener. Muscatine junior back Ty Cozad accounted for 101 of the team's 138 total yards.

Dunlap (1-0) at Rock Island (0-1)

Basics: 7 p.m., Public Schools Stadium, Rock Island

Last week: Rock Island’s defensive struggles continued in its 56-20 loss to Pekin on the road. Dunlap took care of Galesburg 27-13 at home.

Last meeting: Rock Island 32, Dunlap 14 (2021)

Twitter: @Jackson_Stoneee

Overview: Rock Island allowed 56 points in its Week 1 loss to Pekin. Rocky will have to figure out that side of the ball — as well as its starting quarterback — if it wants a different result in Week 2. Senior running back Quonterrion Brooks had a rushing and kick return touchdown, but outside of that the offense struggled to get anything going. Isaiss Duarte replaced Conner DiIulio in the fourth quarter and threw the Rocks' only passing touchdown of the game. Dunlap took care of Galesburg after Mayden Burke returned a punt for a TD to put the Eagles up 21-3.

Moline (1-0) at Benet Academy (0-1)

Basics: 7 p.m., Benedictine University Stadium, Lisle

Last week: Moline hung on for a 27-21 victory over St. Laurence at home. Benet Academy lost 21-13 against Noblesville (Indiana) at home.

Last meeting: Benet Academy 23, Moline 21 (2021)

Overview: Moline ran for over 340 yards and controlled the first three quarters against St. Laurence, but had to hold on at the end to win after being outscored 15-0 to close the game. The Maroons passed for just six yards, but senior Riley Fuller ran for 138 and scored three times. Benet allowed 280 rushing yards in its lose to Noblesville in Week 1 and a run-oriented Maroon squad will look to do the same. Moline's stout defense could cause Benet issues as the Redwings were shut out in the first half last week.

Quincy Notre Dame (0-1) at Alleman (1-0)

Basics: 7 p.m., Lindberg Stadium, Rock Island

Last week: Alleman picked up its first win in over a year with a 32-6 victory over Chicago Academy on the road. Quincy Notre Dame lost 21-13 against Quincy at home.

Last meeting: Quincy Notre Dame 59, Alleman 0 (2021)

Twitter: @TDuckett_DA

Overview: Alleman snapped its nine-game losing streak and ran for over 200 yards in its win over Chicago Academy. Senior back Andrew Torres tallied 128 yards on the ground scored twice. Daniel VanDeHeede made his first start at quarterback and threw two touchdown passes — including a 29-yard strike to freshman Will Otten. Quincy Notre Dame lost to Quincy after senior quarterback Jackson Stratton missed time in the second half with a shoulder injury. He had connected on a 66-yard touchdown to Aiden Klauser earlier in the game.

Geneseo (1-0) at Grayslake Central (1-0)

Basics: 7 p.m., Grayslake Central High School

Last week: Geneseo exploded for 52 points in its dominating victory over Comer. Grayslake Central blanked Hubbard in its 47-0 win.

Overview: The Maple Leafs began their season with a resounding victory after taking a 33-0 lead into half. Jaden Weinzierl had over 100 yards receiving and 66 more on the ground in a game that he found the end zone three times. However, a tougher tests meets Geneseo. The Rams scored on seven of their eight offensive possessions in their 47-0 victory. This is a swing game for a Geneseo team looking to get back to postseason play.

United Township (0-1) at Loyola Academy (1-0)

Basics: 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sachs Stadium, Wilmette

Last week: United Township fell 31-21 against LaSalle-Peru after being outscored 14-0 in the fourth quarter. Loyola Academy never trailed in its 44-20 victory over St. Xavier.

Overview: The Panthers let a late lead slip and now have the challenge of traveling to the No. 1 ranked team in Class 8A to try and avoid an 0-2 start. Junior quarterback Matthew Kelley threw for 117 yards and a touchdown, and was also UT's leading rushing with 58 yards and a score, in the loss to LaSalle-Peru. Loyola played on ESPN in its season-opening 44-20 victory over St. Xavier (Ohio), a top-ranked team in its respective state. Senior quarterback Jake Stearney threw four touchdowns.