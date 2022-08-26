Fuller runs all over St. Laurence in Moline's Week 1 victory

Riley Fuller, Cooper Marsh or Mason Woods. Pick your poison.

The running back trio combined for 275 yards and four touchdowns in Moline High School football’s 27-21 victory over St. Laurence on Friday night at Browning Field.

The Maroons ran for 346 yards and had four rushes over 40 yards. Fuller led the pack with 138 yards and three touchdowns.

But perhaps the biggest play of the night came on a St. Laurence 4th & 1 inside the Moline 10-yard line with the Maroons up 20-6 in the third quarter. St. Laurence quarterback Danny Fitzpatrick took the snap and tried to sneak it up the middle, and looked to have the yardage, but Moline senior defensive lineman Christian Slater came in and stripped the ball away.

The big man took off, broke two tackles, and returned it 46 yards down to the St. Laurence 45-yard line. The Moline sideline was suddenly electrified and the momentum swung in a matter of moments.

Two plays later Riley Fuller took off to a wide-open left side and ran it in from 40 yards to put the Maroons ahead 27-6.

Slater’s turnover turned out to be significant because St. Laurence fought back and outscored the Maroons 14-0 in the final 16 minutes of regulation. However, St. Laurence never touched the ball after it cut the Maroon lead down to a possession.

The Maroons were able to escape with the Week 1 victory because of the lead they built early in the first quarter.

Fuller got the scoring started when a simple carry up the middle ended up being anything but simple. When the senior back hit a wall of lineman he bounced out to the left sideline and got into a race with the secondary — and won. He took it to the house from 58 yards out to put Moline ahead 7-0 with 9:15 left in the first.

Moline’s Kiersten Bailey, taking over for Caroline Hazen at kicker, drilled her first point-after attempt.

The Maroons forced a three-and-out on the Vikings’ first drive and followed suit on the second drive as well. Jasper Ogburn broke into the backfield and had a tackle for loss on the first play of the game. Slater had two tackles for loss in the first half.

With Moline back in control, Grant Sibley displayed what he could do at quarterback this season. The senior two-way player tucked the ball and took a draw right up the middle for a 66-yard gain down to the Viking 5-yard line. Two plays later Fuller punched it in from a yard out for his second score of the night.

Another defensive stop for the Maroons gave Moline an opportunity to shut the door, but the St. Laurence defense forced Moline to punt — a play that changed the first half.

The snap sailed to the right of Bryan Villegas and although he tried to recover the ball and get the punt away, he lost the grip and St. Laurence recovered on Moline’s own two-yard line.

A jet sweep to the right to junior Rob Francis resulted in an easy touchdown. However, the extra point was missed to keep Moline ahead 14-6 with 9:41 before half. The score wouldn’t change until the third quarter.

Fuller led all players with 83 yards from scrimmage at half. Moline’s defense held St. Laurence to 95 total yards at the break.

Yet when the third quarter resumed, Moline’s rushing attack was back. Marsh took his first rushing attempt as a Maroon to the house from 79 yards out. He found a hole on the left side, and stumbled a bit when his ankles got tripped up, but he found his balance and dove into the end zone with a Viking defender on his heels to make it 20-6 Moline.

After Fuller’s 40-yard touchdown run that extended the lead to 21, St. Laurence responded with a 4-minute touchdown drive of their own. Aaron Ball, who didn’t get any carries in the first half, capped off the drive with a 12-yard touchdown.

After Moline was forced to punt again, St. Laurence took over and Ball got the Vikings to the Maroon 30-yard line before exiting the game with a lower leg injury. St. Laurence turned it over on downs four plays later when Ogburn broke up a pass on fourth down.

Danny Fitzpatrick found Matt Hyland for a 24-yard touchdown pass with 2:03 remaining, but Moline recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock.

The Maroons passed for just six yards in the victory, but Sibley ran for 71. The defense forced three turnovers.