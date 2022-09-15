Friday's prep football capsules

Dav. West (3-0) at Dav. Central (1-2)

Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Brady Street Stadium

Last week: West raced past Waterloo West 46-20 at home. Central picked up a 19-12 overtime win last Thursday over Cedar Rapids Jefferson.

Last meeting: Central 17, West 7 (2021)

Overview: Off to its best start in seven years, West had its highest point total in a decade last week. Already with a win over North, West can clinch the mythical city title with a victory. Brandon Krusey's team is getting contributions in all phases, led by quarterback Brady Hansen, Devon Sanders Howard on special teams and defensive end Duro Johnson. Central QB Tatum Roselle rushed for 128 yards and the winning touchdown against Jefferson, and Ben Strang recorded three sacks. Central's defense has generated eight takeaways in three games. It is homecoming for Central, which has won the last seven meetings.

Muscatine (1-2) at Pleasant Valley (3-0)

Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Spartan Stadium

Last week: Muscatine outlasted Bettendorf 37-34 at home. PV clipped Linn-Mar 14-7 in overtime at Cedar Rapids Prairie.

Last meeting: PV 42, Muscatine 10 (2021)

Overview: Don't expect the ball in the air too much in this one. Muscatine has attempted only six passes and PV 18 through the first three weeks. The Muskies have the leading rusher in 5A with Ty Cozad, who had a school-record 372 yards and four touchdowns a week ago. Cozad has rushed for 712 yards in three weeks. Second-ranked PV counters with one of the state's best defenses. Coach Rusty VanWetzinga's unit has given up just two TDs in three games. PV came up with four takeaways last week, two picks from Ryan Doyle. It is homecoming for the Spartans, who have won the last five games in the series.

C.R. Xavier (3-0) at North Scott (3-0)

Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Lancer Stadium, Eldridge

Last week: Xavier dominated state-ranked Dubuque Wahlert 40-7. North Scott knocked off Davenport Assumption 31-14.

Last meeting: North Scott 20, Xavier 8 (2021)

Overview: The final non-district game for each team, Xavier comes in ranked No. 2 and North Scott is No. 3 in 4A. The Saints have been more explosive offensively than in recent seasons. Senior Michael Cunningham leads the ground attack (354 rushing yards) and senior Aidan McDermott is the go-to receiving threat (12 catches, 177 yards, 4 TDs). North Scott has won the last three meetings, but they've been decided by a total of 25 points. Lancer QB Kyler Gerardy has 959 total yards through three games, second most in 4A. Lineman David Borchers is expected back after missing last week with illness.

C.R. Prairie (2-1) at Bettendorf (0-3)

Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., TouVelle Stadium

Last week: Prairie went to the UNI-Dome and beat state-ranked Cedar Falls 24-7. Bettendorf lost at Muscatine 37-34.

Last meeting: Prairie 24, Bettendorf 6 (2021 playoffs)

Overview: The Bulldogs have dug themselves a hole, the first 0-3 start for the program since 1976. Tailback Isaiah Martinez rushed for a career-high 228 yards and four scores last week, but Bettendorf yielded more than 430 yards on the ground. Bettendorf used two quarterbacks last Friday in Spencer Del Vecchio and Charlie Zimmerman. Since a season-opening loss to Pleasant Valley, Prairie has double-digit wins over Dubuque Senior and Cedar Falls. With size up front and talent in the backfield, Prairie will challenge Bettendorf's run defense. The Hawks have rushed for 419 and 336 yards, respectively, the past two games.

Marion (1-2) at Central DeWitt (3-0)

Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Birney Field, DeWitt

Last week: Marion pounded Benton Community 38-14 at home. Central DeWitt ran past Clinton 37-14 on the road.

Last meeting: Marion 20, Central DeWitt 7 (2021)

Overview: Central DeWitt is ranked eighth in 3A this week, but faces a Marion squad which beat them 20-7 a year ago and is coming off an impressive win over then state-ranked Benton Community. Iowa recruit Alex Mota rushed for 130 yards and a score for Marion, which fell to 4A Clear Creek Amana and Cedar Rapids Washington the first two weeks. Central DeWitt's top rusher, Ben Pace, left with a foot injury in the first half last week and did not return. Junior Anthony Meyer stepped in and rushed for 70 yards and a TD. It is homecoming for the Sabers, who open district play at home next week against Assumption.

Assumption (1-2) at Solon (1-2)

Basics: Approx. 7:30 p.m., Spartan Stadium, Solon

Last week: Assumption lost to 4A state-ranked North Scott at home, 31-14. Solon fell to 2A state-ranked Williamsburg 38-25.

Last meeting: Solon 24, Assumption 17 (2021 playoffs)

Overview: This is the third meeting between these teams since September of last year. Solon won the regular season and playoff matchups a year ago. Both teams are looking to end two-game skids. The Spartans have an experienced quarterback in Blake Timmons, who has thrown for 412 yards. Sean Stahle and Brett White have shared the load in the backfield with 60 combined carries for 404 yards. White is a menace on defense with 35 tackles. Junior Jake Timmons has thrown for 464 yards and rushed for 106 to lead the Knights' offense. Assumption has generated only one turnover in three games.

Clinton (1-2) at Maquoketa (0-3)

Basics: Approx. 7:30 p.m., Goodenow Field

Last week: Clinton suffered a 37-14 home loss to Central DeWitt. Maquoketa stumbled to Camanche 27-24.

Last meeting: Clinton 28, Maquoketa 0 (2021)

Overview: The River Kings vie for their second win in three weeks against a Cardinals team which squandered a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter last Friday to Camanche. Clinton senior quarterback Addison Binnie has is a dual threat with 266 passing yards and 366 more on the ground. Coach Nate Herrig's team gave up 224 yards through the air a week ago. Maquoketa has a solid passing attack with quarterback Kasey Coakley (40-63, 481 yards) and receiver Carter Meyer (15 catches, 223 yards). Maquoketa tries to end a 15-game losing streak which dates back to the middle of the 2020 season.

Moline (2-1) at Rock Island (2-1)

Basics: 7 p.m., Public Schools Stadium, Rock Island

Last week: Moline gave Quincy its first loss of the season in a 34-20 victory. Rock Island took care of Alleman 47-6.

Last meeting: Moline 63, Rock Island 0 (2021)

Overview: Rock Island wants revenge after last season’s lopsided defeat. The Maroons don’t have the same passing threat as last year, but the running game makes up for that. Moline tallied 510 rushing yards in its win over Quincy last Friday. Senior running back Riley Fuller had 279 yards and three touchdowns — his second three touchdown performance this season. Rocky will try to combat that with an improved defense. The Rocks have allowed just six points in the last six quarters in wins over Dunlap and Alleman. Senior back Quonterrion Brooks had two 58-yard touchdown runs last week.

Sterling (2-1) at Alleman (1-2)

Basics: 7 p.m., Charles D. Lindberg Stadium, Rock Island

Last week: Sterling cruised to a 48-21 victory over Galesburg. Alleman lost 47-6 to Rock Island.

Last meeting: Sterling 47, Alleman 7 (2021)

Overview: Alleman dropped its second straight game, but had encouraging success in the running game. Senior running back Andrew Torres racked up 135 yards and scored a touchdown to cut the Rocky lead to 7-6 in the second quarter before the Pioneers were outscored 40-0 to end the game. Quarterback Daniel VanDeHeede was 4-of-17 with two interceptions. Sterling won big over Galesburg behind running back AJ Kested. The senior ran for 98 yards on seven carries and scored twice. Sterling ran for over 250 yards against Galesburg.

Galesburg (1-2) at Geneseo (2-1)

Basics: 7 p.m., Bob Reade Field, Geneseo

Last week: Galesburg stumbled to a 48-21 loss to Sterling. Geneseo ran all over UT in its 36-13 victory on the road.

Last meeting: Galesburg 28, Geneseo 7 (2021)

Overview: Geneseo capitalized off of three United Township turnovers in its 23-point victory last Friday. The Maple Leafs ran for 229 yards — highlighted by 116 from Conner Helke — as their offensive line wore down the Panthers from the second quarter on. Quarterback AJ Weller threw for 108 yards and Jaden Weinzierl had 110 total yards and a score. Galesburg quarterback Tristan Legate threw for 197 yards and three touchdowns in the Silver Streaks’ loss to Sterling, but left with an injury and didn’t return. Senior Mikey Eiker had 93 receiving yards and multiple touchdowns.

United Township (0-3) at Quincy (2-1)

Basics: 7 p.m., Flinn Memorial Stadium, Quincy

Last week: UT mistakes piled up in its 36-13 loss to Geneseo at home. Quincy fell to Moline 34-20 on the road.

Last meeting: Quincy 48, United Township 12 (2021)

Overview: Costly penalties, turnovers and mistakes on special teams ruined any chance UT had of beating Geneseo last week. The run defense was stout to start, but fell apart quickly. Junior quarterback Matthew Kelley ran and threw for over 100 yards, though. Quincy allowed over 500 rushing yards in its loss to Moline and UT will try to exploit that with both Kelley in designed runs and running back Johnny Manso. Quincy lost starting quarterback Adon Byquist for the rest of the season, but sophomore Bradyn Little has stepped in nicely. Little threw for 276 yards and a touchdown in the loss to Moline.