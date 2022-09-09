Fuller dominates as Maroons successfully open WB6 title defense

Last fall saw the Moline High School football team return to the Western Big 6 summit for the first time since 2018.

After splitting their first two games of the 2022 campaign, the Maroons returned home to Browning Field Friday night to begin their defense of last season's conference championship.

Awaiting Moline was a Quincy club riding high after winning its first two contests and looking to establish itself as a force to be reckoned with in the Big 6 this season.

Down by as many as 18 points in the first half, the Blue Devils rallied to make it a seven-point game early in the fourth quarter before a turn of events turned the tide for the Maroons as they pulled away to a 34-20 victory.

Just over two minutes after a 30-yard field goal by Quincy's Justin Beaver closed the gap to 27-20, Moline (2-1, 1-0) struck back when senior running back Riley Fuller tore off a 67-yard touchdown run.

"We didn't have the best week of practice, but we're gritty," said Fuller. "We look to go out and fight."

Fuller was a dominant force for the Maroons, rushing for 279 yards and three touchdowns on 37 carries. His efforts helped Moline withstand the Blue Devils' passing game as quarterback Bradyn Little completed 21 of 31 passes for 276 yards.

"We knew they'd come out and throw the ball around," said Fuller. "We wanted to do our best to keep it away from them."

Gregory Quince had nine receptions for 109 yards, with Tykell Hammers hauling in six passes for 101 yards for the Devils.

"They're very good, the run the wing-T and they run it well," said Little. "They shut us down up front, and when they did that, we tried to exploit them with the passing game and use it to get us back in the game."

On the Blue Devils' (2-1, 0-1) next series, Little tried to go deep, but Grant Sibley played the ball perfectly and intercepted the pass with 7:38 left to play. Moline was able to run out the clock with a sustained drive.

"That definitely took the momentum away from them, and it transferred to our offense," Fuller said. "Once we get rolling, we can't be stopped. It was a first down mentality that whole (last) drive, no pretty moves. Just run the clock out."

"That interception was huge," added Moline coach Mike Morrissey. "Grant stepped up and made a big play when we needed him to, when we needed it to turn the momentum around."

Getting the ball to open the game, the Maroons put together a 71-yard, seven-play march for the game's first points.

After a 41-yard gain by Fuller was wiped out by holding, Sibley finished the job by keeping the ball on an end-around and turning on the jets for a 48-yard touchdown run. Kiersten Bailey's PAT kick had Moline up 7-0 just over three minutes in.

The Blue Devils looked primed to respond on their first series. Starting at the Moline 48 after Ty Douglas's 26-yard kickoff return, Brian Douglas ripped off a 32-yard gain to give Quincy first-and-goal at the 10-yard line.

However, the Moline defense held firm and the Devils had to settle for a 27-yard Beaver field goal attempt, which he nailed to close the gap to 7-3. That was the score at the end of the opening period.

Before the first quarter ended, a change of events gave the Maroons a boost. After Quincy's Caron Banks recovered a fumble at the hosts' 25-yard line, Pablo Perez scooped up a loose ball to give Moline possession at its 14.

From there, the Maroons put together an 86-yard march, with a 39-yard Perez run proving to be a key play. The drive ended with Cooper Marsh's 28-yard TD run and Bailey's second PAT, putting Moline up 14-3.

Moline widened that lead to 21-3 when Fuller scored from two yards out with 4:25 left before halftime, but Quincy struck back when Little hooked up with Jack Mettemeyer on a 19-yard scoring pass to cut it to 21-10 with 2:48 left in the second.

"Early on, I don't think we were on track," said Little, "but when the second quarter started, we started to throw it well, and our receivers made some big plays."

Before the half ended, both teams had chances to add on to their point total, only to see their drives come up short.

First, Moline advanced to the Blue Devils' 15-yard line before giving the ball up on downs. Quincy then marched to the hosts' 35-yard line in the closing seconds, but was unable to complete the drive as time expired.

In the first half, the Maroons dominated on the ground with 332 of their 336 total yards coming on the turf. By contrast, Quincy got 132 of its 192 first-half yards through the air.