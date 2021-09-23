Friday's prep football capsules

Overview: United Township was held to just 21 yards on 26 plays in the first half last week. UT’s 14 points were its fewest since a 49-12 loss to Sterling in 2019. The Panthers had 164 yards of offense and sophomore quarterback Matthew Kelley threw for only 11 yards. It was a step back for a team that had an impressive 22-17 victory over Geneseo the previous week. Rock Island was shut out for the second time this season last week. Rock Island had 171 yards of offense and six turnovers in the most lopsided defeat ever in Illinois’ oldest rivalry. The Rocks will try to turn things around against a young UTHS team.

Sterling (3-1) at Geneseo (2-2)

Overview: Geneseo suffered a surprise defeat to Galesburg, which entered the game 0-3. The defeat was Geneseo’s second in a row after a 2-0 start that was mostly led by its offense. However, the last two games have been a different story. After throwing for four touchdowns and more than 250 yards against Sandwich, Geneseo sophomore quarterback A.J. Weller has struggled to get things moving. Geneseo was held to 17 points against UTHS and had just 74 passing yards against Galesburg. Junior RB/WR Jaden Weinzierl, who came into the matchup against Galesburg with the third most receiving yards in the WB6, was held to 18 yards on two catches. Sterling, on the other hand, continues to impress. The Golden Warriors match Moline as the only 2-0 teams in WB6 play.